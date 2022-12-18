Stu Pospisil: 'Tis the season to reflect on Omaha's postal history

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Omaha’s letter carriers have heeded that quote (which dates to 550 BC) for 150 years. With this being their back-breaking week before Christmas, it’s an appropriate time to review the postal history of the city and Douglas County.

Alfred D. Jones, who wore many hats in the founding of Omaha, was the first postmaster in May 1854. His appointment for “Omaha City” came four weeks before the signing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which established Nebraska Territory and allowed the legal settlement of land on the west bank of the Missouri River. He had already been a squatter on a timbered hill south of downtown. Because the Omaha Tribe had not ceded its claim, Jones hatched the idea of having a post office established and securing the appointment as postmaster.

The city’s first post office was in a 16-by-16-foot log cabin Jones built near Seventh and Pierce Streets. The mail came from Council Bluffs, with Jones making the journey by rowboat until walking across the ice in the winter.

“As there was very little of it, I carried it in my hat,” Jones recalled in 1896. “Then whenever I met a man for whom I had a letter, I gave it to him and saved him the trouble of going to the office.”

But the first postmaster within Omaha’s current city limits was Andrew Jackson Hanscom, for whom a city park is named. Hanscom was named Winter Quarters postmaster on March 24, 1854, with Jones named on May 5. George Howe succeeded Hanscom in late summer. The U.S. Post Office recognized the name change of Winter Quarters to Florence the following March.

When Jones got busy with his surveying business (and taking in just $76 in receipts in 1854), David Lindley was appointed to replace him as postmaster in January 1855 when the post office was at 12th and Harney Streets. Lindley didn’t last long. By month’s end, Lawrence Frank, who had taken in the mail when Lindley couldn’t and kept it in a bushel basket, was in charge. Frank gave way to William W. Wyman on June 25.

As postmaster was a patronage position, Wyman and Theodore Robertson each was postmaster twice before Charles Hamilton was between 1857 and 1859. Wyman got back in for two years, then George R. Smith was in charge through the Civil War.

Out in western Douglas County, post offices opened for Elkhorn City (Elk City) in 1857 and Chicago (renamed Douglas, then Elkhorn) in 1858. Elkhorn, Elkhorn City. Confusing? Yes. Moreso at that time for the U.S. Post Office, which kept mis-sending mail. First to Chicago, Illinois, then to Elkhorn City once the Union Pacific was built and a village took off at the railroad’s Elkhorn Station. Chicago post office was renamed Douglas, which stuck from 1872 to 1884. But the town was still Elkhorn Station, or shortened to Elkhorn.

Still confusing for the Omaha post office. So on Feb. 6, 1884, Douglas became Elkhorn. Elkhorn City became Gelston, for local resident and farmer George Gelston. Less than two months later, Gelston became Elk City. The post office remained open until 1968.

Of the county’s post offices outside Omaha, Valley opened in 1869, Waterloo in 1871, Bennington in 1888, Ralston in 1909 and Boys Town in 1934. Those in once-independent towns opened in Millard in 1873, Irvington in 1877, South Omaha in 1884 and Benson in 1891. I recently wrote about short-lived Saratoga, which had a post office for a year starting in 1857.

But have you heard of these? Primrose, near present-day Waterloo (1864-1875); Augur, renamed Omaha Barracks, then Fort Omaha (1869-1880); Lander, near Elk City (1872-1874); Summer Hill, near 174th and State Streets (1879-1890); DeBolt, north of 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway (1892-1899); Deerfield, a predecessor of Ralston (1898-1901); and Briggs, near 60th and McKinley Streets (1892-1913).

After its bushel basket days, Omaha’s main post office moved at least seven times downtown before occupying the first floor of the federal courthouse on the southwest corner of 15th and Dodge Streets from 1874 to 1898 (the building was razed in 1931). It was the city’s first stone structure.

Omaha architect John Latenser designed a new post office and federal building for the northwest corner of 16th and Dodge. The landmark was known for its beautiful entrance and 190-foot clock tower. While the 1898 building stood until 1966 when it gave way to the First National Center, the post office was already in its present home at 1124 Pacific St. in 1964.

Substations, or branch locations, opened in the Parkvale (1885-1887) and Walnut Hill (1886-1887) neighborhoods until the U.S. Post Office ordered them closed because Omaha’s population was under the 75,000 required to be declared a first-class post office and allow additional help. Once allowed back in 1894, the first two substations were at 24th and Lake Streets and 29th Street and Woolworth Avenue to serve either end of town.

Alfred Jones may have considered himself the first letter carrier, but free delivery to businesses and residences commenced officially in 1873. It took the load off the small clerk staff distributing mail to 3,000 boxes inside the building. Among the clerks was E.R. Overall, the city’s first Black postal employee. Clara Southard in the money order office was an early female employee.

The first six letter carriers were Charles Bruner, J.H. Platz, J.H. Tebbens, Harvey Sperry, Luke Usher and A.G. Dahlstrom. “Pat O’Brien, a redheaded patriot, was appointed a carrier but he worked two days and threw up the sponge,” recalled an assistant postmaster, James J. Woodard, in 1890. At this time, residents were urged to use street addresses rather than just “Omaha, Nebraska.”

John Hermann Tebbens was told upon his hiring that because of his slight build he wouldn’t last six weeks on the job. Try 45 years. He retired at 79. In 1911, the Omaha Bee estimated that he already had walked 209,700 miles. The former cabinet maker from Germany, who marched with Sherman to the sea with the Union Army, started with a riverfront route of 16 miles a day. A year later, he was put on business district delivery, also a 16-mile route. He went on the commission route for 20 years until, when he was 68, the post office lightened his daily route to seven miles.

What would those first letter carriers think about now? Delivery and collection vehicles, progressing from horse and wagon to trolley cars, trucks and probably soon, electric vehicles. Air mail, which has come and gone since it reached Omaha in 1920. Addresses, which added Postal Zones in 1943, then expanded to ZIP codes in 1963 and ZIP+4 in 1983. Stamp prices, which go up to 63 cents for a first-class letter on Jan. 23.

That first Christmas with free delivery, the Omaha Bee opined on Dec, 24: “In all eastern cities it is customary to remember the letter carriers on Christmas Day. This is the first year that Omaha has had letter carriers at Christmas, and we hope our liberal citizens will not forget them to-morrow (sic) as they are poorly paid, hard working, honest, and deserving set of men.”

Today’s rules? Non-cash gifts of $20 or less to postal workers are allowed.

To take this full circle and dispel a myth, “neither snow nor rain …” is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service but it has been used as a postal marketing phrase and was inscribed on the New York City General Post Office that opened in 1914. Its origin? The translation of Herodotus’ Histories references to the courier service during the Persian Empire.

Tuck that away for your family’s holiday Trivial Pursuit game.