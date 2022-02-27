Stu Pospisil: Isaac Hascall played an important role for Nebraska statehood

Sometimes in sorting out fact from fiction, there’s a wall.

Isaac Hascall’s story is predominantly fact. There’s a little fiction.

A wall? It’s there, what’s left of it after 130 years, on Castelar Street south of downtown Omaha. Several homes on the south side of the street between 13th and 15th Streets have it as a retaining wall.

When the Omaha pioneer built, it was to last if lacking in practicality. He put up solidly constructed buildings, at least three intended as hotels, and they’d end up as another “Hascall’s folly.” In the case of the wall, it was to block the city from running a street through his property.

Nevertheless, Hascall (1831-1908) hasn’t gotten his due for his historical impact, save for a street name.

Without his swing vote to grant voting rights to Black males, statehood for Nebraska might have stalled. Without him, Omaha’s civic and political affairs around the turn of the 20th century might not have been the same. Without him, professional baseball in Omaha might not have had a home that lasted 35 years.

Isaac Skinner Hascall was born in Erie County, New York. His father was a presidential elector in that state. Young Hascall entered law and was admitted to the bar in 1853. He came west to Fort Riley, Kansas, in 1854, wintered there and then went in and out of southern Nebraska, returning a second time with a surveying crew to determine township lines.

Atchison, Kansas, was his home from 1855 to around 1860, then he went west. His oft-told tale that he discovered Big Shoshone Falls in Idaho is not substantiated. Verified sources place him in Washington Territory during the Civil War and he was admitted to the Nevada bar in 1864.

Omaha was his last stop. He had gone back to New York for his family, and came to town in March 1865. He established his law practice and residence in a building he purchased on the northeast corner of 15th and Farnam Streets. Soon he was appointed a county probate judge and won election the next year.

He was a member of the Nebraska constitutional convention and broke with the Democrats to cast the vote the Republicans needed on Feb. 20, 1867, to put Black voting suffrage over the top and hastening statehood on March 1. In the state legislature, he was there for the impeachment of Gov. David Butler in 1870. As senate president in 1872, Hascall appointed himself acting governor while William James, with the same title, was in Washington, D.C., so he could call a special session of the legislature. It sent state government into chaos for a couple weeks.

Hascall restrained himself to city politics after that. He was a longtime city councilman. Wrote historian Alfred Sorenson: “He devoted more time to politics than to the practice of law. In fact he was a professional politician and was shrewd and tricky, and carried the votes of the Second Ward in his inside vest pocket.”

For a counterpoint is this take by the Omaha Bee in an unbylined 1907 profile of Hascall. “He was a man most remarkable for his thorough knowledge of the property in the city. He had a perfect mental picture of any lot that might be mentioned. He gained a reputation, also, for doing things and for sterling honesty. None could excel him in shrewdness but he was as generous as he was shrewd.”

His enterprises, mostly along 13th Street, began with the Cosmopolitan Hotel and dance house in 1886. It made it a couple years before he rented it to the Sisters of Mercy. Another Hascall-built hotel was put up the same year at 4906 S. 37th St. He hoped that one would steer South Omaha’s growth its direction. Another failure. Never housed a paying guest. The Sisters of the Good Shepherd rented it for a girls shelter for a decade before the building became a Japanese settlement house.

He built a hall at 16th and Vinton Streets and a warehouse, again never occupied, on 13th.

Hascall also owned a 10-acre lot at 13th and Vinton Streets. Here’s where the wall enters the story. It was to keep the city from opening 14th Street to Vinton.

“They’ll never run a street through my property,” Hascall was purported to have said. “I’m going to build a wall around that piece of ground to give stonemasons and laborers a job.”

Up went the wall of limestone and Sioux granite. In some places it was seven feet thick and varied in height from four to 12 feet. The materials – carload after carload of stone – and the day labor cost him $42,000. When the greater part of the wall was razed in 1937, the stone was repurposed for cook shacks, a pavilion and other improvements in Riverview Park.

Inside the wall, another hotel and summer resort were built. A World-Herald writer had his doubts in 1890. “The massive stone wall leads one to think it is to be a madhouse, where men without unbounded confidence in the future of Omaha are to be confined, instead of being a resort where mine host Hascall, who is bubbling ever with confidence, is to preside.”

Another Hascall’s folly. The sturdy two-story building went virtually unused until workmen in 1937 took it down. They estimated more than 400,000 bricks had been used, more the twice the number needed. Walls and partitions had a two-foot thickness of brick. Ten carloads of steel rails had reinforced the walls.

What the stone wall, “The Great Wall of Omaha,” did was preserve those 10 acres for the city’s professional-league ballpark. Hascall’s Park, with its picnic grounds and a beer garden, already had been used for amateur baseball before a grandstand was added for Omaha’s debut in the Western League in 1900. League Park or Rourke Park stood, with upgrades, until it was storm-damaged and a month later burned down in 1936.

Hascall made a prediction in that 1890 story that has come true, albeit much later than he anticipated. He said when a 13th Street boulevard to Fort Crook was completed, “Omaha will be a great city, 500,000 strong and extending from the north line of Douglas County into Sarpy County even into and below Bellevue.”

Whatever the perception of him, Hascall always believed in Omaha’s promise. He never walled that off.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.