Stu Pospisil: Indian Hills — a history in four acts

Christmas Day often finds families heading to the multiplex for a blockbuster holiday movie.

At the Indian Hills Theater, the seats were filled for “The Color Purple” in 1985, “The Front Page” in 1974, “The Bible” in 1966 and “The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm” in Cinerama at its 1962 opening.

While the theater remains the most lamented lost landmark in Indian Hills, for more than 40 years the area south of West Dodge Road between 84th and 90th Streets — one of the city’s first multi-use developments — was an entertainment, dining and shopping destination.

Remember Indian Hills Inn? Topp’s? House of Genji, Golden Apple and Grandmother’s?

Development in the quarter-section southeast of 90th Street and West Dodge began when Omaha banker Gwyer Yates bought 135 acres in the 1930s. At the time, there was no 84th Street from Cass to Dodge Streets. Yates leased 115 acres to Henry Glissmann and his son, Harold, for a public golf course. The frontage on 90th Street was set aside for residential lots.

The Glissmanns opened Indian Hills Golf Course — 18 holes of golf cost 50 cents on weekdays — in 1940. It was the city’s only championship-length course from 1941 until it was shortened to nine holes for its last season, 1956. Henry Glissmann for a time operated a trailer camp along West Dodge from 87th to 90th Streets to the dismay of neighbors and his landlord. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1950 rejected hearing his appeal that he had the right to operate a trailer camp on his leased land, which was not zoned for its purpose.

The Malvern Company, headed by Clarke and Gilbert Swanson of TV dinner fame, bought the Yates tract in December 1951. The Swansons had ideas of moving their corporate offices from downtown, which wasn’t needed after Campbell Soup bought C.A. Swanson & Sons in 1955.

“Ambitious plans,” The World-Herald labeled the December 1953 announcement of the designs by the Leo A. Daly Co. for the 135 acres. There would be 63 acres for homes, 12 for 10 apartment buildings, 16 for a shopping center, 11 for a hotel and 17 for parks, a grade school and a church site.

In the next four years, only the $1.6 million Guarantee Mutual Life building — in the grove area — was constructed. The golf course lease had to run out. Besides, neighbors originally objected to the initial plat and the Swansons withdrew their zoning requests.

During that time, it was suggested to build a cloverleaf intersection at 90th and West Dodge. How might traffic and the four corners look like, had it been built?

The Swansons had the Daly Co. re-launched their Indian Hills Village project in earnest in 1957. The 26 acres fronting West Dodge would be a “business campus.” The number of apartment buildings went from 10 to six with one for 26 “luxury units” to be built on Indian Hills Drive at about 87th Street. The remaining land was platted for 107 homes, a District 66 grade school (Swanson) and two churches (Morning Star Lutheran, First Covenant).

Indian Hills Drive. Why wasn’t it platted to line up with Dodge Street? Only in the past year has that awkward confluence of those two streets at 84th been realigned. Maybe it was because the Swansons had plans for that promontory (the old golf clubhouse site) behind the Dodge Street T-intersection.

The Daly-designed Guarantee Mutual office was an award winner when it opened in 1958. The next two buildings were for the Daly Co. and the 8401 Building on the southwest corner of 84th and West Dodge.

The Rolling Stones once stayed at the Indian Hills Inn. The $3.1 million motel, built by Michael J. and Barton Ford, opened in 1962 with 206 rooms. It was in the Schimmel Hotel group owned by the sons of Charles Schimmel, who bought the Blackstone Hotel in 1920.

When the Stones played Omaha for the first time in 1964, their Civic Auditorium concert drew about 500. Thirty years later, Bellevue dentist Dr. Richard Engel recalled that he was at a fraternity party at the motel and someone said that the “Rolling Bones” were down the hall. Three of the band members, including Mick Jagger toting a bottle of Johnnie Walker Red, came to the party. Jagger complained about how The Beatles were getting all the publicity.

Indian Hills Inn was sold in 1968 to Methodist Hospital as its education center and residence for student nurses, interns and residents. Later, it was the hospital’s corporate headquarters.

The Indian Hills Theater opened in 1962. The Swansons built the theater and leased it to Lincoln’s Cooper Foundation, which already had Cinerama theaters in Denver and Minneapolis. In front of the 810 seats was a screen 35-feet high that formed a “picture window” of a 110-degree arc. Its curve was 146 degrees. Cinerama films used three projectors that were synchronized.

Over time, the Indian Hills grew to a four-plex with a 300-seat theater added in 1977 and a pair of 200-seaters in 1987. In 1997, Carmike Cinemas became its fifth owner. Three years later, the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed the movie house. At the time, it was one of the last four Cinerama theaters in the world. It was torn down in August 2001 and used for Methodist Health System parking.

The best view in Indian Hills was taken by Swanson Towers. The six-story, 72-unit luxury apartment building was ready for occupancy in 1964.

The 8901 Building on Indian Hills Drive was the offices for KOIL radio and its parent company, Star Stations. “Star Trek” star William Shatner participated in the 1968 opening ceremony.

Henningson Durham & Richardson (HDR) relocated their Kiewit Plaza headquarters to 8404 Indian Hills Drive in 1972. The upper four of its six stories had insulated reflective glass paneling.

Indian Hills Plaza, which opened in 1970, had Topp’s as its anchor store. Topp’s began in 1918 at the Nelsie Shop at 1715 Vinton St., a store former schoolteacher Mattie Nelson Topp named after her youngest daughter. Nelsie Topp Donahoo moved the store to the Benson business district in 1943, changed the name to Topp’s and focused on women’s apparel.

Indian Hills Plaza was a 50,000-square-foot building on two levels. The fashion shopping center had a center atrium and a spiral staircase. Owners Tony and Mary Seina sold it to Physicians Clinic in 1993 for medical offices.

House of Genji was a Japanese steak house that opened in 1976. The two-story restaurant was designed to resemble a Japanese country home. It and Yen Ching, a Chinese restaurant, closed in late 1992.

Inside Indian Hills Plaza was the Golden Apple restaurant, whose menu of Swiss, French and Greek was an all-day, into the evening, hot spot from 1972 to 1990. Tom May, George Dare (Dahir) and Karrin Allyson (Schoonover) were among the singers whose careers included early engagements in its lounge. Doug Fackler was popular in the late 1980s, with veteran TV sportscaster Dave Webber joining him many weekends (except when the Huskers were on the road).

The Golden Apple space in 1990 was turned into the Monterey Café and Bar. It was part of the West Dodge stretch of happy hour and night spots that included Arthur’s, Jams and Billy Frogg’s West before closing in 1993 prior to the sale of Indian Hills Plaza.

Grandmother’s opened in early 1979 on Indian Hills’ last undeveloped lot. The popular restaurant lasted until 2002, when Lund Co. bought it and then resold the lot for a Walgreen’s. It’s the only retail space left in Indian Hills.

Some of the earliest commercial buildings remain, including Physicians Clinic, the Leo A. Daly headquarters, Guarantee Mutual (owned by Lincoln National Life) and the 8401 and HDR Buildings, both owned by Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The Indian Hills Inn this fall was the latest tear-down. Replacing it will be the $89 million Behavioral Health & Wellness Center at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, slated to open in 2025.

Medical services are the fourth act for the land — farming, golfing, lifestyle coming before it — at Indian Hills. Too bad the theater isn’t there for the documentary.