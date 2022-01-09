Stu Pospisil: Sheelytown community history dates back 142 years

John had a long commute to work. His farmhouse was on the hill south of present-day 49th Street and the Northwest Radial. The dwelling was believed in 1922 to be the oldest house in the city. The oldest portion had been used for a government powder magazine — it faced the military road — prior to his ownership in 1858.

The Sheelytown community started with the brothers’ purchase of the Cooke Packing House in January 1880, a building also said to have been first a powder magazine. It was outside the city limits, in a brush-filled area, because there was an ordinance that packinghouse waste could not be dumped within five miles of City Hall. At its peak, the plant was killing 15,000 hogs, 5,000 sheep and 1,200 head of cattle annually. The original Omaha Stock Yards was its neighbor.

By Dec. 3, 1886, the stockyards had moved to the new town of South Omaha. So when fire that night gutted the plant, Joseph Sheely and his new partner, G.S. Myerson (John had sold his interest several years before to live on his farm) chose not to rebuild. The blaze that started in the smokehouse smelled like a pig roast, which is how a watchman discovered it. About 500 hogs were saved, with the fire chief fending off looters looking for meat on the hoof.