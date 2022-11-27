Stu Pospisil: This holiday season, consider giving the gift of Omaha history

Those people who are making their lists and checking them twice, rejoice.

A slew of recently published books connected to Nebraska, along with next year’s One Book One Nebraska selection, await holiday readers as ideas for giving or receiving.

Highly recommended is “Omaha History Detective: Mysteries, Myths & Memories From Our Last 220 Years.” It’s the collection of Sunday World-Herald columns, illustrated with vintage photos and postcards, written over nine months by Bob Marks, an Omaha-phile who died in June.

Marks augmented those columns with new chapters. Those include tales of Omaha madam Anna Wilson and the Bell Hotel, Rosenblatt Stadium, the Opera House raffle and the Grand Central hotel.

The book is on sale online at omahahistorydetective.com. Retailers with it include The Bookworm, R.S.V.P., Douglas County Historical Society, CornerStone Gifts at the Durham Outpatient Center and the Clarkson Hospital gift shop.

Many of the following titles are available at local bookstores or through online sellers.

Nonfiction

“The Women Who Built Omaha” by Eileen Wirth. The former World-Herald writer and Creighton journalism professor details their contributions to the city across many disciplines.

“Joslyn Castle” by John Dechant. The latest in Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series for the state comes from a longtime Joslyn Castle board member. It tapped the Joslyn Castle archives and the Bostwick-Frohardt Collection at the Durham Museum for its vintage photos.

“Lincoln” by Edward Zimmer and James McKee. Two of the Capitol City’s noted historians have co-authored their second book on the city. This one is part of Arcadia’s “Postcard History Series”, hence lots of vintage scenes.

“Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Disease” by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen. The authors of “Quackery” are back with a book started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It examines 21 outbreaks of disease or virus. It’s a 2022 Nebraska Book Award winner.

“Standing Bear’s Quest For Freedom” by Lawrence A. Dwyer. The Omaha attorney’s 2019 book about the chief of the Ponca Nation and his civil rights victory in federal court has been reprinted by the University of Nebraska Press as a Bison Books title. New is a foreword by Judi M. gaiashkibos , executive director of the state’s commission on Indian Affairs, and Dwyer’s preface.

“Nebraska’s Carl Milton Aldrich and the Arbor Day Song” by Rachel Brupbacher. Aldrich’s great-great-granddaughter traces his life and impact on Nebraska City. He wrote the Arbor Day Song that has been part of his city’s celebration of the state’s tree-planting tradition since 1910.

“Behind Brothel Doors” by Jan MacKell Collins. Due out Tuesday, her book includes seven Nebraska-related chapters while chronicling the world’s oldest profession in our state, Kansas and Oklahoma. Anna Wilson gets her own chapter.

“Spooning the Deuce: Memories of an Omaha Cop in the 1970s” by John Markey. On the Omaha police force for nine years before entering law school in California, Markey recalls the best stories from his career.

“It Can’t Be That Far: A Baseball Pilgrimage” by Dan Schinzel. The athletic director at Omaha Creighton Prep, Schinzel blends stories of his childhood in central Omaha in the Nebraska with the baseball trips he’s taken with another Omahan, Dan Connolly.

“The Riverboat Gambler: Still Dealing After All These Years” by Sandy Buda with John Fey. UNO’s longtime football coach collaborated with Fey, a former World-Herald sportswriter, for his autobiography that spans his playing career at Creighton Prep and the University of Kansas to coaching the Mavs and later the Omaha Beef and the FXFL Mammoths.

“Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate and Coming Home” by Keanon Lowe. The former offensive analyst for the Nebraska football team, a 2020 Congressional Medal of Honor recipient for thwarting an armed teenaged student at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, shares how he returned home to coach high school football and the incident that transformed him.

Essays

“The World Record Book of Racist Stories” by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar. The Omaha sisters, in their second book, are back with more stories of their family’s encounters with racism.

“The Six-Minute Memoir: Fifty-Five Short Essays on Life” by Mary Helen Stefaniak. She’s taken the best of her two decades of writing columns in the Iowa Source. One vignette is about her great-aunt who lives on a 19-acre pecan grove strewn with profitable junk.

“The Best of Nebraska Bohemians” by Dan Sanley. The Surprise, Nebraska, native includes the best from his Nebraska Bohemians Facebook page that he created in 2015.

“From Your Friend, Carey Dean: Letters of Nebraska’s Death Row” by Lisa Knopp. For 23 years, the author, an English professor, corresponded and visited with Dean, who was executed in 2018 by lethal injection for the murder of two Omaha cab drivers in 1979.

Fiction

Next year’s top fiction read should be the next One Book One Nebraska, Mignon Eberhart’s “The Mystery of Hunting’s End” (Bison Books, 1998; originally published in 1930). It was the third of the Lincoln-born Eberhart’s 59 novels, mainly detective fiction, penned before her death in 1996 at 97.

When “Hunting’s End” was released, World-Herald reviewer George Grimes said it was the author’s best work: “She has handed the element of suspense much better; she has managed, from the very opening of this book, to build up the atmosphere of shuddering horror that is to burst upon the crowd of people gathered, on the ever of a blizzard, at a Michigan hunting lodge. Her portraiture of character is better, gaining sureness of touch, the more she writes.”

“The Perfume Thief” by Timothy Schaffert. Winner of the 2022 Nebraska Book Award for fiction is a tale of the underground resistance in Paris during World War II and a reformed con artist willing to go for one last scam.

“Scattered Showers” by Rainbow Rowell. The best-selling author, a former World-Herald columnist, has a collection of nine stories about love and life.

“The Do-Over” by Lynn Painter. In this romantic comedy for young adults and older, the protagonist is stuck in a cosmic Groundhog/Valentine’s Day nightmare.

Acknowledgement to Beth Black at The Bookworm for supplying some of the above titles that are selling well.