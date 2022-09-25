Stu Pospisil: The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty

He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha.

He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.

A new beer garden had opened outside the city limits on the old road to Bellevue (13th Street). As the Herald reported, “many of our young people went there to cool off and imbibe some of the Teuton nectar.”

Thomas Welch, the policeman, was there that afternoon with Patrick Swift, another of the new officers.

Over a dispute about a dollar bill given to the bartender, and “filled with lager beer and bad whisky,” Charles Brady and Hugh Murphy got into it. A bar fight on a hot afternoon. Welch tried to make peace and separate the combatants.

Were the policemen called there? Were they off duty? Would they have had jurisdiction, the beer garden not inside the city? The reporting of the time doesn’t tell us.

Inserting himself into the scene was Joseph Dougherty, a soldier from the 1st Nebraska Regiment. Dougherty drew his revolver and shot Welch. The bullet went through Welch’s left side and lodged in his back, paralyzing him.

Taken to his home, Welch received surgical attention. But the bullet couldn’t be removed. The patrolman never recovered and died in August 1866. The Omaha Police Department considers Welch the first of its 26 officers killed in the line of duty.

Four years and barely a day later, and next on the OPD list, Jeremiah McCheane was fatally stabbed in the early hours of June 26, 1870. He was attempting to arrest a man for adultery.

The story is more complicated than that, based on an Omaha Daily Bee article from 1890. It seems that a Pierce Doran, owner of a tenement house southwest of 13th and Burt Streets and often afoul of the law, suspected his new wife, also well-known to law enforcement, was overly fond of his son, Bernard, by a previous marriage.

Pierce Doran enlisted McCheane to surprise her and the son, and arrest him. As McCheane was walking to meet the elder Doran at the corner of 16th and Burt, he met attorney Thomas Mulcahy. Doran had been Mulcahy’s client. Once Doran finally arrived, the three (and, according to one account, an express messenger perhaps named Patrick Rockbud) proceeded to the Doran “mansion.” According to the 20-year-old account by the Bee, Doran “boldly opened the door and walked in.”

Bernard Doran was said to have told McCheane he’d willingly go to be arrested, knowing the officer from previous police calls, but went to a back room for a Spanish stiletto that he planted in the officer’s forehead. Then the assailant attacked the attorney, stabbing him seven times between the shoulders.

Pierce Doran, who had ducked into hiding in the dwelling, emerged. He yelled for help. Several in the neighborhood responded. Mulcahy was taken away for emergency surgery. Bernard Doran, armed with a gun in each hand and his Newfoundland dog attacking the pursuers, retreated to a lumber pile to begin a standoff with police early that Sunday morning. The scene drew hundreds of onlookers.

Only after Captain Saunders took out the dog with one shot did Doran surrender. With those onlookers now forming a mob behind them, the police marched him to the jail at 16th and Farnam Streets. “There was a lynching atmosphere everywhere,’’ the Bee’s writer recalled. If Mulcahy died, the mob surely wanted Bernard Doran’s life ended.

Toward evening, it was rumored Mulcahy had died, and the crowd reacted. It took oratory of the likes of Gen. Silas A. Strickland, Bishop Clarkson, Judge George Lake and Mayor Ezra Millard to talk down the mob with genuine reports the attorney’s condition was improving.

McCheane’s funeral was one of the largest held in the city. Judge Lake summoned a grand jury, which returned an indictment of first-degree murder. James W. Savage was appointed Bernard Doran’s defense attorney and soldiered on through many death threats. The trial again was sensational stuff, the 500-seat courtroom packed daily.

Doran was convicted of manslaughter rather than murder, Savage prevailing in his argument of McCheane having no warrant, had no right to enter the Doran house as he did and seeing nothing unlawful in progress, made an unlawful attempt at making the arrest.

Doran was incarcerated first in the jail, then taken to the new state penitentiary. He was one of 10, including five fellow inmates from Omaha, who escaped from the Lincoln facility during the 1871 fire that gutted the neighboring state asylum. The Bee writer said he had seen Doran at a downtown saloon a week after the escape. That was Doran’s last known whereabouts.

Mulcahy recovered. McCheane was survived by his wife; six daughters; and a son by a previous wife.

Thomas Welch’s assassin also escaped from jail. Just days after the beer-garden shooting, Joseph Dougherty was one of eight prisoners who tunneled out. His whereabouts went unknown. In the papers, his name was also spelled Doherty.

Welch’s last name also was reported as Walsh. Where he was buried is a mystery and so are any next of kin. Some sources say he was married, and the wife’s name was Ann. That probably stems from an 1860 census listing of a Thomas Welch who farmed in the Forest precinct of Sarpy County, whose wife was Ann. He died on his farm in 1896.

There was a third Omaha officer murdered before the turn of the 20th century. In the wee hours of June 9, 1897, patrol conductor Dan Tiedeman was shot and killed while investigating a burglary at Nelson’s saloon on the southeast corner of 30th and Spaulding Streets. Tiedeman went from the police station in a police wagon with World-Herald police reporter Don Riley, who was armed (that practice long has been abandoned by the newspaper, trust me). A second officer, A.L. Glover, was picked up at 24th and Decatur Streets.

Riley stayed at the corner to cover for the officers. The reporter heard nearly a score of shots fired. Riley spotted a man behind a fence and once he realized it wasn’t Tiedeman, he fired two shots while following the man to the east.

From cries of “Oh, my God, murder! I’m shot!,” Riley and the wagon driver found Glover with gunshot wounds from a .41-caliber revolver to the face and hip (he recovered and stayed on the force). Tiedeman, meanwhile, had hobbled into the nearby firehouse with stomach wounds from a shotgun. He had gotten off four shots at his assailant.

Tiedeman died later that day. He left behind a wife and a child.

A man and his two sons were arrested and charged with murder. August Kastner, a son, was convicted of second-degree murder and given a life sentence in prison. But his family members were acquitted. Because the evidence used against all three was the same, on Oct. 14, 1901, Gov. Ezra Savage (not related to the defense attorney from the Doran trial) commuted Kastner’s sentence to time served. Kastner was released the following day and four months later received a full pardon.

Regrettably, that list of fallen Omaha police officers didn’t end with those three.