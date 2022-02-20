Stu Pospisil: Omaha civil rights leader Williams remembered as an 'ideal citizen'

He was a revered Reverend, a newspaper publisher and a civil rights leader.

She was the first minority teacher in the public schools and a community volunteer.

The Rev. John Albert Williams (1866-1933) and the former Lucinda Gamble (1875-1958) were a beloved couple who gave so much of themselves to Omaha for a half-century.

The Williamses were married in 1901. By then, their careers were established.

John Williams was Canadian-born. He was the son of a Virginia slave and a French-Canadian woman. They met in London, Ontario, then the terminus of the Underground Railroad. The family moved to Detroit when he was 11. He attended Sunday school at the Episcopal church of the Rev. George Worthington, who would become the bishop of Nebraska and remain a key figure in Williams’ life.

Worthington encouraged Williams to enter the ministry and arranged for him to enroll at a divinity school in Minnesota. By then, he was Bishop Worthington, and Williams came to Omaha to be ordained. He was assigned to a small North Omaha church. The next year, as a gift from Mrs. Worthington as a memorial to her mother, Church of St. Philip the Deacon was built at 1121 N. 21st St.

It would be Rev. Williams’ home for the next 41 years.

Lucinda “Lucy” Gamble was Lincoln-born. Because she was interviewed in the 1930s for a Works Progress Association book (never published) about Blacks in Nebraska, there’s a first-hand account of her family.

She was the daughter of a barber from Mobile, Alabama, who moved to Lincoln about 1870. Her father was one of the pioneer civil rights activists in the state. Her mother was born in New Hampshire, of French-Canadian and Native American ancestry, and came to Lincoln shortly after he did, and they were married in Lincoln about 1873. When Lucy was 5, the family moved to Omaha and her father’s first barber shop was in the basement of the old First National Bank at 12th and Farnam Streets.

“My father established one of the finest barber shops in Omaha and catered to White trade only. In this manner he was able to earn a better salary. By being able to earn as much as he did, I was able to attend the Normal school, which in turn afforded me the opportunity to teach in the public schools of Omaha and be the first Negro to have this chance,” Lucy Williams said in the interview.

She attended Dodge and Pacific Grade Schools and graduated from Omaha (Central) High School and the Normal Training School run by the Omaha school board. “My teacher in the Normal school tried very hard to discourage me from going to the school as she said that I never would secure employment in the school system,” she recalled. “However, I finished and was employed three months after my graduation and for the next six years I taught school.”

Lucy Gamble taught first at Dodge School, then at Cass School. Then she married Rev. Williams and had to resign her position – at that time married women could not teach in OPS. The couple apparently met at St. Philip’s. She said there were several Black families attending Trinity Cathedral who desired their own place to worship, which led to St. Philip’s being established as a mission church.

Rev. Williams was a leader of Omaha’s civil rights movement. He was the first president of the local Anti-Lynching League. The Omaha branch formed in 1894 three years after the lynching of George Smith.

Twenty-five years later, the deacon organized and was the first president of the Omaha branch of the NAACP only months before the lynching of Will Brown at the Douglas County Courthouse. He decried the riot and called for calm: “All citizens, White and Black, must deplore the awful blot that has been cast upon Omaha by this mob murder.”

He ran for public office just once, for a seat on the Omaha school board in 1894. An editorial-page item in The World-Herald the Sunday before the election probably wasn’t helpful in his unsuccessful bid. “A great many people are under the impression that Rev. John Williams of St. Barnabas has been nominated for the school board. This is a mistake. The gentleman nominated is Rev. John A. Williams, a colored man. Votes cast for Williams will be thrown away.” Whether that was the election board stance is unclear. The final canvas showed him with 2,455 votes.

As a newspaper man, the deacon wrote for the Enterprise and in 1915 founded the Monitor that started as a church paper and grew to become the Black community publication. With Lucy as business manager, the Williamses kept the Monitor going until 1929. He was the first Black member of the Omaha Community Chest’s governing board. He served on the tornado relief commission in 1913, was treasurer of the Woodson Cultural Center in South Omaha and was a board member for Omaha’s chapter of the Urban League.

Lucy Williams’ community involvement included serving as the board chairman of the Negro Old Peoples’ Home for 10 years, a board member for the local NAACP and a delegate to the annual council of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska.

The Williams had three children. Dorothy (1902-1963) was the first Black graduate of Omaha University (1924) who had attended classes there for all four years. She taught in Oklahoma. Worthington (1905-1944) graduated from the University of Minnesota and was the first Black employee at Kimball Laundry. He moved to Baltimore to work on its Black newspaper. Catherine (1912-2001) was an accomplished musician and a 1933 NU graduate who spent much of her life in Ohio.

Trinity Cathedral, in the middle of a snowstorm, was filled for Father Williams’ funeral. In attendance were city commissioners, including Mayor Richard Metcalfe, civic and cultural leaders and church leaders from near and far.

“Even though he led a simple, beautiful life, he was a nationally known figure,” the Omaha Guide, a Black newspaper, eulogized Williams upon his death. “In one reflection, the mind pictures him as an ideal citizen of the community. In the second reflection, his Christian life will ever live in the memory of those who knew him.”

Dr. Ricketts, continued

A reader asked for more to be told about the life and civil rights efforts of Dr. Matthew O. Ricketts, the state’s first Black legislator, beyond what was in a Feb. 6 column.

“Dr. Ricketts’ graduation from medical school with honors and being recognized as a fine physician who married and raised three children; his activities in the Omaha Freemason leadership (the physician was for 10 years master of the Excelsior lodge); passage of his bill to end the prohibition of interracial marriage to be vetoed by the governor; changing the word “citizen” to “person” in the Nebraska Civil Rights Act; establishing the first Black fire department in Omaha to protect Black homes; and becoming a Grand Master of Missouri Jurisdiction of Freemasons were not mentioned,” wrote Gregory Lauby.

