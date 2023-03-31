Elk City is tucked away, barely visible from the highway to the north.

Only directional signs off West Maple Road (Nebraska Highway 64) and Nebraska Highway 36, the latter a half-mile north of Elk City, point the way there. There are no “Elk City” signs on either end of the hamlet on either side of 225th Street.

Bicyclists know the way. It’s a favored ride. When people took Sunday drives, and the outskirts of Omaha weren’t nearly as close to it, Elk City was a favored destination, too.

The sleepiness of Elk City, which has one commercial business, could have been different. It held promise, especially during the Colorado Gold Rush days. But it never caught a break when it came to the railroad and highways.

The settlement sprung up on the trail to Utah for the Mormon emigrants that the federal government largely followed a decade later for the Military Road carrying supplies to Fort Kearny.

Until the bridges on the Military Road were built in late 1857, crossing the Elkhorn River required fording the meandering stream or using a ferry. Fur trader Peter Sarpy operated the first authorized ferry in 1853, a flatboat.

The Haas brothers from Council Bluffs, Samuel and Peter, in 1857 had a quit-claim on the undivided 80 acres of Elkhorn City. At least one settler, M.G. Kellogg, found it a misnomer in 1859:

“We were doubly disappointed reaching the place,” he wrote in 1927. “First, the so-called city consisted of only three one-story cottages of only two rooms each and a small shed for cattle near each cottage. These cottages were fully one-quarter mile apart. There were but three other houses in sight, although the country for several miles was level prairie. The nearest house was one and a half miles distant. This was disappointment No. 1.

“On reaching my brother-in-law’s house, I learned that he had joined the rush for Pikes Peak two weeks previously.”

A guide book for gold rushers backed up Kellogg’s observations, mentioning the only lodging was the City Hotel kept by a Mr. Robinson and a Mrs. Barber, and described the Bridgeport settlement a mile to the west at the river crossing.

“Several stores and large settlement," the guide began. “Those wishing to camp here for the night can find good accommodations for themselves and excellent stabling for their stock at the McNeil House, the last house before crossing Elkhorn bridge.”

How prosperous did Elk City get when it was still Elkhorn City?

It’s only anecdotal evidence, but The World-Herald wrote in 1931 that in the 1860s there were “a dozen stores and attractive residences, a city hall and a 20-room hotel.”

“But building of the Union Pacific along a stream south of the town deprived Elkhorn City of most of its early opportunities," the article continued, “Most of the stores and many of the houses were moved over to the railroad and set up as a part of the new town known as Elkhorn (Station).”

Elk City’s only industry of note was a cheese factory in the 1870s. Its building became a hotel in the 1880s.

Elkhorn Station. Elkhorn City. One of the names had to go, from the resulting confusion for the U.S. Post Office. Elkhorn City lost. In 1884 (when “Station” finally was dropped from Elkhorn’s name), Elkhorn City was changed to Gelston after a prominent citizen.

Within two weeks, the community requested a second change, to Elk City, to reflect its heritage. Not that they didn’t like Gelston. But who was he?

George Gelston was patriarch of a longtime Elk City family. He came to Nebraska in 1859, living first in Fremont while driving a stagecoach between Elkhorn City and Eagle Island on the Platte River 18 miles southwest of Columbus. He took over the stage station at Eagle Island while freighting to Denver for two years until the U.P. rails reached there, then moved his family to Elkhorn City in 1866 to farm.

Around 1890, the Gelstons bought Hiram Culp’s mercantile store. Culp and his wife, Clara, left retailing to operate a hotel, perhaps in the old cheese factory, for about a decade. After his death, she transitioned from hotelkeeper to restaurant owner.

Frank Gelston essentially kept the village alive during nearly 50 years as the store’s proprietor. And as the town postmaster, the post office housed in a 6-by-8-foot booth in the southeast corner of the store. In a town that lacked electricity until 1924.

In 1949, Frank Gelston’s store was stocked with dry goods, clothing, groceries, fresh meat, school equipment, medical supplies — and cold soda pop.

He recalled what the town was like when the Gelstons arrived. “The town seemed larger then. But perhaps it was because of the transit traffic.” And, “When the U.P. and C. & N.W. railroads missed Elk City, the town’s chance to grow was killed.”

In 1931, the Blair Pilot-Tribune said the town consisted of residences, the Gelston store, a gas station and a restaurant. The eating establishment likely was the Shady Nook Inn, where Clara Culp served chicken dinners to those Sunday drivers and diners from Omaha. Visible still were some holes that were cellars from the buildings that were relocated to Elkhorn Station.

When the Military Road was converted to automobile travel, old Nebraska 8 went down the middle of Elk City. The highway was renamed Nebraska 36, then it was rerouted in the early 1970 to its present alignment that also bypassed Bennington.

Aside from residences, five buildings from Elk City’s past remain standing. The Gelston store, built sometime before 1900; the old school, built in 1931 and used until 1991; the town hall, built in 1899; a church, built in 1888 for a Methodist congregation; and the Ponderosa Bar and Grill; built sometime between 1920 (Douglas County Assessor listing) and 1965 (real estate listing in The World-Herald referring to it as a new building.”

The hall and church were restored by the Graske family, owners of G&G Manufacturing that makes power transmission components. The two structures were moved about 20 years ago from their original sites, the church at the corner of 225th Street and Elk City Drive and the hall next to the Ponderosa, to west of town on Elk City Drive and are popular for weddings and other celebrations.

The Gelston store and the school are owned by the family of the late Justin “Layne” Callaway, who died in 2021. A Fremont Tribune story from 2002 said the store was built between 1860 and 1870. When the school was built, preserved cornstalks — roots and all — were found when the previous school, from 1882, was torn down.

About 25 years ago, a “new” Elk City was suggested in Douglas County’s master plan, to include a future population of 3,000 to 5,000, a buffer to block the view of the county landfill, a town hall, schools, police and fire service, water storage and parks, public squares and greenways.

Bet that drew a chuckle or two at the Ponderosa.