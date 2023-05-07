Once an amusement park, twice a golf course, now the home of a multi-purpose arena.

Ralston’s northeast corner has had quite a life.

The focal point for its early years was Seymour Lake.

It’s where a summer resort opened with rides, in 1909. It turned into a country club where Omaha golfing great Johnny Goodman held a membership for the first time.

After 20 years of lying fallow, the lake bed dried up, and another golf course came along.

Since 2012, built on what had been part of the lake, Ralston’s now-named Liberty First Arena has welcomed thousands of sports- and concert-goers.

And next month, it’s the one-time host for the Taste of Omaha festival.

Newspaper publisher Dr. George Miller, whose Omaha Herald became part of The World-Herald, began purchasing land southwest of what would be 72nd and L Streets in 1867.

During oil exploration in the Big Papillion Creek valley in 1894, a bountiful artesian spring was found and the water was dammed through levees to create a 50-acre lake. The Cudahy Packing Company leased the lake for ice production to supply its South Omaha packing house.

Miller foresaw the lake as potential for outdoor activities. He didn’t act on it, but civil engineer Roy Towl (later an Omaha mayor) and real estate agent C.M. Skinner were among those who did.

Omaha had Krug Park in Benson and Cortland Beach at Cutoff (Carter) Lake as summer resorts. Council Bluffs had Lake Manawa. South Omaha and its packing-house families had long jaunts to get to those.

Towl and Skinner were the officers for the Ralston Amusement Company formed in 1909. They spent $15,000, and within weeks a fledging amusement park/summer resort opened June 12. Among the amusements were “Horizontal Roller” and “Human Roulette Wheel.”

“On the horizontal roller the pleasure seeker is given a series of thrills in cars which move over hidden rails and along a zigzag course. The experience of traveling over a course which changes its direction every few feet makes this feature unique,” wrote the Omaha Daily News. “It is claimed that two rides in one of these cars will remove the worst case of ennui or cold feet while three rides will restore a torpid liver to its pristine usefulness.”

As for the human roulette wheel, it was a revolving apparatus around which people stand “and are hurled in a harmless manner.”

There were at least 50 rowboats to rent, a passenger launch holding 18 and a swan boat as seen at lake resorts around Chicago.

Other attractions at this “veritable Coney Island,” a phrase in the Daily News, included an open-air theater for summer stock, roller-skating pavilion, dance hall, bowling alleys, “ocean wave,” campground, bath house and a sand bottom beach designed by an expert from San Francisco.

Twenty concessionaires, some coming from Krug Park, set up shop. “A camp of gypsies will be a feature,” the Daily News reported, “with a mystic tent where the curious may learn all things, future and celestial.”

The lake was lit up at night by an electrical line that tapped into the interurban railway line leading from Omaha. Campers also had electric lights available.

Nearly 2,000 people came to the resort on the opening Sunday, 6,000 the next and 4,000 the third. By August, there was a good-sized tent colony on the slope that had been Dr. Miller’s orchard.

New management operated Seymour Lake in 1910, keeping many of the same attractions. There would be no third act.

The land was sold in 1911 for the new Seymour Lake Country Club. Ernest Gibson, the city’s first expert golf greenskeeper, laid out a nine-hole course and a clubhouse was built of Minnesota logs and stone. Lots on the orchard grove/campground were laid out and some summer cottages built.

The lake was made private. The club kept the beach and bath house and added an auto-repair garage, since club members would drive there rather than using public transportation.

It took a roundabout way to get there. Not until the 1940s was 72nd Street cut through between L and Q Streets. The Easter tornado of 1913 took out the clubhouse and Cudahy ice house, along with most of the remainder of the village.

Seymour Lake Country Club rebuilt the clubhouse (Cudahy rebuilt its ice house, too) and expanded the course to 18 holes on a layout by famed golf architect Tom Bendelow. The club twice was reorganized and renamed, to Lakoma in 1920 and Lakewood in 1926.

Goodman, the one-time caddie from a poor South Omaha family, was a Lakewood member in 1929 when he beat the great Bobby Jones at Pebble Beach in the opening round of the U.S. Amateur.

Lakewood closed after the 1936 season. The club donated its 110 acres of land and lake and Cudahy its 15 acres of the lake to Ralston to redevelop the property into a public park. The Works Progress Association gave $165,000 to aid the project. The golf course was rerouted and shortened, a new bath house built and the clubhouse opened to public dining and dancing.

The course sustained flood damage in 1938, 1941 and 1945 before closing. Cudahy tore down its ice house in 1941. Swimming’s last gasp was in a much smaller lake built in front of the clubhouse during World War II.

The clubhouse became the home of the Ralston Country Club (no golf) from 1943 to 1962.

The nine-hole Lakeview Golf Course opened in 1968 and rented its clubhouse space from the American Legion Post 373 headquarters. The course failed in 2007 and the city of Ralston, still the landowner, repurposed the site for its arena.

Had the 1909 rules for the amusement park land held on, Taste of Omaha would have had to pass on Ralston, too, after the Omaha City Council rejected its application for a liquor license.

Towl and Co. couldn’t sell alcohol. The daylight saloon laws, and Dr. Miller’s wishes, were to be respected.