Stu Pospisil: Sheelytown community history dates back 142 years

Sheelytown is in the news again, which seems to happen only when more of the south-central Omaha neighborhood falls to construction.
In the 1960s, parts were lost when Interstate 480 was built between 28th and 29th Streets. Now proposed for 25 acres northeast of 28th Avenue and Vinton Street is a $100 million development for recreation and health care.
Most history-telling of Sheelytown centers on the torching of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in 1895 from a long-smoldering internal struggle; the closeness of the Polish neighborhood after its roughneck start; and the oldest-surviving business, Dinker’s Bar and Grill, in a building that began as the Hanscom Theater.
But there’s so much else to share about the area, including one of the state’s shortest-lived incorporated villages — Park Vale.
Sheelytown never was incorporated. It was the name for the community around the Sheely Bros. Packing Co. that was next to the U.P. tracks at present-day 26th and Martha Streets. The general boundaries were the tracks west to 31st Street (maybe a couple blocks more) and from Ed Creighton Avenue/Martha Street south to Frederick Street.
Who were the Sheelys? John (1829-1895) and Joseph (1833-1892) came from the Northeast to Omaha in 1856 and purchased a meat market on Douglas Street. Joe left to operate a steamboat, then came back. He was an organizer of the Omaha Fire Department and was chief engineer for 3½ years. It’s said he personally paid the salaries of the city’s few salaried firemen in 1870 when funds in the city treasury had fallen short.
John had a long commute to work. His farmhouse was on the hill south of present-day 49th Street and the Northwest Radial. The dwelling was believed in 1922 to be the oldest house in the city. The oldest portion had been used for a government powder magazine — it faced the military road — prior to his ownership in 1858.
The Sheelytown community started with the brothers’ purchase of the Cooke Packing House in January 1880, a building also said to have been first a powder magazine. It was outside the city limits, in a brush-filled area, because there was an ordinance that packinghouse waste could not be dumped within five miles of City Hall. At its peak, the plant was killing 15,000 hogs, 5,000 sheep and 1,200 head of cattle annually. The original Omaha Stock Yards was its neighbor.
By Dec. 3, 1886, the stockyards had moved to the new town of South Omaha. So when fire that night gutted the plant, Joseph Sheely and his new partner, G.S. Myerson (John had sold his interest several years before to live on his farm) chose not to rebuild. The blaze that started in the smokehouse smelled like a pig roast, which is how a watchman discovered it. About 500 hogs were saved, with the fire chief fending off looters looking for meat on the hoof.
Ten days earlier, Park Vale was incorporated. It was the residential area west of Sheely’s plant. The first residents were Irish. Polish immigrants came later to work in the South Omaha packinghouses. The transition produced many a bar fight.
The incorporation led to Park Vale getting a post office in February 1887. Two months later, Park Vale was swallowed up. Omaha’s first mass annexation set the southern city limit at F Street, bringing in Park Vale. Gone by August was the post office. The city paid the village’s $248 in outstanding bills.
Sheelytown wasn’t a jurisdiction, but it had its “mayors.” The first was John M. “Ed” Tuttle, who made the papers a lot for jurisprudence. Once when he was testifying in his defense, his wife walked into the courtroom, listened for a few minutes and smacked him hard in the face a couple times. The court didn’t step in, holding that under the circumstances, the assault was justifiable.
Nicodemus “Nick” Dargaczewski was much better behaved and beloved. He ran a saloon from 1886 to 1895 and later was the city’s blacksmith. A peaceful man, active in Democratic politics, he never shouted anything worse than “Oh, Moses!” But he got excited at the 1908 Democratic National Convention when William Jennings Bryan was nominated a third time for president. The “mayor” celebrated by releasing “a dove of peace.” If fluttered over the crowd until perching on a woman’s lap.
John J. Pszanowski, who was Omaha’s chief of police for a combined 13 years, got his start walking the Sheelytown beat in 1908. He brought law and order. From a 1956 World-Herald story, old-timers recalled he’d appear “at the most fearsome wee-hour brawls clad in pajamas and slippers. At that instant, fists froze in mid-air, bottles were dropped, not thrown, and peace would return.”
In the 1960s, Public Pulse readers shared their Sheelytown memories:
Walt S. Peterson: “I lived at 21st and Castelar Streets from 1895 to 1906. Swedes east of 24th and (Poles) in Sheelytown were constantly gang fighting. Twice I made the mistake of walking through Sheelytown to skate at Hanscom Park and paid for my mistake by getting two of the finest beatings of my life.”
Mrs. Robert L. Adams: “When I was growing up there in my teens, many a potential boyfriend was frightened away by a father who had heard of the Sheelytown toughs. It was the nicest neighborhood you could ask for. Proof was that when young people married, they tended to live right there.”
H.H. Smith: “Sheelytown center was near 26th and Martha Streets. Near the corner stood a saloon and dance hall (Metz Hall). Most of the people were Polish and their weddings, which ran three days, were something to behold and attend.”
John F. Nowak: “The late Mayor James C. Dahlman lived at 29th and Hickory Streets and claimed Sheelytown as his home. When the Police Department dispatched the horse-drawn wagon to Sheelytown, it always came back empty, for as soon as the patrolman loaded up the boys and got up on the seat, the boys would jump over the sides. Boys from Sheelytown ruled the roost at the Hanscom skating pond and the Field Club, where many of them caddied.”
What ended the halcyon days of Sheelytown? Prohibition. Closed were the taverns and dance halls. As the 1956 article said, “Even brawling ceased to provide fun.”
Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil
