Stu Pospisil: Ringing in the new year, Omaha-style

The stars once came to Omaha on New Year’s Eve. Now, fireworks have taken over.

Omaha has celebrated Dec. 31 through the years with dancing, entertainment, merriment and refreshment. Unfortunately for a dozen men in 1930, drinking the wrong kind of alcohol was fatal.

Many of the cavalcade of stars were from the Grand Old Opry when its touring company made New Year’s Eve stops here from 1958 to 1968, first at the Paramount Theater (now The Rose) and then at the Civic Auditorium Music Hall for two shows a night.

In 1958, Hank Snow was the headliner and Bobby Helms was a year removed from hitting it big with “Jingle Bell Rock.” Loretta Lynn got No. 2 billing in 1965 behind the Wilburn Brothers. Jim Reeves, June Carter, Ernest Tubb, Tex Ritter, LeRoy Van Dyke and Dottie West also spent a NYE or two at the Music Hall.

Harriet Calloway and her “Cotton Club Revue” performed at the Orpheum in 1934 and at Peony Park was Al Fanelli and the original New Orleans Jesters. Louis Armstrong brought his band to the Orpheum in 1936. That theater’s headliners for NYE in 1939 were Lawrence Welk and actor/singer John Boles.

The infamous Stork Club, which was a Council Bluffs nightclub with a backroom gambling operation in the late 1940s, was a NYE hotspot with comedienne Jean Carroll in 1946 and the Charioteers in 1948.

Speaking of comics, Phyllis Diller began a one-week engagement at Angelo’s Studio Inn on South 72nd Street on NYE 1961. Glen Campbell played Harvey’s casino in Council Bluffs in 1999. Larry the Cable Guy worked the Funny Bone Comedy Club when it was still in Miracle Hills Plaza in 2001. The same year, the Grass Roots played the main room at Bluffs Run Casino.

Fireworks have supplanted the stage shows as the big NYE draw. The downtown show began in 1999 as a Y2K (remember that term?) celebration. Mayor Hal Daub wore 3D glasses to announce the “Millennium Lights.” It was the start of the holiday lights for the Gene Leahy Mall and other downtown areas. An estimated 50,000 people braved the cold to see the lights flipped on and the first seven-minute fireworks show.

It became the area’s newest, and best-attended, NYE tradition. In 2019, the fireworks were relocated to the CHI Health Center parking lots because the mall was undergoing its $325 million makeover. With the mall’s reopening, the holiday lights shine there again. But the fireworks remain at CHI.

Home fireworks displays became legal for NYE in Nebraska in 2010. Omaha has never allowed December sales of fireworks, but permits fireworks to be set off inside city limits from 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day — as you may have heard last night.

What were Omaha’s earliest New Year’s Eves like? A lot of dancing.

Omaha pioneer John Dougherty recalled in 1931 that early New Year’s Eves were less rough and riotous in his youth. It usually meant a barn dance and a straw party ride or a “merry single sleigh dash home behind Dobbin and the jingle bells.”

“The girls weren’t the same in those days,” he said. “No swearing, drinking and smoking with the gals in the Sixties and Seventies.”

First mention in an Omaha newspaper of a New Year’s Eve celebration was in 1859. “We understand that our German fellow citizens are to have a grand ball at (Aaron) Cahn’s spacious billiard hall on New Year’s Eve,” wrote the Daily Omaha Nebraskan. “The tables will be removed for the accommodation of those who may desire to ‘trip the light fantastic toe.’ One of the pleasantest hops of the season is anticipated.”

The Omaha Dancing Club had a grand ball in 1866. Its 1867 gala was given in dedication of the Metropolitan Block on Farnam Street.

The next year there were competing balls. One was a benefit for the members of Engine Company No. 1 and was held at Turner Hall. The other, on a grander scale, was the Masquerade and Fancy Dress Ball at the Academy of Music. Men had to buy a $3 ticket for admittance, which also was good for any number of his female guests. Ladies had to unmask in private rooms before entering the ballroom. Gov. David Butler and Mayor George Roberts were on the reception committee.

Looking back at 1919’s NYE, its tone was not unlike this year’s. It was going to be the biggest in three years, in part due to the flu epidemic that “cast a shadow over recent annual merry-making.” The 1919 celebrations were sans alcohol, since the state went dry in 1917, a year ahead of the rest of the nation.

In 1924, federal prohibition agent Robert Samardick was unsuccessful in getting Municipal Judge Arthur Baldwin to sign warrants to search 15 “good time houses” on New Year’s Eve. Omaha police indicated their policy would be one in which they would not act as “killjoys.” Only flagrant violation of the liquor laws would have their attention.

Omaha and the nation were still officially dry in 1930. But The World-Herald reported that local NYE liquor supply was plentiful but almost wholly Omaha-made. Prices were said to be $5 a pint for “bourbon,” $10 for a short quart of “Scotch,” and $15 a quart for “extra fancy-labeled stuff.” Alcohol was quoted at $1 a pint or $12 a gallon and hooch at $8 a gallon. Readers reported they were paying double what was printed “and the quality hasn’t always been so hot, either.”

“I hear that there is lots of bad whisky, but no good stuff,” said Police Chief J.J. Pszanowski, who warned the public to beware of it.”

The warning wasn’t heeded by the aforementioned 12. They died in a span of 72 hours. All from alcohol poisoning and most from consuming rubbing alcohol that contained 10% wood alcohol.

“Habitués of the lower Douglas Street flophouses, long accustomed to drinking denatured alcohol purchased at filling stations on the pretext that it was to be used for washing windows, decided to try out the rubbing alcohol on New Year’s Eve, ‘just to make the holiday a little brighter,’ as Paul ‘Bowlegs’ Enzminger, 36, the only survivor of the debauch, put it,” reported the Stockman’s Journal. “Six of the dead were stricken in one city block at 13th and Douglas Streets.”

That’s too much of a downer to end this look back. So we’ll finish with football.

Nebraska has played three bowl games on New Year’s Eve. Won them all.