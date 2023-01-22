Stu Pospisil: The fascinating — and freaky — history of Fritz Pries

Fritz Pries tried to get humans off the ground.

His eccentricity went the other direction with his siblings’ final resting places.

“The Danish term ‘en original’ refers to a person who marches to a different drum beat than most of us, and Fritz Pries certainly seems to have fit this description.” — from the website of the Danish Immigrant Museum in Elk Horn, Iowa.

So much is fascinating — and freaky — about Frederick Christian “Fritz” Pries, a Dane who lived in the Ponca Hills for 45 years and created the Pries Lake resort detailed in a previous column.

More than 20 years before the Wright Brothers, Pries designed and built a man-powered flying machine. He had ideas about travel at 80 mph downhill — by skateboard.

He accidentally killed his brother Adolph while repairing a rifle. When their sister died 11 years later, Fritz reused Adolph’s coffin for her.

What we know about the family primarily comes from a World-Herald interview with Fritz in 1910, weeks before his death from stomach cancer at age 65; an Omaha Bee feature in 1918; and recollections of Olga Jorgenson Strimple, whose family was neighbors with the Prieses and bought Pries Lake. (Correction from the previous column. The Pries brothers were bachelors, thus not related to the Jorgensons.)

At age 14, living in his native Denmark and with the help of a carpenter, Fritz Pries purportedly built a flying machine that he said took him 20 or 30 feet. He brought his dream to America when he immigrated to the United States with his brother and their sister Caroline in 1866.

The Pries brothers settled in the hills north of Florence, starting with 80 acres of government land. They built a seven-story, seven-room house. One room per floor.

In 1881, Fritz expanded on his teenage attempt at a flying machine. He foresaw that wars would be fought in the air, that flying would be used for commerce, mail transport and pleasure travel. And perhaps every man would own a flying machine, as Henry Ford the following generation wanted every household owning a Ford.

Pries studied the gamut of flight in works ranging from classical mythology to da Vinci’s sketch notebooks to the tale of the English monk in the 17th century said to have flown for a furlong. He deduced, from watching migratory birds and experiments with robins and sparrows, that it should be four times easier for humans to fly than birds because man’s arm muscles are four times as strong as avian wings — his calculations.

He claimed he traveled as far as 700 feet on a hillside. He fastened two rods in the trees on the hillside 30 feet off the ground, then fastened more rods to the first two so that they swung down a few feet apart.

He attached his flying machine to the rods “so that by pulling a rope I could free it.” He got in the contraption so that his feet touched the ground and started it swinging.

“When it was swinging high, I would raise the wings, put my feet into the machine and then free it from this sort of pendulum. There was a clear space for a way and then I had to make a turn.”

While he could make banks and turns, he said, he never got to perfection where he was able to return to the launch area. He coaxed Adolph into trying it once. The result was a broken leg and a badly wreaked device. Quite possibly, the last flight for Fritz was when he fell off the bank and into the lake.

The novelty was such that his sketch of the flying machine was shown in the window of Max Meyer’s jewelry store at 16th and Farnam Streets. Pries went into much greater detail of his invention in the Aug. 2, 1889, Omaha Mercury. His essay concluded:

“Who will furnish a pair of wings after specified directions suitable for a boy of from 7 to 16 years? To him the inventor will bind himself to teach such boy the art of flying by less than three months training.”

No takers.

As for the “skateboard,” it was a board placed across a pair of 12-inch diameter tires. Wrote the Bee: “The owner of Pries lake couldn’t have planned such high speed travel on the road to his home nor yet on Omaha streets, for sticky Nebraska mud was equally distributed in those days. The same kind of mud is still making rough travel to Pries lake.”

Pries could be cantankerous. When the government was building Fort Omaha, it supposedly hauled away wagonloads of sand from their property. He met them with a shotgun. Three months of failed negotiations later, the fort officers came back. The shotgun came out.

Pries said he needed payment for the sand. Asked his price, he answered “Two cents a load.”

“Why didn’t you tell us that three months ago?”

Said Pries: “Because you didn’t ask.”

It was Aug. 3, 1888. A visitor to Pries Lake brought a .22 target rifle that was not working properly. Fritz offered to repair it. While he was working on it, the gun was on a hard walnut table with the muzzle pointing at Adolph. “He had scarcely replaced the lock in the gun with the hammer up when there was an explosion, and (Adolph) staggered to the floor with the bullet in his body.”

The fatal shooting was determined an accident. Fritz buried his brother’s body in a wood coffin on their land.

Eleven years later, their sister, Caroline Nelson, divorced with two sons, was Fritz’s housekeeper when she died at age 55. Pries acted as sexton, undertaker, minister and chief mourner. He initially wrapped her body in a blanket and buried it near the house. Next, he disinterred the remains of Adolph and buried the bones in the grave occupied by his sister’s body. He placed her corpse in the old coffin — which he repainted — and placed it in a new grave. Once the paint dried.

Frank Nelson, one of the sons, was incensed not to be at the burial. His uncle failed to notify him in South Omaha when his mother was in her last hours. Nelson told The World-Herald his Uncle Fritz “thinks all ceremonies are in themselves but silly things.”

Nelson got the county coroner to investigate the cause of death. Fritz refused to exhume Caroline’s body, saying opening the grave twice was enough for him. He did provide a shovel and pitchfork, essentially saying have at it. Each member of the coroner’s party gave it a go for a few minutes, then Frank went to find a Danish immigrant to try.

Wrote the Omaha Bee: “The Dane removed the dirt until nearly to the coffin when the odor became so offensive that he refused to complete his bargain. Again the party went to work and after all had become sickened by the fumes, the lid of the coffin was removed. After the examination the grave was enlarged, the remains were transferred to a neat coffin and decently buried.”

Was that their final resting place? Nope.

In 1925, Matthew Dober from the Pries Lake neighborhood and R.H. Lee from South Omaha were moving dirt for a dam on the lake when they unearthed bones of two bodies on a knoll that overlooked the water. No grave marker was there.

An old friend of Fritz Pries, Alex Waage, recalled the siblings’ burials. Supposedly when Pries sold to the Jorgensons, a condition of purchase was the relocation of the graves but Waage believed that never happened and Pries instead leveled the ground. The remains of both were reinterred at Springwell Cemetery, a small Danish cemetery at 6326 Hartman Ave.

Fritz Pries also is interred at Springwell. The World-Herald wrote upon his death, “He was a man of strong character, sincere in his friendships, of sterling honesty, a great student of English and foreign literature and a fine conversationalist.”

He left his most precious treasures — the actual flying machine and the sketch — to Olga Strimple’s mother. She kept the contraption until it was stolen sometime before 1918.

Don’t you wonder if the thieves knew what piece of western aviation, and Omaha, history they swiped?