Stu Pospisil: Many found homes in Walnut Hill, Orchard Hill and Clifton Hill additions

Like Rome, Omaha has seven hills. And a whole lot more.

An obscure city newspaper in 1881 made that point, and with an astute prediction.

“Rome, with her (paltry) seven hills, is nowhere. Omaha is built on at least twice that number and bids fair to cover a dozen more in the next half decade,” was from the Omaha Sunday Item.

Indeed within that time period arose Walnut Hill, Orchard Hill and Clifton Hill additions, notable in that the hills weren’t meant solely for mansions or institutions. The working class could live there, too.

Walnut Hill was the first of the three. Omaha physician Samuel Mercer bought the Lowe family farm at 40th and Hamilton Streets in 1880 and sold part of it for the waterworks reservoir on the southeast corner. He platted the rest of the land, which stretched across Saddle Creek to 48th Street from Cuming to Hamilton, as Walnut Hill.

Contrary to lore, a walnut grove was not there before Mercer’s purchase. He named the addition after an academy he attended in his youth. To enhance the district, he planted walnut trees on either side of Lowe Avenue (40th Street) that separated the residential section from the waterworks.

Mercer seeded the subdivision with a dozen single-family homes and a row of brick flats on Izard Street near 41st Street. His mansion, still in the family, was built in 1887 south of the waterworks at 40th and Cuming.

By 1885, according to the Omaha Daily Herald, Walnut Hill included a mix of 75 houses that included “handsome two-story structures on the level and humble cottages on the slope across the railway.”

The railway was the Belt Line. It ran around the northern, western and part of the southern portion of town at a time when the city limits stopped at 48th Street. Once completed in 1886, it was turned over to robber baron Jay Gould’s Missouri Pacific for operation. Freight service lasted until the 1980s, but passenger service was discontinued in the 1910s. Walnut Hill’s depot was at 44th and Nicholas Streets, which remains a light industrial area. North of the depot, the track ran through a 40-foot cut that required a viaduct at the intersection of Hamilton and Military Avenue.

An 1890 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map shows within the eastern part of Walnut Hill the F.L. Cotton lumberyard south of the depot, a Cynthia Presbyterian Church on Nicholas Street west of the depot, and a wooden bridge over the railroad. What it doesn’t show is one of the oldest buildings still extant, the two-story red brick building on the southwest corner of 40th and Hamilton. That was built later in 1890 for Fred Nelson and C.E. Knight.

Orchard Hill was platted in 1886 by real estate speculator Clifton Mayne northeast of Walnut Hill, from 36th to 42nd Streets, Hamilton to Blondo Streets. The land was the Alec. H. Baker farm for more than a quarter-century.

“’There’s the finest piece of property of its size in the state of Nebraska,’ remarked the late Dr. Enos Love to the writer one bright autumnal morning 18 years ago,” a World-Herald article, really a blurb for the addition, proclaimed in 1886. “’Yes,’ he continued, ‘when my brother Jesse and myself came over here from the Bluffs and had all the present site of Omaha and unlimited acres to the west to select from, that tract caught our eye at once; but while we were securing the large strips to the south, others were to quick for us and we lost a prize. Yes, sir, a prize.’”

Orchard Hill included the northwest corner of 40th and Hamilton, which became a business district. In 1890, the block included two grocers, a druggist, the Whitney livery and the Otto Lagesen saloon. Within a decade, the livery gave way to the Thorin grocery and meat market and the saloon replaced by a building that later housed the Winn theater.

On the corner was the William Stein grocery. He opened his business in a frame building in 1887 and replaced it in 1909 with the brick structure that is still standing and home to Hargiss String Instruments. It was a grocery store for much of the period, including under the Piggly Wiggly and Safeway brands, until Dixie Cream Donuts moved there in 1950. The business was renamed Martin Doughnuts the following year.

While Clifton Mayne platted Orchard Hill, he did not plat Clifton Hill. A.P. Tukey did. Tukey bought the land for $100,000 from John A. Creighton that comprised the area between 40th and 45th Streets, Blondo to Lake Streets. Transportation connections were good. Military Avenue and the streetcar were to the west and the Belt Line to the east with a station eventually established at 40th and Lake Streets. Omaha Lumber and Coal, later Rivett’s, opened on the corner in 1909.

Churches came to the area, including Lowe Avenue and Clifton Hill Presbyterian, Walnut Hill Methodist, St. Andrews Episcopal mission congregation. The first St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church was at 4115 Hamilton.

As for schools, the first Walnut Hill School opened in 1885 at 39th and Hamilton and three years later was replaced by a two-story building on the north side of Hamilton. That stood until the present one opened next door in 1926. Clifton Hill’s first classes were in Yoder’s Hall at 45th and Military in 1891. A four-room building followed in 1892 at 42nd and Miami Streets.

Clifton Hill in 1914 was one of the first two Omaha Public Schools to have portable classrooms, a sign a larger school was needed. That came in 1918 with a new 16-room building at 45th and Corby, which was used until 1981. It’s now the home of Girls Incorporated of Omaha.

So what were the original Seven Hills of Omaha? According to the Omaha Bee in 1881, they were Capitol Hill (Central High School), College Hill (Creighton University), Oak Hill (17th and Jackson Streets), Convent Hill (24th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue), Bowery Hill (13th and Bancroft Streets), Shinn’s Hill (maybe Prospect Hill Cemetery) and Riverview and/or Kountze Hill (maybe south of downtown on 10th Street).

