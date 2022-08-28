Stu Pospisil: The history at the end of the tunnel

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel.

A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour.

All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff, one of the engineering wonders of the early 20th century. And the cause of traffic bottlenecks late in the century.

For reference, the Lane Cutoff is the straightaway of U.P. tracks along the south side of Interstate 80 visible between the highway’s interchanges with I-480 and I-680. The cutoff continues west to south of Oak View Mall before turning northwest and hitting the original mainline at the Lane siding midway between Pacific Street and West Center Road next to now-Bob Boozer Drive. (A siding is a short track segment that can be used by a slower train to let a faster one through.)

There were/are tunnels at 50th, 60th, 84th, 120th and 144th Streets. Overpasses were built at Dahlman Avenue and 36th, 42nd, 72nd, 96th and 108th Streets.

Who was Lane? Charles Jackson Lane (1860-1925) was a well-respected freight agent for the railroad, which renamed Thurston’s Siding for him in 1896.

The Lane Cutoff was one of three options for the original mainline of the railroad from downtown Omaha to Fremont. A little-known survey considered a route along the Big Papillion Creek to Elkhorn City (now Elk City) and Bell Creek (now Arlington).

What was built, starting in 1865, was the long way, the Ox-Bow route. By way of Sarpy County and creek beds, the rails were laid from downtown’s South Omaha Creek to Mud Creek (Railroad Avenue follows it) to the West Papillion Creek. Investors needed the long way to build the first 40 miles cheaply — the federal government issued the railroad $16,000 in bonds and 12,800 acres per mile — and get financial footing to continue west.

The Ox-Bow route fueled the platting of Papillion and Millard and, later, South Omaha and its stockyards. Gilmore and Portal were stations that never developed beyond whistlestops.

Forty years later, after a review by the U.P. executive committee, the railroad built the 11.64-mile cutoff to eliminate the ox-bow’s sharp curves and steep grades. The $3.5 million project took three years to construct but, considering the freight tonnage, it was money well spent. It eliminated a steep grade for eastbound trains from Gilmore into Omaha. For passengers, their fares decreased by 10 to 20 cents each way.

The maximum degree of curvature became 3 degrees, with the total savings in curvature 244 degrees and 2.7 miles. Maximum grades decreased. More than 4 million cubic yards of earth were excavated to make the necessary cuts and fills in the two Papillion creek valleys. Still underneath the embankments are timber trestles. The fill material was dumped from railcars on the trestle to place on either side of the structure and the embankments were built in layers across the valleys.

Wrote the Omaha Bee when the cutoff opened to rail traffic in May 1908: “The ‘scenic route’ might be well announced as the name of the new road, for the scenery along the road is picturesque. From the top of the 165-foot fills one may look for miles up and down the valleys of the Big and Little Papillion, upon fertile farm spread out in every direction, with the streams winding their circuitous paths into the distance. Prosperous farmers reside all along the route and the traveler journeying over the Overland will surely get a splendid impression of Nebraska and was formerly a part of the Great American Desert.”

The tunnels were either 14 or 20 feet tall, and 18 feet wide. Good for horse-drawn wagons and buggies, but not for the 18-wheelers that came with the increased traffic of I-80 and its interchanges with widened streets for a growing Omaha. Sixtieth Street’s tunnel (built in 1907) was the first to go in 1964. That street was closed during the first phases of construction.

That couldn’t be done for 84th Street and its bottleneck tunnel (1906) that store owner Harold Mangelsen dubbed the “Awful Tunnel” in his advertising. As the newspaper’s John Taylor wrote in 1976, “the tunnel became a kind of Cumberland Gap, through which latter-day pioneers opened up the south and southwest areas of Omaha to homes and industries.”

Traffic on 84th Street would back up north from the tunnel, under the interstate bridges and all the way to Westgate Plaza and Mangelsen’s. Trucks were banned during rush hours because the tunnel was too narrow for a truck and car at the same time.

While the $1.7 million trestle, wisely built for six lanes by the county with federal aid, was under construction from 1976 to 1978, traffic was routed on a shoofly that curved around the trestle at the Big Papillion Creek.

Mangelsen took the first ride when 84th Street reopened, in a 1956 gray Mercedes, after taking the symbolic last one through the tunnel in a horse and buggy.

The tunnels at 120th and 144th Streets saw their last lights of day in 1989 and 1993, respectively.

Now all that remains is the 50th Street tunnel. After all this time, and not leading to an interstate interchange, it is unlikely to be replaced.