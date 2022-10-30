Stu Pospisil: Where there was once rocks, there are now flowers

Once the city’s first quarry, now a jewel of the city.

When Lauritzen Gardens was created 30 years ago, no mention was made that the land had been the Omaha Stone Quarry Reserve that supplied the foundations for many of the city’s earliest buildings. Its backstory referenced it as only an old dump and landfill.

Hardly the image the promoters of Grandview would have wanted portrayed when trying to sell lots in their townsite in the late 1850s.

Grandview? It was incorporated as a city in 1859, with an asterisk. The paperwork for the land patent was mislaid in Washington D.C.

Grandview wasn’t the land’s original name, either. Omaha was. But not our Omaha. Then the area was known as South Omaha. But not our South Omaha.

Omaha City was the name on the original plat of what is now downtown. But in the hills to its south another townsite was staked on the claim of the city’s first postmaster, Alfred D. Jones.

Omaha.

The quarry was its focal point, according to Omaha pioneer C.C. Woolworth in his book, “Nebraska in 1857.”

“Omaha lies at the southeast corner of Omaha City,” Woolworth wrote, “with about two-thirds of its site upon the bottom of the Missouri, the remaining third being upon the bluffs. It was laid out only a few months since; although the revenue of a large quarry of limestone, which is upon its lands, by resolution of the company, is to be expanded in grading and paving of streets and constructing a levee, which will add largely to its value. Its value consists in being located directly opposite the depot and grounds of the Mississippi and Missouri Railroad.”

Argument arose whether the naming was done on purpose.

“We thought this a big swindle,” the Nebraska Pioneer newspaper in Blair wrote in April 1857, “but a company have (sic) laid off, on the south of Omaha in the hills, a duplicate town of Omaha City — streets, public squares, and numbers of lots, a perfect duplicate, and call it Omaha.”

Reprinted in the Nebraskian newspaper in Omaha, the article elicited a rebuttal the next week from William N. Byers, the secretary of the Omaha Land (sometimes “Town”) and Quarry Co. and future founder of the Rocky Mountain News daily in Denver.

Byers said the name of “Omaha” was used temporarily to record the plat, but did not duplicate “Omaha City.” The Nebraskian’s claim that there was a townsite promoter back east selling lots in “Omaha,” Byers said, was unfounded since the property had been undivided.

“Omaha” was renamed Grandview and “Omaha City” became “Omaha,” although U.S. postmaster records show the change was not recognized by the U.S. Post Office until 1871.

Because the land was south of the “Omaha City” plat, “South Omaha” became the generic name for the area that later included mansions for Augustus Kountze, George Francis Train and others. Joseph Barker Jr.’s correspondence, contained in the Douglas County Historical Society’s two-volume compilation, refers often to “South Omaha.” The Barkers were among the property holders in Omaha Land and Quarry.

Today’s South Omaha dates to 1884.

Grandview, sometimes used as two words, was on 262 acres running southeast from Ninth and Pacific Streets that the county preempted for the town site in 1857. The patent for the land came two years later and Andrew B. More became the chairman of the “town” board of trustees. Samuel Moffet, C.A. Henry, A.J. Poppleton, W.D. Brown, George E. Barker and Byers were the other incorporators.

The quarry was mentioned in Omaha newspapers as early as the city’s 1854 founding. Omaha realtor Lewis S. Reed recalled in 1914 that when Grandview was platted, the only resident was Washington Lewin, “who was getting out limestone on the land afterwards known as John H. Green’s quarry.”

From Joseph Barker’s letters, there was a land fight over the quarry. Not the last, either. Lewin was run off after Augustus Kountze paid John Redick $500 to Washington, D.C. to resolve the patent. Green, a city pioneer, bought the Stone Quarry Reserve for $10,000 from More in 1865.

“The foundations of all the houses built during the first 25 years of the city’s existence and many of the larger buildings had their stone supplied from these quarries,” the Omaha Daily Bee included in Green’s obituary in 1907. His home was at 310 Bancroft St.

But while Green was running the quarry, others challenged his title to the land. Among them were Joseph Barker, Redick, George Bemis and the aforementioned Lewis Reed. Green countered that since he had possession for more than 10 years, he was the owner by statute of limitation

Their lawsuit against Green took 15 years and four trials to resolve. In 1900, Green won. Of the six-plus acres in question, the nine plaintiffs were deemed owners of .53 acres.

It’s not known when the quarry closed. In 1917, creamery owner David Cole had an idea to use the vacated site for a Rhenish village, “patterned after scenes abroad,” if the city would locate a boulevard from Spring Street at Riverview Park to the quarry. Never built. Maybe the timing was poor with the U.S. entering World War I against Germany.

Then the site was a dumping ground. Sometimes illegally, sometimes by the city. It spent $45 in 1953 for four lots adjacent to the ravine. From 1977 to 1981, amid controversy, the city baled garbage near Sixth and Seward Streets and buried it in the quarry.

Through the efforts starting with The World-Herald’s Helena Street, the Omaha Botanical Gardens project was unveiled in 1992. At the time, former city planning director Alden Aust, who headed the group, said a botanical garden could merit the city “some Brownie points” for reusing a garbage balefill.

Tulips were the first flowers planted and their blooms in 1994 attracted the first visitors.

The original 75-acre site grew by 40 acres in the late 1990s that stretched the gardens to Interstate 80. The $16.6 million visitor center opened in 2001, the same year the grounds were renamed Lauritzen Gardens for the Omaha banking family. More than 200,000 people visit there every year.

The city has earned its Brownie points, yes, while leaving no stone unturned in the old Stone Quarry Reserve.