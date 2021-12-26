Stu Pospisil: Local railroad history includes two great train robberies

Most of the passengers were unaware of the robbery. The conductor had gone toward the engine as soon as the train stopped, but “You’ve come far enough and better go back,’’ shouted one of the bandits. He fired a warning shot in the direction of the conductor, who retreated. The conductor then maintained calm by instructing the brakeman and porters that if asked, they were to tell the passengers that the train was tied up by a switch engine.

John P. Maurer, however, was in the observation car and was wise to the unexpected stop. Having $486 on him, he jumped off the train and hid in the weeds until daylight and the sheriff took him into town.

Several days later, Brown Park School students John Krolik and John Swoboda and 19-year-old Frank Kudrna separately found revolvers in a gulch near the school at 19th and U Streets. Police found more evidence. They hid into the night and captured three of the five suspects when they returned to their lair.

The next afternoon in the school attic, janitors John Vavra and A.R. Bentz found six large and two small mail sacks and other items stolen in the robbery. Since the haul had been less than $1,000, the bandits likely needed a place to stash the evidence.