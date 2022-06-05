Stu Pospisil: Omaha parks a passion for Joseph Hummel

Joseph Hummel put the recreation into Omaha’s parks.
Swimming pools, baseball diamonds, golf courses and children’s playgrounds sprung up under his watch. Omaha’s “zoo,” airport and boulevard system also had the Hummel touch while he was city parks commissioner for more than 20 years between 1912 and 1939.
“Joe Hummel had the reputation of being a stubborn man,” began a World-Herald editorial tribute after his death in January 1942 at 79. “‘Bull-headed Dutchman’ was what people sometimes called him, but quite as often in affectionate admiration as in pique. For Joe’s stubbornness was applied to a good purpose and it got results. It was to give the people of Omaha their tax money’s worth out of their parks and a generation of Omahans will testify to how well he did it. For many years he gave the parks the best he had. If that wasn’t perfect it was pretty doggone close.”
Except for the first four months of his life, Hummel lived in a modest frame house at 524 N. 18th St. Morrison Stadium at Creighton University is there now. He was born in Yankton when the South Dakota city was part of Nebraska Territory. In 1862, his parents left New York state for Cincinnati, then on to St. Louis and up the Missouri by steamboat to Yankton before settling downriver at Omaha.
A 1929 World-Herald feature on Hummel told of the places of his childhood. He watched the steamboats pull into the Lone Tree landing at the foot of Davenport Street on the riverfront. He swam in the Shane and Quinby pond at 30th and Davenport. Picnicked and picked hazelnuts in the Saunders grove where the old city hall was at the northeast corner of 18th and Farnam Streets. Hunted raccoons at Redick’s grove at 32nd Street and Dewey Avenue, where he later put tennis courts.
From the Omaha Daily Bee it’s learned that Hummel was one of the town’s cowboys. He’d gather the town herd of milk cows in the morning and drove them to the common pasture that was north of present-day Central High School. He’d herd them during the day and drive them back to town in the evening, each cow stopping at its own barn.
Six years as superintendent of street maintenance led to his successful election as a city councilman in 1909. He stayed in office for 24 of the next 30 years, including serving as parks commissioner from 1912-18, 1921-33 and 1936-39. Omaha’s governance structure changed in 1912 from mayor-council to a seven-man board of commissioners that divvied up oversight of city departments.
One of Hummel’s first acts as a commissioner was ordering the “Keep Off The Grass” signs in city parks removed. “Burn ‘em!” is what lore has him saying.
His oversight of the zoo in Riverview Park began immediately. “Wanted, to trade, sell or exchange four buffaloes. (Signed) Joe Hummel,” began a 1912 Omaha Daily Bee item. Riverview needed a handful of elk and had too many bison. And as winter approached, Hummel had the zoo’s alligators housed for the winter in a greenhouse. The zoo’s monkey had been shot and killed in a confrontation with police. Only the lone deer stayed put.
A decade later, Riverview’s zoo collection was still more like an animal park. It consisted of bison, deer, bald eagles, coyotes and a warthog. “It takes more … to make a zoo of merit, a showplace of entertainment,” opined the World-Herald in 1923, but it said Hummel was on the right track. It was a slow track. Five years later, the Riverview family consisted of 82 animals and birds. For many years, Hummel grew most of the vegetables for the zoo in his own garden.
Swimmers had only the municipal beach at Carter Lake for public use before Hummel had concrete pools built in Riverview and Morton Parks. The city gained another pool, at Spring Lake Park, with the annexation of South Omaha in 1915. Later pools under his watch were at Pulaski (originally Clearview), McKinley and Brown Parks. Every one of the new pools were in South Omaha. It’s where Hummel saw the stockyards neighborhoods in need of a luxury.
On the north side, he developed Fontenelle Park from a “cow pasture” to a gem that included a man-made lagoon, a nine-hole golf course, one of the best baseball diamonds in town and a popular pavilion. He upgraded Elmwood Park with the first 18-hole municipal golf course (1916), more ball fields, a city-run tourist camp, equipped kitchens and mission-style pavilion. He had the idea for nine-hole golf courses that were built in the 1930s at Spring Lake and Benson Parks.
Silt from Missouri River floods was filling in Carter Lake, as already had occurred at Florence Lake to the north. Hummel bought a dredge for $21,000 and had a crew deepen the lake shared with Iowa on an average of 12 feet. The dredged silt filled in the airstrip and adjoining lowlands that are now part of Eppley Airfield.
After the greenhouse at Joslyn Castle sustained heavy damage and plant loss from the 1913 Easter tornado, Hummel parlayed Sarah Joslyn’s donation of it, its contents that included $4,000 in prize orchids, and the mansion’s conservatory into a full reconstruction of Hanscom Park’s greenhouse.
Omaha’s boulevard system expanded from 15 miles to 50 as Hummel finished off the connections that allowed for a continuous drive from the southeast corner of Carter Lake to Elmwood Park. River Drive (Pershing Drive) and North Ridge Drive in Florence were of his doing, as were the acquisition of the land for Dundee’s Sunken Gardens, the cleaning up and maintenance of the Mormon Cemetery and the start of the Mount Vernon Gardens.
He also insisted that the first hangar at the city airport, in 1927, be of brick and not a frame structure. This time, an idea of his crash-landed. The hangar, designed for only six planes, soon was obsolete and the city had to fight off a bid from Bellevue, with nearby Fort Crook, for the area’s air service.
Although politically aligned with longtime Mayor James Dahlman, the front man for Tom Dennison’s political machine, Hummel was held in high regard by many. His time in office was far from complete when citizens sought to name a park for him. The city’s acquisition of land for the River Drive included 200 acres of woods north of Florence. Upon the urging of respected Omaha architect Thomas Kimball, “Hummel Park” received official designation by the city in 1929.
Yet Hummel was not as modest as he professed, which The World-Herald claimed upon his death. Once when he thought a subordinate was getting undue credit, Hummel ticked off a long list of park improvements. After each item, he’d say, “Who done that? Hummel done it!” He was enamored with Hummel Park and “no blankety blank with a blueprint can improve on that.”
Thus the newspaper’s Edward Morrow concluded, recycling an ending to an article when Hummel turned 70, “Perhaps the best tribute to Hummel would be a sign in each of the parks he developed:
“Hummel Done It!”
