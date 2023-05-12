Omaha’s westward push in the first decade of the 1900s was driven by the promise of that new-fangled contraption, the automobile.

Gold Coast and Bemis Park, on either side of Dodge Street, were the toniest sections of the city. Both were nearly land-locked. Gold Coast homes were on a rigid street grid.

Along came the wide-open spaces of Fairacres.

Out in the country, but close enough to downtown. Larger lots on curvilinear streets that fit the terrain, not graded into it.

The foresight of Realtors C.C. and J.E. George and the keen design eye of Kansas City landscape architect George Kessler gave the city its most enduring upscale residential district.

Doesn’t Fairacres Road remain the most fashionable address in town? Remarkable, since it’s been more than 100 years since the first homes were built there in 1907 and 1908.

Fairacres encompasses about 160 acres across from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (which came 30 years later as the University of Omaha) on Dodge Street. Its eastern half was part of the vast Patrick estate, Happy Hollow. Other land came from the David Reed farm adjacent to the Patricks and from the Mayfield subdivision (1884) that was among the many acreage developments of the 1880s that fizzled.

The Patrick family formed the Elmwood Park Land Co. in 1903 to develop the 400 acres left of their farm.

After John Nelson Hayes Patrick’s death in 1905, his widow, Eliza, sold the corporation to the George brothers but kept the land that became the Happy Hollow Club golf course in 1907. The Patrick mansion was the clubhouse.

The Georges marketed the land under the Dundee Realty banner. Their outlay for the infrastructure for Fairacres was reported between $75,000 and $100,000.

They employed Kessler to lay out the subdivisions. According to Matthew Pelz, who authored a 2019 article on Fairacres for Nebraska History magazine (a resource for this column), Kessler developed the parks and boulevard plan for Kansas City, Missouri, and the design for the landscape of the 1904 World’s Fair grounds in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Georges fused Fairacres together from the land they had with that on either side owned by separate syndicates.

One was on the west end. A group of 10 held 80 acres on which the first Fairacres house was built. It was Locusthurst, a $7,000 country home for Thomas C. and Mattie Shelly on the northeast corner of Locust Avenue, now named 67th Street, and Dodge. The Georges bought that land from the Shellys and Lora Power, daughter of a Douglas County sheriff.

More prominent was the syndicate that took prime lots of the east side of Fairacres Road. The members were Edgar Gibson, Lyman Perley, Charles Hayward and Thomas Nolan.

“One mile west of old Dundee another new subdivision to be called West Dundee has been extensively improved. Graders are completing work on this new tract, which is exclusively for suburban homes and will be sold in acreage tracts of $500 to $1,000 per acre,” wrote the Omaha Daily News in October 1907.

“Four costly country homes are now being built. The tract is intersected with many fine boulevards. All tracts are irregular and follow the undulating contour of the picturesque country.”

Gibson was a rich rancher from Wyoming. The brick mansion “Bonnie Brae,” for he and his wife Julia, now up for sale and written up in last week’s Sunday World-Herald, was on seven acres on the northeast corner of Fairacres Road and Dodge.

The Gibsons spent at least $25,000 on construction. They were pioneers in residential air conditioning.

“The house will be provided with a cold storage plant in the basement,” the Omaha Bee reported, “where by means of the ammonia expansion system and a small engine everything will be kept cool in the summer months without the aid or consent of the ice man.”

Going north on the east side of Fairacres Road, Perley, Gibson’s son-in-law and an attorney, built a brick and cement residence on four acres; Hayward, who owned a shoe manufacturing business, a home of field stone, “Minot Lodge,” shipped from a renowned New Jersey quarry on three acres; and attorney Nolan, “Alta Vista” on two.

Omaha architect Frederick A. Henninger designed all the residences. Gibson’s and Perley’s were Colonial Revival style, Hayward’s Prairie School and Nolan’s Dutch Colonial Revival.

Next to build was William A. Paxton Jr., who hired architect John Latenser for his mansion that fronted Dodge west of the Gibsons. His widow sold it to George Brandeis when he returned from Chicago to help manage the family’s department store.

But in the next decade, according to Baist’s Real Estate Atlas, only two more of the original 69 lots were built on.

While the advent of auto travel made suburban living attractive at first, road conditions mattered. Dodge Street was in poor shape and made Fairacres a harder sell. The homeowners on Fairacres Road paid for the street’s brick paving, still there, in 1915.

The Georges offered 10 acres inside Fairacres to Brownell Hall, the all-girls school that is now co-ed Brownell Talbot. The school couldn’t raise the money to move. When it finally relocated in 1924, it was to the Patrick mansion that Happy Hollow Club vacated.

Fairacres got its footing in the late 1920s. In 1937, 44 smaller lots were created on the north end by replatting four lots on the northeast corner of 66th and Underwood and adding land on the outside curve of Fairacres Road.

The city annexed Fairacres in 1941 after two unsuccessful attempts in the 1930s.

Besides Fairacres Road, three of the street names on the original plat remain — Prairie Avenue, Hackberry Avenue and Elmwood Road (Boulevard).

Gone are Prospect Avenue (62nd Street), Benson Road (66th Street north of Underwood), Omaha Road (69th Street) and Bellevue Avenue (Chicago Street). Hackberry south of Underwood Avenue is 68th Street, Elmwood south of Prairie is 66th Street.

An unofficial street name became widely known when the Rizzuto sisters — Heather, Rachel, Allie and Jaymie — called their pop music vocal group Mulberry Lane. They grew up on that short stretch of 65th Avenue south of Underwood that leads to the John W. Redick mansion built in 1939.

“I want a view of the west,” said one of Omaha’s busiest men as he picked out his acreage in Fairacres in the early days. “I have to see the city 6½ days a week and when I am away I want to look in the other direction.”

What would he think of the view now?

