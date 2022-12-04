Stu Pospisil: The glory days of holiday shopping in downtown Omaha

City sidewalks were busy sidewalks and dressed in holiday style back in Omaha’s yesteryear.
Stroll back to 1952, the year after Bob Hope’s “The Lemon Drop Kid” cemented “Silver Bells” as a Christmas standard. To downtown Omaha we go, to the city’s shopping hub.
J.L. Brandeis, Thomas Kilpatrick, Montgomery Ward, J.C. Penney department stores. Two F.W. Woolworth five-and-dime stores, a block apart. Kresge’s dollar store.
Natelson’s and Goldstein-Chapman for women’s clothes. Berg’s and Browning, King & Co. for men’s clothes. Herzberg’s and Nebraska Clothing for women’s and men’s apparel. More than 15 jewelry stores and about the same number of shoe stores. Three men’s hat stores. Specialty stores such as Orchard & Wilhelm and Davidsons for furniture, Hospe’s for pianos and Calandra’s for cameras.
And among the choices weary shoppers had for lunch were Northrup Jones and Bishop’s cafeteria.
Now let’s walk into the history of some of these stores.
J.L. Brandeis and Sons was downtown’s flagship store. The most floors, the grandest Christmas displays. The Macy’s of Omaha, on the southwest corner of 16th and Douglas Streets.
Jonas Leopold Brandeis (1836-1903) was born in Austria and immigrated to the U.S. as a butcher at 20. He owned stores and was a fur and grain buyer in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, before coming to Omaha in 1881. He first was a wholesaler at 1207 Farnam St. He opened his first store, the Fair, at 506 S. 13th St., in 1885 (not 1881 as many histories have it). It stirred up retailing in town. He lit his store windows, put pictures in newspaper ads and released balloons carrying coupons good for a free suit of clothes.
Arthur was the first of his three sons to become a business partner. Emil (who would eventually be a casualty of the Titanic sinking) and Hugo were made partners by 1886 when the family businesses were known as J.L. Brandeis and Sons.
The 16th and Douglas store was opened in 1906. It closed in 1980. The Brandeis mall locations were bought in 1987 by Des Moines-based Younkers.
Kilpatrick’s — which, too, became Younkers property — traced its origin to a tiny general store at 10th and Farnam established by Milton Tootle and James Jackson in 1854, the year Omaha was founded. Thomas Kilpatrick of Cleveland, Allen Koch, James Risk and Robert Cowell came to Omaha in 1887 and purchased the Tootle & Maul wholesale dry goods firm, renaming it Kilpatrick-Koch Dry Goods. Later folded into the business in 1895 was N.B. Falconer’s, regarded as Omaha’s first department store since its founding as Ross & Cruikshank at 14th and Farnam Streets in 1868.
Scottish-born Kilpatrick (1840-1916) bought out Allen and Koch within months and renamed the firm for himself. In the mid-1920s, the store became six stories at 15th and Farnam Streets and expanded more in 1946 when it purchased the old World-Herald building.
Younkers acquired Kilpatrick’s in 1961 and closed the downtown store in September 1969, one of the first merchants to accede to mall competition. The Younkers brand was sold off several times before Bon Ton Stores closed all its holdings in 2018.
Sometime and somewhere, the Younkers brand soon may resurface. Last month, Women’s Wear Daily reported in May that the company that owns the intellectual properties for 12 defunct department stores, including Younkers, Herberger’s and Gordmans, intends to relaunch all of their banners. A Carson’s is to open in 2023 in Joliet, Illinois, followed by Younkers in an undisclosed location.
Could that be Omaha?
While not locally owned, Montgomery Ward and Penney’s had long presences in downtown. Montgomery Ward’s first store opened at 22nd and Farnam Streets in 1928. It moved to 16th and Howard in 1938, leasing the space J.C. Penney vacated. When it opened in 1933, the Omaha Penney’s was the 54th in the state. It moved to 16th and Dodge for larger quarters and closed in 1975.
What about Sears, you ask? Its first Omaha store opened in 1928 west of downtown at Farnam and Turner Boulevard. It closed in 1960 when Sears relocated to the new Crossroads Shopping Center at 72nd and Dodge Streets. The building was repurposed as the Twin Towers apartments.
Herzberg’s started in 1909 as Wolff & Herzberg, a women’s apparel store at 1517 Douglas St., by Rose Wolff and Abraham Herzberg. It grew to a seven-story store next door at 1519. The downtown location was downsized and relocated in 1969-70 and closed in 1974, with the final Herzberg store sold in 1978.
Natelson’s was a later occupant at 1517 Douglas. Louis Somberg and Reuben Natelson opened their doors in December 1928. Theirs was the first fully air-conditioned store in 1941. Expansion took Natelson’s to 10 stores. The Somberg family moved the downtown store, in the way of the Central Park Plaza office buildings, in 1980. All Natelson’s locations were closed in 1991.
Nebraska Clothing was started by Morris Levy, Mathias Strasburger and Herman Cohn in 1886 at 14th and Douglas Streets. It built a store at 15th and Farnam Streets in 1898 on the site of the first Boyd Opera House. William L. Holzman and John A. Swanson purchased the store in 1912 and enlarged it in 1923.
William (Wilhelm) Otto Knuteson (Liljenstople) Swanson, John Swanson’s son-in-law (Otto took his wife’s last name “for commercial reasons”), became sole owner in 1940. The downtown store closed at the end of 1974, the building replaced by the W. Dale Clark library — recently razed for Mutual of Omaha’s forthcoming skyscraper.
The Ashford family — their great-grandfather was John Swanson — revived Nebraska Clothing as an Old Market store in 1993. They sold it in 2007.
Goldstein-Chapman at 16th and Farnam began in 1923 by Abe Goldstein and his brother-in-law Max Chapman, who had other retail stores in Iowa and Nebraska. A 1948 building remodeling resulted in Omaha’s first rounded corner featuring display windows. The downtown store closed in 1979. The company sold to Lincoln-based Miller & Paine in 1988. Dillard’s then bought Miller & Paine and sold two of the four remaining Goldman-Chapman stores to Seiferts.
Of all the locally owned stores in 1952’s primary downtown shopping district, only two have made it another 70 years and neither stayed downtown. Both are jewelers, Malashock’s near Village Pointe and Borsheim’s in Regency.
Reminders that once, downtown Omaha was the city’s first “open-air” shopping destination.
Shoppers at Westroads Mall in 1972 listen to Christmas music by the Cather Happy Day Singers from Willa Cather School and the Benson High School German Band.
Krissy Putnam’s family wants to re-create this photo of them shopping at Crossroads in 1991. Krissy, then 11, is at far right. The others, from left, are Kellie Rice, 15; Debbie Rice; Gary Rice (holding Brandon, 1); and Kristie Rice, 14.
Sisters Ursula Turner, left, and Ireta McNight, look for a doll for their 6-year-old granddaughter/grand-niece at the Target store on Saddle Creek Road. They came during special shopping hours set aside for seniors and the disabled. Target had chartered buses to pick up shoppers at 17 senior citizen locations. The photo, by Sebi Breci, was published Dec. 15, 1980. Target moved out of its Saddle Creek spot in 2006.
At the downtown Brandeis store, 16th and Douglas Streets, an oversize talking doll named Brandy greets visitors Pearl Barnhouse and her grandchildren, Robert and Jennifer Winger, 5 and 3. Fun fact: Brandy frequently frightened children because a real person was often inside the doll and would speak as people passed by. The photo was published on Dec. 2, 1977. The downtown Brandeis would close three years later. The flagship store had been open since 1907, and folks were very sorry to see it go. In a 1980 editorial, The World-Herald wrote, "For generations of Omahans, the Brandeis downtown store was a place that had almost everything. It was the heart of downtown retailing. Then came the plush, major shopping centers that each year drew more and more customers away from the downtown.”
Robert and Chester were among 70 foster children from the Nebraska Children's Home who received $20 gift certificates for the Ardan Catalog Showroom, 8453 W. Center Road. Here they are figuring out how to spend the money. The photo, by Phil Johnson, was published Dec. 24, 1981.
Jeff Jeffery, 5, a student from one of the Nebraska or Iowa schools for the deaf, makes an "M" sign, reminding Santa to be sure to leave a present for his mother. The photo, by Rudy Smith, was published Dec. 10, 1977.
Brandeis Christmas. Children ride the Christmas train at Omaha's Brandeis Department Store in the late 1940s. The 10-story Brandeis flagship store at 16th and Douglas Streets was a retail landmark in Omaha until it closed in 1980.
Ashley Vlven, 2, reluctantly meets Santa at Crossroads in November 1988. Ashley was at the mall with her mother, Dee Vlven.
Edwards Jewelers on the Southeast corner of 16th & Harney Streets. The photo, by Sebi Breci, was published Dec. 17, 1973.
Shopping bags and Christmas spirit on the crosswalks of downtown Omaha on Dec. 19, 1965.
Andrew Crews reaches for a toy soldier. Photo published Dec. 12, 1984.
Santa waves to Brenda Rothe, 2, as he whizzes by her in his gift-loaded train on Peppermint Lane at the Southroads. The photo, by Sebi Breci, was published Dec. 23, 1973
The Christmas parade at Crossroads.
Shoppers take a break from shopping to watch TV at Crossroads.
Brandy Klabunde, 8, shops for toys at Youngtown in Crossroads. The photo was published Dec. 20, 1981.
Shoppers at Westroads. The photo, by Phil Johnson, was published Dec. 19, 1982.
Twins Jean, left, and Jane Palmer with Santa on Nov. 29, 1958.
Shoppers brave the cold downtown.
Christmas shoppers at Westroads on Dec. 18, 1982. Photo by Phil Johnson.
Adrienne Huber, 5, examines a Smurf doll while shopping at J.C. Penney at Westroads. The photo, by Robert Taylor, was published Nov. 15, 1981.
Christmas shopping 1968
Debbie, 7; Sherrie, 6; Trip, 4; and Kristie, 2, await Santa in the Crossroads parking lot. Their mother, Mrs. Tom Blair, was nearby. The photo was published Nov. 17, 1968.
Christmas shopping 1972
Curt Collins, 4, talks with Santa at Brandeis' Crossroads store. The photo was published Dec. 20, 1972.
Agnes Krause, left, and Susie Howard prove that you're never too old to sit on Santa's knee at the Target formerly at 350 N. Saddle Creek Road. The photo, by Robert Taylor, was published Dec. 3, 1979.
Carmen Sariego, 3, on Santa's knee at Westroads. The photo, by Phil Johnson, was published Dec. 20, 1978.
Mrs. Donald McWilliams prods her son, 2-year-old Robbie McWilliams, to talk to the big guy. The photo, by Phil Johnson, was published Dec. 21, 1974.
Dan Hoyt shopping for Christmas. Photo published Dec. 15, 1963.
Mrs. Frank Huskey and son David, 20 months old, on rocking horse. Published Nov. 30, 1958.
Richard Kisicks and packages. Photo published Dec. 19, 1966.
Omahans wait in line to mail packages at the downtown postal station in the Federal Building, 215 N. 17th St. The photo, by Ed Rath, was published Dec. 18, 1980.
A woman walks through the Crossroads parking lot for some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve of 1981.
South Omaha along 24th St.. The South Omaha Merchants sponsored the annual decoration. Photo published Dec. 19, 1957.
Christmas shoppers await the arrival of Santa at Westroads. The photo was published Nov. 27, 1970.
Omaha’s downtown Christmas lighting display, looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street in 1950, shows the lines of lights strung across the street, and the big red plastic bells that made the display so striking.