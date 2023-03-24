If it was a big event for Omaha, it likely was at the Holiday Inn at 72nd and Grover Streets.

Or so it seemed for about 40 years, from the 1970s to the 2010s.

There, College World Series teams were feted, election victories celebrated (and losses bemoaned), politicians lampooned at the Omaha Press Club show, Outland Trophies handed out and young ladies presented at the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball.

It was home base for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting when the turnout wasn’t yet the combined size of today’s Papillion and La Vista.

Big Red Breakfasts, national academic decathlons, bridal fairs, conventions of all varieties and sizes, the Holiday Inn hosted them all.

Kids swam in the Holidome, families dined in the All-American Room, singles mingled in the Keyhole Lounge.

Holiday Inn’s success shifted the city lodging hub away from downtown to a key interchange on the nation’s new transcontinental highway, Interstate 80. It was the catalyst fueling hundreds more hotel rooms along 72nd Street that were filled on summer weekends when Ak-Sar-Ben was holding its Thoroughbred horse racing meets.

And yet, 72nd and Grover wasn’t the first site proposed for a Holiday Inn. Would it have been built if one popped up on Dodge Street next to the Fairacres neighborhood?

In 1954, two years after Kemmons Wilson launched the chain in Memphis (its name refers to the 1942 film with Bing Crosby and Omaha native Fred Astaire), Fairacres residents — almost 100 showed up at a zoning meeting — turned back plans by Realtor Robert Dillon for a Holiday Inn on the northwest corner of 69th and Dodge Streets.

“This will be little more than a cabin camp,” said John Lauritzen of First National Bank. “I hope you turn down this ridiculous request.”

Tony Tomasello was a paving contractor whose family lived in a modern-architecture house built at 3321 S. 72nd in the late 1950s. He wanted to use adjacent land for a gas station and office buildings. His plans were turned down in 1959.

He came back to the city Planning Board two years later with plans for a 144-room Holiday Inn, to include a cocktail lounge and restaurant and outdoor pool. It went through despite objections from the Westgate neighborhood to the west.

Another two years passed before construction began. The contractor, Harper Construction of Great Bend, Kansas, obtained ownership from Tomasello sometime before the motel — using Tomasello’s 3321 address — opened in May 1965. Leonard Harper soon built an addition, increasing the number of rooms to 241, with meeting space for 700.

Noted chef Paul Goebel, who died in 2018, was the motel’s executive chef and food and beverage manager from 1966 to 1980. He’d use a chainsaw to create his ice sculptures for the many buffets in the All-American and My Lord and Lady restaurants.

When a 263-room high-rise unit opened in 1971, Holiday Inn was the center of 72nd Street’s motel row. Howard Johnson’s (now the site of a DoubleTree) was on the southwest corner with Grover, a Ramada Inn high-rise went in on the southeast corner and to the north was the Royal Executive Inn that began as the Lamplighter.

In the five-story addition, Holiday Inn had a ballroom seating 1,100, an exhibition hall of about the same capacity, a dining room and a second lounge that offered live entertainment. Hotel management said theirs was the eighth largest of the 1,300 Holiday Inns, able to attract larger conventions. Such as one that fall with 800 delegates at the National Reserve Officers Association gathering.

Popular with out-of-town guests and locals were the Keyhole Lounge (1969-1984) and the Lusty Lady (1973-1976). The Hutchison Brothers — Glenn, Tom and Ron — and the Johnny Ray Gomez Revue made many return engagements to the Keyhole.

The Holidome started as the enclosure of the courtyard in 1975. That was about the time the hotel became the Holiday Inn Central, following the Harpers opening a high-rise Holiday Inn in the Old Mill area. The old outdoor swimming pool was filled in and a bathhouse, sauna, sunken bar and game area added to the indoor pool in the 25,000 square-foot area.

More amenities were added in 1981, the year the Holiday Hall Conference Center opened. The 34,000 square-foot structure, said to be the largest convention hall for a Holiday Inn — and for any hotel or motel between Chicago and Los Angeles — could seat 3,600 for meetings or 2,200 for banquets.

The front lobby was relocated to the Grover Street side from 72nd Street in 1985, with the previous space used for a lounge and restaurant. Brandywines was there for five years, followed by three spinoffs of familiar city restaurants Garden Café, Grandmother’s and Charlie’s on the Lake, with Benton’s the last in the space.

Harper’s son, Butch, oversaw the 1991 expansion, adding 30,000 square feet, of the now-Holiday Conference Centre that was fed by the 650 rooms at the Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites. The renovated hall included a permanent stage large enough for the Omaha Symphony.

In a first for the city, and possibly in the nation, the ballroom was designated no-smoking. The CWS banquet for 1,400 was the first event after the renovation.

Berkshire Hathaway rented the hall for its 1995 (4,100 attendees) and 1996 (5,000) meetings before moving to the larger Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum. It used the convention center’s large meeting room in 1999 for the overflow from the throng of 15,000.

By then, the Harper family no longer was its owner. It sold the Omaha Hotel Inc. holdings of 20 hotels in five states in 1998.

After that, the Holiday Convention Centre changed hands many times.

The Holidome was remade as a water park. It opened in 2007 as the Coco Key Water Resort, with a Key West motif. The attractions included the Coconut Grove Adventure River, a 321-foot tube ride; and three 40-foot body and raft water slides.

The effort wasn’t enough to stop the slide. Downtown again was the place to be, with new hotels and the opening of the Qwest Center (now CHI Health Center) convention center. The Holiday Inn was aging.

“It’s gotten a little long in the tooth,” said an executive of the company that built the water park.

By the time the final guests checked out in 2021, the hotel had gone through rebranding as the Ramada, the Hotel RL and lastly the Coco Key Resort.

The structures were razed, to be replaced by the Aksarben Keys apartment complex under construction.

May the new residents, as they enjoy the courtyard and outdoor pool, gain a sense that they’re living where hundreds of thousands stayed, played and had their day in Omaha at the Holiday Inn.