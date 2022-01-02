Stu Pospisil: Red has meant 'stop' and Green 'go' in Omaha since 1924

In 1904, Omaha had no need for traffic signals and parking meters. But it did have speed limits.
Eight miles per hour downtown, 12 mph elsewhere. And if you violated either, you were arrested for “scorching.”
Omaha publishing company owner Alanson Root was the first to be tried. The police acted on a complaint by a city councilman. But Root’s case was dropped and it exposed a weakness in the city’s first traffic law.
On the evening of June 22, 1904, Root — in his Pope-Toledo — was driving back and forth on 29th Street between Farnam and Leavenworth Streets. At the time, Root was president of the city’s automobile organization that numbered 40-some “chauffeurs,” as drivers then were called.
Police had to do math to determine a “scorching” violation. In this instance, the policeman testified that Auto No. 17 — in the days before license plates, cars had to display their registration number — covered the five blocks in 40 seconds and that equated to a rate of between 20 to 30 mph.
Judge Louis Berka dismissed the case for insufficient evidence. The World-Herald reported that the court held that the owner of the machine could not be held responsible if someone else drove the automobile at an unlawful pace. It was Berka’s opinion that the police court must arrest the one who was operating the machine. The policeman who timed the vehicle stated he did not know who was the driver.
Root wasn’t alone in allegations of having a lead foot. The same week, D.C. Bradford, C.E. Wilkins and F.M. Connor also had complaints filed against them for scorching 16th Street between Center and Vinton Streets. Bradford’s case was dismissed. He left the city for a European vacation and the city prosecutor, according to the Omaha Daily Bee, didn’t think it was advisable “to go into international litigation to get the defendant into court.” Newspaper archives don’t include the fate of the two remaining cases, but likely they also were dismissed.
Traffic signals came to Omaha 20 years later, and 10 years after the first was installed in Cleveland, Ohio. They were installed first in downtown and as a trial paid for by businesses.
In March 1924, Sam Hauser of the Yellow Cab and Baggage Company received City Council permission to install a signal at 16th and Farnam Streets. His firm was bearing the $1,000 expense in the name of safety and after the 60-day trial, it would be transferred without charge to the city.
The green lantern stayed on for 30 seconds, the amber light for five and the red light for 30. Wrote The World-Herald: “Remember, green means ‘Go.’ Amber means ‘Get Ready.’ Red means ‘Stop.’ Just watch the light and obey its indication, and you can’t go wrong.” Funny how almost a century later, drivers can go wrong.
The signal was operated automatically from a control box. Soon after, a bell was attached to ring when the traffic changes. A second Yellow Cab-funded signal, at 16th and Harney Streets, had “stop” and “go” spelled out in the lights.” Western Electric paid for signals on 15th Street at Farnam and Harney. Traffic officers still were needed to explain to drivers and pedestrians how the signals operated.
History does not tell us who was the first cited for running a red light. But in one day in 1925, plainclothes officers wrote 300 summons for signal violations. About a third showed up in court, and they got off with only warnings. Only four apparently were fined $2 in police court.
Parking meters began to grace downtown streets in April 1937. Downtown merchants were frustrated that parkers, not customers, were using the spaces in front of their stores all day long. Parking meters were new. The first one was in Oklahoma City in 1935.
The city purchased 750 meters from National Park-O-Graf of Chicago and the first ones were installed on the west side of 18th Street from Douglas to Howard Streets. Police sergeant Harry Marchant inserted a nickel for the distinction of feeding the first meter for the first hour. Collecting the coins proved difficult during the two-week trial period. Coin boxes had yet to be installed, so the nickels dropped to the bottom of the hollow standards.
When all the meters went live on April 21, overtime parkers discovered immediately that the city meant business. Six cars were towed to the police station in the first five hours. Four had been parked more than 30 minutes overtime and the other two were in one-hour zones beyond the pay area. The grace period in effect was 20 minutes. The only times metered spaces were free were Sundays and the legal holidays when stores were closed.
The World-Herald reported that the first-day receipts from one-third of the meters totaled $90.25 — and seven slugs. The city said the 36 cents per meter hit its estimates. Gradually, the city expanded the meter zones in downtown and, from 1952 to 1980, South Omaha and Benson had their main thoroughfares in metered parking.
Incredibly, a nickel still was buying an hour on the meter in 1960. Those were the days.
Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil
