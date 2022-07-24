Stu Pospisil: The battle to bring the interstate to Omaha

Johnny Rosenblatt was indignant.

“What Iowa is trying to do is to selfishly serve the purpose of a community of about 100,000 and detract from the welfare of a city (of) 300,000 people and a metropolitan area of more than 400,000,” Omaha’s mayor said in 1956. “Well, they won’t get away with it.”

If a couple of Iowa highway commissioners had gotten their way, how Interstate 80 was routed around Omaha could have been just that. Routed around Omaha. And Council Bluffs, too.

The transcontinental highway could have gone north of both cities, cutting through the Loess Hills much closer to Council Bluffs, crossing the Missouri River on the Mormon Bridge and looping around Omaha to the north and west. Or had a commissioner from Sioux City prevailed, Iowa’s western terminus for I-80 could have been more than 20 miles from where Nebraska wanted to link up.

It’s interesting to recall how the interstate system could have been laid out in Omaha and think about how it could have changed traffic patterns. Beyond using the Interstate 680 corridor or a wider arc from Iowa, I-80 could have come in from Lincoln on a diagonal between Ralston and Papillion. Interstate 480 into downtown could have been a diagonal from 56th and L Streets.

The concept of a national system of interstate highways came to the fore while World War II was still being fought in 1944. All cities of 100,000 or more population were to be connected by the 40,000 miles of four- or six-lane roads.

Nebraska State Engineer Wardner Scott early on recommended the route that stuck for I-80. It started with the U.S. Highway 6 corridor from the Missouri River to Lincoln, then U.S. 34 and Nebraska Hwy 2 from Lincoln to Grand Island and U.S. 30 from Grand Island to the Wyoming state line. He also unsuccessfully sought U.S. 81 as a north-south interstate (Nebraska remains the only state without one).

Little happened — except for the state’s formation of a turnpike authority that was told a toll road wasn’t feasible unless Iowa also built one — until September 1955 when the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads released a map of authorized interstate main and connecting routes. Four were for the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

The east-west main route was to come in from the southwest through South Omaha, use the South Omaha Bridge (since renamed Veterans Memorial) across the Missouri River and swing around Council Bluffs to the southwest and east. There also would be a north-south main route on the Iowa side of the river. The connecting routes were a southwest radial to run diagonally from downtown Omaha to connect with the interstate; and a bypass crossing north Omaha via the Mormon Bridge through the Loess Hills to connect with the main route near Weston in Pottawattamie County.

It took President Eisenhower’s State of the Union address in 1956 to stir Congress to approve the Federal Aid Highway Act that June. Then the bickering between the states for linking the transcontinental four-lane began in earnest. While Nebraska was adamant about the route serving South Omaha and new industry in southwest Omaha, Iowa was looking out for Sioux City and wanted the main route, not the bypass, to intersect with the north-south interstate north of Council Bluffs.

Nebraska officials charged that Sioux City was trying to siphon Omaha Stockyards traffic — although such a route would have violated federal laws that required interstates to connect key cities and state capitals.

“It’s going to be as far north as the Mormon Trail and perhaps farther north. We’re going to push it up there to help the northern part of Iowa as much as we can,” said John Butter, the chief engineer for the Iowa Highway Commission.

Butter wasn’t pulling Nebraska’s leg. One Iowa commissioner, Mel Graham of Audubon, proposed that the two interstates, known then as U.S. 6 and 75, intersect at Honey Creek. But what the commission approved on Aug. 29, 1956, was putting the interchange at Loveland, 23 miles north of South Omaha. Even that wasn’t close enough to Sioux City for commissioner Chris Larsen. Looking out for his city’s interests, Larsen would have liked it north of Missouri Valley.

The dispute lasted well over a year. Both options were built. Interstate 80 (the present numbering system began in 1957) split at Neola. Interstate 80N (later 680 and now 880) was built west to I-29 at Loveland and I-80 came into Council Bluffs on a southwest beeline.

Iowa finished I-80N first, partly because a new Missouri River bridge wasn’t required. I-80 wasn’t completed between Omaha and Council Bluffs until December 1972 — six years after I-80N — with the opening of the Spring Street bridge.

The linkup with Lincoln was much less contentious. The alignment was going to follow U.S. 6 to Melia Hill east of Ashland then continue northeast. A January 1955 State Highway Department wish list map for modernizing highways shows the Ralston-Papillion diagonal connecting with L Street at 56th Street at an intersection with a “Belt Line Highway” that would have arced to the Mormon Bridge. But the subsequent federal Bureau of Public Roads alignment, with the interstate swinging to the east at 108th and L Streets and staying north of the Union Pacific main line, is what was built.

A brief digression. The 1955 “wish list” produced several key roads — Nebraska Hwy 370 linking Bellevue and Papillion with Gretna, the extension of L Street from 84th Street to 132h Street and a new Industrial Road built to connect L Street with West Center Road for a new route for livestock trucks.

The Belt Line didn’t make it off the wish list. Its southern leg, originally tagged the South Omaha Access Road, would have followed a Chicago & Northwestern Railroad branch line from 77th and Dodge but was deemed to run too close to the College of St. Mary campus. Its northern portion became the corridor for Omaha’s western interstate loop.

Interstate 480’s diagonal alignment died with the recommendation in October 1956 that four expressways radiate from a multi-level interchange north of 28th and Dodge Streets. I-480 became the south and east spokes. The North Freeway was originally meant to merge with 30th Street at Parker Street and a West Expressway was to follow the Dodge corridor to 85th Street but succumbed to neighborhoods aghast that it would cut through Dundee, Elmwood or Memorial Parks and Fairacres.

The first Omaha-to-Lincoln Interstate traffic was in August 1961 via I-280 (it was renumbered I-680 in the mid-1960s) that had been opened to West Dodge Road the previous summer. Several weeks later, I-80 was opened from the I-280 junction to 72nd Street. An extension to 42nd Street opened in September 1962.

A month later, I-480 opened to southbound traffic from Leavenworth Street. When I-480 was completed late in 1970, it was the only interstate linked to Iowa. I-80 had reached 24th Street and I-680 had been built to only to Nebraska 133 (Blair High Road).

Interstate 680 reached completion in 1975 with the opening of the companion span to the Mormon Bridge. Iowa already had renamed 80N to 680. And then it renamed it, to I-880, in the wake of the 2019 flooding stemming from confusion about which leg of 680 was closed, the one to Crescent (which was true) or the one to Loveland.

And for a short time, there was an I-580. From 1975-79, the North Freeway (controversial because it went through the heart of North Omaha) was on the interstate system before it was declassified to free up money to build the Storz Expressway to Eppley Airfield.

Omaha isn’t likely to add interstate mileage. But much dust has settled on the 2010 study that recommended a beltway for the Elkhorn River valley. Anyone who takes an ever-increasingly congested Nebraska Hwy 31 from Elkhorn through Gretna desires a faster route to I-80.