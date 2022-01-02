Stu Pospisil: Red has meant 'stop' and Green 'go' in Omaha since 1924

In 1904, Omaha had no need for traffic signals and parking meters. But it did have speed limits.

Eight miles per hour downtown, 12 mph elsewhere. And if you violated either, you were arrested for “scorching.”

Omaha publishing company owner Alanson Root was the first to be tried. The police acted on a complaint by a city councilman. But Root’s case was dropped and it exposed a weakness in the city’s first traffic law.

On the evening of June 22, 1904, Root — in his Pope-Toledo — was driving back and forth on 29th Street between Farnam and Leavenworth Streets. At the time, Root was president of the city’s automobile organization that numbered 40-some “chauffeurs,” as drivers then were called.

Police had to do math to determine a “scorching” violation. In this instance, the policeman testified that Auto No. 17 — in the days before license plates, cars had to display their registration number — covered the five blocks in 40 seconds and that equated to a rate of between 20 to 30 mph.