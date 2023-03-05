About every 50 years, the Omaha Public Schools builds multiple high schools.

Last fall, Buena Vista and Westview opened.

Between 1963 and 1971, Burke (renamed from Beveridge), Bryan and Northwest opened.

In the 1920s, North opened. South was renovated. Benson moved to a new site.

And the first high school building project completed in the Roaring Twenties, at 3215 Cuming St., was Tech High in 1923. Now the OPS central office, the building will mark its centennial this year.

Tech High had a relatively short life span. It closed in 1984 from declining enrollment — to the chagrin of many of its 25,000 alumni.

Among its notable graduates were U.S. Sen. Roman Hruska, Omaha mayors James Dworak and Johnny Rosenblatt, state Sen. Ernie Chambers, Tuskegee Airman Alfonza Davis and a galaxy of Omaha sports stars: Bob Gibson, Johnny Rodgers, Bob Boozer, Fred Hare, Ron Boone and Mel Harder.

Tech cost $3.5 million to build and equip. In today’s dollars, that equates to more than $61 million. Benson was built for one-seventh of the 1923 amount.

Tech’s features were amazing. Super-sized.

The cafeteria, the largest lunchroom in the city, was on the fifth floor so aromas were less likely to waft into classrooms. Its capacity was 1,000, but often three shifts were needed to get everyone fed.

A dedicated lunchroom for home economic students to serve meals for an additional charge. The home ec department’s classroom was oversized to allow for each girl to have her own “kitchen.”

Three libraries — a sunroom for upperclassmen study hall, a spacious general library and a professional library for the faculty.

The manual training room so large that an entire house could be built and moved out through an oversized doorway.

An auditorium seating more than 2,000. Two gymnasiums. Swimming pool, a first for an Omaha high school. Athletic field. No two-way staircases. They were designated “Up” or “Down”

The piece de resistance? A roof garden overlooking the sweep of the Missouri River valley to the east. Strong enough to hold 1,000 people, it was expected that school banquets could be enjoyed under the stars.

“After years spent in ramshackle frame annexes on Leavenworth Street, the students gasped at the grandeur,” the Omaha Daily News reported.

In its first year, Tech offered four-year courses in 21 fields. Art, auto mechanics, bookkeeping and accounting, college prep, commercial telegraphy, costume design, electrical, engineering, forging, foundry, general studies, household arts, machine shop, mechanical drafting, nursing prep, printing, radio, retail selling, sheet metal, stenographic and secretarial, and woodworking.

Eight of the fields also were offered as two-year courses.

Times were changing in public education, as The World-Herald observed.

“Technical High School has not drawn from other high schools, records show. It has drawn 75% of its students from the families whose children in the past have left school at as early an age as the laws would permit to earn their living.

“With industrial conditions favoring the man or woman in proportion to the amount of technical education he possesses, the opportunities of the school were eagerly accepted. Everywhere there is a dearth of skilled labor. Tech in a way bridges the gap of time the old apprentice system entailed.”

Prior to 1912, OPS manual training instruction was in the lower levels of Central High. When a major upgrade to the building was completed, it was decided a new facility was needed for vocational education.

Leavenworth School, on the northwest corner of 17th and Leavenworth was reappropriated — its students reassigned to other grade schools in the area — and renamed High School of Commerce. It opened in fall 1912 and classes were taught year-round. Vacations of four weeks were inserted into the calendar year.

Eight years later, the High School of Commerce was housed in 19 locations along Leavenworth Street from 17th to 20th. Some classrooms were in commercial storerooms, others temporary buildings. Enrollment of 1,800 overwhelmed the 1,650-seat capacity. Juniors and seniors attended half-day sessions.

Thoughts of a new school began in 1916, when OPS paid $25,000 for slightly less than an acre on Chicago Street between 22nd and 23rd Streets for a new commercial high school. The purchase was made with the idea the new school would get its heat from new boilers installed at Central just yards away.

Two years later, voters approved $1 million in school bonds that included a new school. Subsequently, the concept for the school expanded to include technical courses and the Chicago Street site deemed too small.

“No half block or even a block will suffice and answer the requirements for the proposed school,” said Dr. Elias Holovtchner, a longtime proponent for vocational education and a former school member. “It needs acres and the board of education displayed wise judgment and good foresight by requiring eight acres.”

Once OPS purchased the Cuming Street site in 1919, commercial and residential development in the area increased. More than a dozen houses, plus barns, on the three blocks, 30th to 33rd, Burt to Cuming, were removed. A dumping ground along 30th Street had to be filled in with dirt from the high ground along 33rd. That portion became the athletic field.

Architects Frederick W. and Edwin B. Clarke proposed four buildings — for classrooms, shops, domestic science and physical education — for the new school when it was thought to be built for 1,300 students. When it was clear enrollment could exceed 2,000, it was back to the drawing board. The four buildings became one, the main entrance facing Cuming instead of 32nd Street (which was vacated), and more land acquired on the west end for the machine shops.

A new building couldn’t come soon enough after what happened on New Year’s Day 1921. Fire destroyed a newly-completed two-story frame building at 20th and Leavenworth Streets that had 20 classrooms, designed for 1,000 students, and a machine shop. Three hundred incoming freshmen added to the dilemma, and the high school went to a triple shift of classes, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:24 p.m.

F.P. Gould and Sons constructed the Georgian Revival-style building in less than two years for $2 million. OPS selected Technical High as its name in November 1921.

Dwight E. Porter opened the schoolhouse doors to 3,200 students on Oct. 15, 1923. He was principal until 1947, followed by Lloyd Ashby for two years. He left for doctorate studies at Columbia, returned for a semester and took a job in Philadelphia in 1950.

Carl Palmquist, a Tech grad, was acting principal in Ashby’s absence and held the position permanently from 1950 until 1971.

Tech’s athletic teams were known as the Maroons until 1951. Coach Ken Kennedy suggested a new nickname, for “every other Omaha school has a nickname which lends itself to an emblem. How can you draw a picture of a Maroon?”

The Maroons/Trojans’ greatest athletes used Tech Field. It had wooden grandstands that initially accommodated 6,000 spectators. The grandstands were rebuilt, reusing the lumber, in 1936 and seating cut in half. Tech officials sought permanent concrete stands, but Benson Field received those through Public Works Administration funds in the Depression.

The school’s enrollment and its percentage of Black students grew in the 1950s until the school was a majority of minority students in 1963. By 1972, Tech enrolled 854 Black and 40 White students.

A voluntary transfer program, an element of the court-ordered 1975 OPS desegregation plan, helped balance the school racially. Academic changes stressed individualized instruction and allowed students to advance at their pace and elevated Tech’s academic reputation.

But when enrollment dwindled to 850, part of a 22,000-student decline in the district from 1971, OPS closed the school in 1984. Tech had the lowest enrollment, the largest building and the most expensive per-pupil operating costs. And it was 18 blocks from Central.

“Politically, it was easier to kill off Tech than Central High,” Odra Bradley said in 1984. Tech’s last principal was the district’s first Black high school principal.

As the Teacher Administrative Center, Tech’s lobby was preserved as part of the $10 million renovation. A first-floor entrance from the parking lot (it replaced Tech Field) was built for better access. The two gymnasiums were repurposed as two floors of office space.

Five years after Tech High closed, TAC opened in 1989 and the district’s previous quarters at Joslyn Castle vacated.

A century later, the five-story building still offers some of its original purpose — vocational education — through the OPS Career Center.

It’s been a grand history for Tech/TAC. But one must wonder. What if Tech had been built at 22nd and Chicago? Would the route of Interstate 480, which cuts through that land, have been altered?

It would have made for an even tighter fit between Creighton University and Central High.