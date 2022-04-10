Stu Pospisil: 'The Hermit of Florence' Omaha's own version of Gatsby

Omaha’s man of mystery at the turn of the 20th century was the millionaire hermit of Florence, Fred Parker.
Parker had the Gatsby-like lifestyle 25 years before literary great F. Scott Fitzgerald created his protagonist.
Parker had a huge home, filled with treasures, that he’d open at times to elaborate costume parties. That was Parker’s personality in a microcosm. He’d open up to only the most intimate in his social circle. To the rest of the city, even the elite, he was eccentric, strange, offbeat. A recluse. A hermit of the first class.
“Bohemia mourns a Prince,’’ began a World-Herald full-page photo story just days after his death in 1902 at age 47. “He was Fred Parker, lawyer, painter, sculptor, author, antiquarian, savant and delver into the folklore of the Missouri valley.
“The Hermit of Florence was one of the most peculiar characters of that land of mystery to a cold world that is barred — the land of camaraderie, of congenial, informal atmosphere.”
William Frederick Parker’s father, James Monroe Parker, was a founder of the Bank of Florence in 1856. The elder Parker split time between his business interests in Florence and the Quad Cities before he brought his family west in 1863 to the farm he bought south of Florence. The farmhouse was at present-day 3021 Vane St.
Fred Parker graduated from Harvard Law School, but never entered into practice. While his family returned full-time to Davenport, Iowa, in 1876, he went to Europe after graduating and studied painting in Rome.
Upon his return to the old homestead, the younger Parker added a fireproof brick studio. He began his entertaining and was said to have the finest wine cellar in Nebraska. After another extended trip, this one to Mexico, he extended his studio to a second, enormous room. An imposing fireplace was the entrance to the multi-tunneled cellar.
The studio housed his vast library of rare books and manuscripts. Walls were filled with paintings, many copies he made of famous works. He liked to paint his subjects in the nude. One unfinished painting stood on his easel 17 years after his death. It was said he and a group of friends once went into the hills to sketch a portrait of a nude woman. She quit when the mosquitoes also got interested.
Another of his quirks was bathing pools. He built one of concrete in his bedroom ... on the second floor. A second one outdoors in the courtyard, plaster statues from the Trans-Mississippi Exhibition adorning it. But once the first frost came, with the pool partially filled, the pool cracked and the Great Gats, er, Parker, let it fall into disrepair. Not an unusual occurrence, either, as Parker was not known for upkeep of his grounds.
“(One) knows the neglected and luxuriant garden, where the pretty terraces have long since fallen one upon the other and lost their outlines; the cedars and pines are unacquainted with the knife of the pruner; the grass grows in long and untended masses; the wild grape climbs as it hikes about the trees,’’ wrote World-Herald pioneer female journalist Elia Peattie in 1894.
The city of Omaha bought 80 acres of the Parker farm in 1893 for what became Miller Park. The namesake was park commission chairman George Miller, an Omaha physician and co-founder of the Omaha Herald (1865), which merged in 1889 to form The World-Herald. The rest of the farm became the Minne Lusa and Florence Field subdivisions in the 1910s and 1920s, respectively.
Fred Parker’s death didn’t end the intrigue into his life or estate. He never married. His will, however, left the net proceeds of his estate to housekeeper Pauline Fraissenet. But his half-interest in his father’s $1 million trust was left to Frank Fraissenset, named in the will as Francis Tadmir Parker and recognized by Parker in his will as his son. Other relatives, actual and purported, also figured in the legal case that needed more than a year to resolve.
Ultimately, Francis Parker (1888-1957) was acknowledged as a legal heir. He kept the home and zealously guarded his father’s possessions in the studio when not visiting his investments that included a Florida orange grove. He was away on New Year’s Day 1920 when police found Harriet Bemis, the widow of Omaha pioneer George Bemis (namesake of Bemis Park), inside the house suffering from hypothermia — and insanity. She believed an army captain from Fort Omaha was to come and claim her for his bride.
Francis Parker finally opened the “mystery house” to selected guests in 1938. In 1947, he auctioned off what was left of his father’s collection. It included Indian relics and curios, the first safe from the Bank of Florence and “an 80-ton whale.” Early arrivals were welcome to explore the many tunnels. No telling where the whale went.
Same for a 12-foot petrified log, said to weigh five tons, that vanished in the dead of night.
Francis Parker sold the property in 1950, with the building remodeled into apartments. It fell into disrepair and was torn down in 1956.
The Parker family saga became so fascinating to chronicle that you’ll have to wait until next week to read about the hermits of Fontenelle Forest and Keystone.
