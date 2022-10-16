Stu Pospisil: Saratoga — What was, is, and could have been

Maybe if Saratoga had made it as a town, North Omaha would be today’s home of Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Fair.

Saratoga’s founders and promoters received a charter for a “University of Nebraska.” They created a fairgrounds that hosted the state fair several times. They also could have had a resort that would have rivaled Hot Springs, Arkansas, or namesake Saratoga Springs, New York.

While it had greater advancement than the paper towns of Douglas County detailed in last week’s column, Saratoga too was undone in large measure by the Panic of 1857. Many of its original residences were moved to Omaha. One of its last vestiges was a hotel that became home to Brownell Hall, the start of today’s Brownell Talbot School.

Saratoga’s boundaries stretched northwest from about 11th and Locust Streets. The holdings of the promoters, the Sulphur Springs Land Co., included the bluff east of 16th Street, all land between 16th and 24th Streets from Locust to Fort Streets and most of the land between 24th and 36th Streets, Bedford to Fort.

Below the bluff was a sulphur spring northeast of today’s 14th Avenue and Wirt Street. The first settlers learned of it from Native Americans, probably Omahans. Their chief White Eagle was buried on the bluffs. Old-timer Joe Redman in 1891 said White Eagle was fatally wounded in a battle with the Pawnees and was buried in a sitting posture on his horse.

The Sulphur Springs Reserve, connected to Omaha by a bluff road, was 30 acres. A steep bank led to the spring, said to be “impregnated with iron, sulphur and other ingredients of medicinal value. A grove was on the north, shrubbery and vines covered the hillside and it had view of the Saratoga Bend of the Missouri River. Twenty years and one major flood later, Saratoga Bend was cut off from the river and is today’s Carter Lake.

Much of the Saratoga land came from the claim of Council Bluffs storekeeper William Clancy, who opened a second store in Omaha — the Big 6 between 13th and 14th Streets on Chicago Street — weeks after Nebraska Territory was open to settlement in 1854. He was the first White man to profit from the sulphur springs. In his advertisement in the Sept. 8, 1854, Omaha Arrow, “a good fresh drink of sulphur water from his celebrated spring can at all times be obtained there.” The Big 6, the third building in Omaha, also served as a saloon and meeting place.

Clancy soon sold the business to Taylor G. Goodwill. Included in the purchase was Clancy’s 160-acre claim. That’s only 48 blocks. Hardly enough for a town. Goodwill, from upstate New York, persuaded others, especially Thomas Hart Benton Jr. (the nephew of the American statesman claimed 160 acres to the west), to see his vision of a new town between “Omaha City” and Florence and be able to rival them — especially to be the terminus of the proposed Pacific railroad — until they all came together.

“Omaha, Saratoga and Florence have the appearance of one vast city. They are so nearly connected with improvements. A few years will show them as ‘one man’ — an unprecedented assembling of people, improvement and enterprise” was the opinion of the Nebraska Advertiser in October 1857.

The Sulphur Springs Land Co. was incorporated in October 1856 with Benton as president, Le Roy Tuttle treasurer, William Young Brown secretary and C.B. Smith, Samuel Owens, A.F. Salisbury, Edwin Patrick, Goodwill and James C. Mitchell also involved. Benjamin Knight and Nahun Harwood made the preliminary survey. There were 256 lots made available by the speculators to churches, schools and individuals that would start building by July 1, 1857,

Saratoga was bustling in the spring and early summer of 1857. J.H. Seymour disembarked the Florence, the first steamboat (and one of only two recorded) to stop at Saratoga Landing on the Missouri River, and opened a brickyard near the “Big Central Spring.” A saw mill with lumber yard also was started. In May, about 100 men were working on the foundation of the hotel, to be known as the Central House, and the grading of Pacific and Saratoga Avenues.

Homes were encouraged to be placed 15 to 20 feet away from the street as to allow for front yards. “A little attention to this subject now at the commencement of building, and the cultivation of a few ornamental trees, shrubs and flowers will ultimately add greatly to the comfort, the beauty and loveliness of the place,” Brown included in an ad.

The Saratoga Hotel Co., formed by Tuttle, Goodwill and Salisbury, had Central House built for between $50,000 and $100,000. Stockholders in the land company were assessed $20 per share to furnish the hotel and grade the streets. With William Lehmer the proprietor, the hotel opened that August with a “Grand Opening Festival” for an estimated 200 guests dining on roast pig, beef and veal.

Lehmer’s daughter Elizabeth in 1910 recalled that the hotel, like that of many of Saratoga’s dwellings, was prefabricated back east and transported by steamboat.

Gray’s Pioneer Store, receiving stock from Cincinnati, sold dry goods, clothing, footwear, groceries, liquor and other provisions. Edwin Patrick was appointed the town’s first and only postmaster. A circus came through.

In the middle of it all was Erastus Beadle, whose diary supplies much of the Saratoga history. The future publisher of the popular Beadle’s Dime Novels, from Buffalo, New York, first visited Omaha in 1856 and returned the following April. He invested in Sulphur Springs and his first task was conducting the lottery of building lots, 15 to each stockholder.

By fall, bustling Saratoga went bust. The financial panic took down the Western Exchange Fire and Marine Insurance Co., the first financial institution chartered by the territorial legislature. Benton was president, Tuttle cashier and future U.S. Treasurer A.U. Wyman teller. It hastened the crumbling of Sulphur Springs Land Co. and Saratoga.

The first blow had been the death of Goodwill from typhoid. Beadle was elected to replace him on the executive committee. But Benton went back to Iowa and Beadle to New York by summer’s end. Beadle recalled in his diary that there were two houses on the site when he came in the spring and a week before his departure there were 56 completed buildings and others under construction.

“Shortly after we arrived here, there was a panic, banks failed and people were frightened and wanted to go back east,” Elizabeth Lehmer recalled. “The Kountzes were here at that time. They stayed, but they acquired (building) lots of, and from, people who wanted to go back simply by paying them the amount of their transportation back east. And the people were glad to get rid of it at that price.”

Pioneer contractor Frank Dellone in 1908 said he moved as many as 150 homes from Saratoga and Florence to Omaha.

Part of the Central House, Elizabeth Lehmer said, burned after Saratoga’s demise but was rebuilt before Episcopal bishop Joseph Talbot started Brownell Hall for girls in 1863. A country school already had been started down the street as Saratoga School was in Douglas County School District No. 2.

As Saratoga became part of “one vast city” and transformed into a suburban, then urban, neighborhood, its original ground gave rise to the Omaha Driving Park on the fairgrounds, the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of 1898 and the University of Omaha (now UNO) at 24th and Pratt Streets in 1908.

Beadle’s diary is an interesting read. It’s available as “Ham, Eggs & Corn Cake, A Nebraska Territory Diary” (2001) with an introduction by Nebraska Wesleyan professor emeritus Ronald Naugle. Beadle’s time in Omaha, especially his claim of land where Rockbrook and Happy Hollow Club are, is another column to tackle.