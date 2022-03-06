Stu Pospisil: Like older Omaha districts, Vinton Street seeing a rebirth

Vinton Street goes against the grain. And the grid of Omaha’s streets.

In a city that has its major roads follow section lines, Vinton twists and turns between 13th and 24th Streets south of downtown. Practicality, and perhaps financial reasons, outweighed patterned design.

Vinton became a commercial and entertainment district. Omaha’s ballpark was on its eastern end. Stores and theaters blossomed along the corridor. Like so many of the city’s other older districts, Vinton is seeing a rebirth.

Vinton rides a ridge

In pioneer days, high ground was preferred for travel to avoid streams, swamps and perils such as highwaymen. It’s why the U.S. government laid out the 1857 military road through what is now Benson and Irvington out to Fremont and beyond.

An 1858 plat map shows the road to Bellevue left Omaha generally along the Vinton ridge. As late as 1878, maps call the county road Bellevue Road, which at 24th Street turned south and then followed the present path of Railroad Avenue into Sarpy County. Sixty years later, old-timers recalled it was a straggling ribbon to wander on south. Youngsters would drive milk cows up the path to pasture.

Was there a namesake Mr. Vinton? No. The name was the idea of Henrietta Hascall, daughter of Isaac Hascall (the subject of last week’s column). In 1878 she named the streets in her father’s Bowery Hill addition east of 13th Street. Arbor Street was for the trees, Martha Street for a friend. Vinton was for the vines that grew on the Hascall land — the aforementioned pasture — on the northwest corner of 13th and the county road that linked into Vinton on its east end.

Isaac Hascall and George Francis Train had independent visions that Omaha should grow toward their land holdings solely and not spread to the winds, as has happened. Train’s Credit Foncier land was north and west of Hascall’s.

The owner of the largest tract along Vinton was Samuel Evan Rogers, who platted Okahoma (no ‘l’) on either side of the road. Rogers, a banker, was said to have been well acquainted with Abraham Lincoln while a lawyer in Illinois. He also was the last surviving member of the Nebraska territorial legislature when he died at 96 in 1918.

Farther west was the land of Jeremiah C. Wilcox. At one time the city pioneer had 160 acres. Then he lost it all through several failed newspaper ventures.

An unbylined Omaha Bee feature story in 1909 said the city engineer’s office thought the irregularities in Vinton’s route were due to those men wanting the street to curve as to pass by their lots. The early maps appear to disprove that. But there was a facetious view, too, that Vinton was laid out by a surveyor who had taken more than his share of liquor, that as he tried to mark the lines for the street that he could not steer his legs in a straight course and that was how, of course, Vinton was a “twisted” street.

How Vinton’s commercial corridor developed was the subject of a 1993 thesis by Omaha Northwest graduate Val J. Goodman for his master’s degree in geography from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Aside from the Hascall Park resort at 13th and Vinton Streets, the first business was Robert Herrick’s grocery at 16th Street and “Bellevue Road,” from the 1881 city directory listing.

Next came the Dibble brickyard at 15th Street in 1882. The 1884 directory shows saloons at 18th Street owned by Frederick Miller (or Mueller) and Fred Schnell Jr., followed in the 1885 directory by one owned by James Flannery and Thomas Collopy at 1623 Vinton.

By the end the decade, the businesses widened in variety to include a barber shop, drug store, florist, meat market, the Washington Hotel at 1514 Vinton, a streetcar horse barn and a doctor’s office. The densest portion was between 15th and 16th Streets.

Omaha Horse Railway’s barn at 16th Street was built in 1885. By 1889, Vinton had both horse- and electrical-power streetcar service. The streetcars brought customers to Vinton Street. Starting in 1900, they took baseball fans to Rourke Park, built on Hascall’s walled-in land. It was home to Omaha’s team in the Western League until it burned down in 1936.

A full page in the Omaha Bee in 1912 devoted to Vinton’s merchants included ads for the Vinton Toggery clothing store; Elsasser Bakery; Karsch Groceries, Hardware and Meats; Kroll’s Confectionery, Tea and Coffee; J.C. Grasborg watchmaker, jeweler and optician; Strausbaugh’s Pharmacy; H.C. Harm and The Base Ball Exchange fine wines, liquors and cigar stores; and the Lunchette restaurant.

At the west end of Vinton, at 26th Street, was the Krug brewery. Pioneer Omaha brewer Fred Krug moved his operation in 1893 from 10th and Jackson Streets to a seven-story plant on 18 acres. After Prohibition ended, Krug Beer never fully recovered, went into bankruptcy and Falstaff bought the brewery in 1935. Omaha’s first brewery also was its last, as Falstaff closed the plant in 1981.

Vinton Street theaters through the years were Olesen Bros., Favorite, Wyman, ​Lyric, Mueller, Comfort/Garden and Vinton.

The Newman family opened the first Hinky-Dinky “cash & carry” grocery store at 24th and Vinton in 1925. At its zenith in 1981, it had close to 50 stores in the Midlands. But by 2000, after being sold twice, the remaining stores lost the Hinky-Dinky name.

Now the home to Louie M’s Burger Lust, River City Saloon, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, International Bakery, and numerous small businesses, Vinton Street, that street against the grid, remains a melting pot of nationalities.

There will be no column next Sunday. In the way are the Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball championships, for the first time being played over six days.

