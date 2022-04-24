Stu Pospisil: Living the high-rise life in Masonic Manor

Picture the Elmwood Tower next to St. Cecilia Cathedral. They could have been neighbors.
Omaha’s western skyline would have looked much different had the Masons gotten their first choice for building high-rise apartments.
A promontory was the aim of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons when it looked at sites in 1960. Their preference was building on one of the city’s legendary estates, the Samuel Mercer mansion on the northeast corner of 40th and Cuming Streets. Two blocks north of the cathedral.
When the Masons and the Mercer family couldn’t come to a deal, the next choice for a Masonic Manor — the original name for Elmwood Tower — was on the southeast corner of 52nd and Leavenworth Streets.
Difference in elevation? Only 12 feet.
This column delves into Elmwood Tower’s history. And the research for it has provided two extras — discussions about the highest points in Douglas County and the height and relative height, to sea level, of Omaha’s tallest buildings. For when the Masonic Manor it opened in 1964, it was believed to be the city’s tallest building (arguable). On one of the highest spots in the city.
The Masons’ second choice was the 4½-acre “country showplace” built in 1911 for William McKeen, first superintendent of motive power for the Union Pacific. He was a pioneer in steel boxcar construction. Later owners were Samuel Rees Jr., a printing company executive, and W.B. Millard Jr., chairman of the board of Omaha National Bank. Millard sold the property for $225,000 to the Masons, who torn down the house and a greenhouse and later razed the J.M. Harding home that shared a driveway and private gate.
The $6 million steel and concrete 21-story building was designed by John Latenser & Sons and built by Rorick Construction. The $4.9 million loan was the largest mortgage ever written in the Midwest by the Federal Housing Administration. Most of the money came from the Public School Employees Fund of Pennsylvania. For the many retired teachers who resided in the tower, that seems appropriate.
Mrs. Norman Warwick was its first resident. She moved into her second-floor apartment on April 15, 1964. Upon opening, only Masons who were 62 or older or the widows of Masons were eligible to live there. That was relaxed through the years, opening it up to anyone 50 and older.
Overhead sprinklers were not in 1964 fire codes. But the fire prevention measures in place helped save many lives when a three-alarm fire on Aug. 28, 1970, killed three people on the fifth floor, where the fire started and was contained. Two died from smoke inhalation. The third was a man confined to a wheelchair who had been smoking. The HVAC system had been designed to seal shut when the temperature rose to 180 degrees. Apartment doors were fireproof.
Elmwood Tower’s elevation is 1,233 feet about sea level. The Mercer mansion is 1,245. Neither is the highest point in Douglas County.
What is? A “peak” of 1,323 feet on 78th Street near the Washington County line. Other noteworthy elevations in the county are 1,313 for the North Omaha Airport; 1,289 for Benson High School; 1,263 for Mutual of Omaha’s current headquarters; 1,246 for St. Cecilia’s Cathedral and 1,178 for Central High School.
Through the years, the highest point designation had been given to the old Krug Park amusement center and extended to Benson High across 52nd Street. Other points erroneously mentioned (or touted by real estate developers) were Joslyn Castle; Thomas D. Crane’s Rosemere country home a mile northwest of Florence; a farm inside the north county line on the road to Fort Calhoun; the Olive Crest area east of today’s Omaha Country Club; the Ackerhurst farm at 156th Street and Military Road; and a home at 96th Street and West Dodge Road.
How tall is the Elmwood Tower? Notice how it’s been unmentioned so far. Often it was said to be 320 feet. That’s incorrect. Back in 1964, the first World-Herald mention of the height was 242 feet. Emporis.com, which compiles such things, lists the height of the main roof at 234 feet, with the architectural height at 256. Where did the 320 come from? I believe someone mistook the number of apartments — 320 units originally — for the height.
If 256 is the measuring stick, then the building was Omaha’s tallest until the Woodmen (now WoodmenLife) Tower at 453 feet in 1969. If 242 or 234 is, then it wasn’t.
That designation was first held by the Omaha National Bank Building (now the Omaha Building) at 10 stories from 1889-1912. According to our archives, next was the Woodmen of the World Building at 235 feet (1912-1959) and then Northern Natural Gas Building’s addition at 253 feet (1959-1964 or 1969).
The king for the past 20 years is First National Tower at 45 stories and 633 or 634 feet, depending on the source. Emporis says the rest of the top 10 are WoodmenLife, which it lists at 478 feet, Union Pacific Center (2004) at 317, First National Center (1971) at 295, Mutual of Omaha Building (1970) at 285, AT&T Building at 265, Highline apartments (Northern Natural) at 260 (it grew?), Elmwood Tower at 256, 1200 Landmark Center (1990) at 255 and Omaha World-Herald Building (opened as Northwestern Bell in 1981) at 250.
When elevation and height are combined, the best rooftop view of Omaha comes from the First National Tower at 1,734 feet. WoodmanLife is next at 1,590, followed by Mutual 1,556 and Elmwood Tower 1,489 (using the 256 height). Mutual’s new downtown skyscraper will have to be roughly 660 feet to look First National’s in the eye.
A personal note about the Elmwood Tower. Part of my childhood was spent at the Masonic Manor. On the 20th floor, in the suite of the Edwards sisters — Winifred, Ruth, Frances and Dorothy — who were the godmothers for my brother, Steve. None of the sisters ever married. Ruth and Dorothy had been Omaha grade-school principals. Frances had been an educator and clinical psychologist working with Warren Buffett’s father-in-law, William H. Thompson. Winifred served on Clarkson Hospital’s board.
Their southeast-facing apartment was the building’s first to combine three units. From there, two little boys had a wide-eyed view of downtown and beyond.
