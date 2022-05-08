Stu Pospisil: Raise a glass to the memory of Willow Springs

A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family.

But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town.

“Willow Springs whisky was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on the frontier in the days when the buffalo still roamed in monster herds on the western plains,” wrote John H. Kearnes in the Omaha Daily Bee in 1918. “It was the drink of the thirsty plainsman, cowboy, sheepherder, miner, railroad laborer and the aristocracy of the old west when the saloon man and his bartenders were among the social elite of town and camp.

“It gave eclat to the bacchanalian atmosphere of the old-time hurdy gurdys and honk-a-tonks that were the amusement places of the wild, out-of-the-way mining towns. Here in Omaha it was the hospitable offering of a proud and convivial community.”

Among the visitors Kearnes said took a swig, or several, of the signature Golden Sheaf bourbon were the Grand Duke Alexis of Russia, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman when he pledged to the health of the duke, King Kalakaua of the Sandwich Islands, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant before he was president and explorer Henry Stanley when he was working here as a reporter and when he returned years later.

Willow Springs was founded by the MacKoy (or McCoy) Brothers north of downtown Council Bluffs around 1860. They had a warehouse in Omaha by 1866 at 11th and Farnam Streets. The Megeath brothers, James and Samuel, brought the MacKoy distillery to Omaha at Fourth and Pacific Streets in 1868. By then, MacKoy was running afoul of federal tax collectors.

The Ilers’ involvement began in 1870 with Ohioan Peter Iler becoming a partner with James Megeath (Samuel died in 1869) and with MacKoy out of the picture. In 1872, Peter Iler, his brother James and Marsh Kennard incorporated and were the principal owners of Willow Springs Distillery.

Before Prohibition brought its end, an 80-foot rectifying tower blown up and other buildings torn down in 1918, Willow Springs at one time was the third largest distillery in the United States with a peak annual production of 2.4 million gallons of liquor. The 1918 article said it provided a market for more than $2 million in Nebraska-grown corn annually and paid more than $4 million in federal revenue taxes in its lifetime.

Peter Iler became one of Omaha’s first millionaires. His wealth enabled the founding of South Omaha — and South San Francisco. He was one of the promoters of the Omaha stockyards and of the South Omaha Land Co., serving as the first secretary of both syndicates. His downtown buildings included the Iler Grand hotel, the Iler block at 16th and Jackson Streets, and a six-story building in Jobbers Canyon at Ninth and Howard Streets.

Flush with experience and success, Iler went to California in 1889 as an agent of the Beef Trust syndicate — among its investors were “Big Four” Chicago meatpackers Swift, Cudahy, Morris and Armour — and procured 3,500 acres in 1890 for the industrial town of South San Francisco.

Peter Iler died from a paralysis attack in 1920 at his Omaha mansion on South 10th Street at age 80. He had sold Willow Springs to the Standard Distilling and Distributing Co. in 1898.

Joseph Iler’s life was exotic. And one of rags to riches to rags. He was the Colonel, the Count. His wife was the Countess Iler, the Belle of Omaha. Joe was Willow Springs’ man on the road, able to bring home on the stagecoach $100,000 in a day’s orders back to his brother. The Civil War veteran — hence the Colonel appellation — opened the Rochester Brewery in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1888 and made a small fortune on its sale.

At 35, Joseph married 23-year-old Georgia Gray (or Grey) in an elaborate ceremony in 1880 at the old Trinity Cathedral. She was “a great beauty,” the New York World wrote in a 1921 profile of her. She was born in Brooklyn, attended an elite school and, after her mother died, her father took her to Omaha. “At 18 she was one of the most popular of the girls at the military balls. It was said of her that she might have married any one of the several officers at the garrison. Instead, she married one of the richest men in Nebraska.”

The Ilers lived the continental lifestyle. After a few years in Kansas City, it was to the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City. Then to Paris for nine years. London and Florence (not Nebraska). Nice and Monte Carlo in high season. Determined to make Georgia a countess, Joseph bought — the World article said, at a tremendous fortune — a dilapidated mansion in Paris. The Omaha Belle was now Countess Iler and he a Count. The mansion was only a mailing address. They never had a home and never wanted to keep one.

Their sojourns kept going until Joseph went blind in 1910. They eventually retreated to New York, his fortune spent. Georgia pawned what she could. He died in 1920 and was buried in Newton, New Jersey, in her family plot. She stayed in town, visited the grave every day. Omaha friends, though, had not forgotten her. Judge William A. Redick and U.S. Senator Gilbert Hitchcock, this newspaper’s founder, successfully secured a widow’s pension for her from her husband’s Civil War service.

“Do you think it would be possible for me to get a room in New York for $3 a week?” she asked the New York reporter.

The Willow Springs name came back in the 1920s for a soft-drink bottling company that took over the Willow Springs brewery at Third and Hickory Streets (the distillery and the brewery were never connected). Willow Springs Bottling, bought in 1929 by Alfred Riedman and Edward Nelson, moved to downtown at 13th and Jones Streets (previously the Anheuser-Busch building). The Hickory Street plant reopened after Prohibition as Fontenelle Brewing, which manufactured beer under the Robin Hood and Metz labels.

Today, the Willow Springs Bottling legacy is the Cornhusker Beverage Mart near 84th and L Streets. There’s a new homage, too. David Young from Omaha this year has “revived” Golden Sheaf bourbon.

Peter and Joseph Iler certainly would take that shot.

