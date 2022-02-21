Test your knowledge of of U.S. presidents and look back at presidential visits to Nebraska

From staff reports
Today we celebrate Presidents Day, officially called Washington's Birthday.
In 1879, under President Rutherford B. Hayes — Feb. 22, the birthday of the nation's first president — became a legal holiday. However, Americans had been unofficially celebrating the day since just months after Washington’s death 80 years earlier.
Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law in 1968 to provide uniform annual observances of some legal public holidays on Mondays. The Washington holiday is now observed every year on the third Monday of February.
The day has evolved and become a way for Americans to celebrate all U.S. presidents and to reflect on the country's traditions and history.
Photos: Presidential visits to Nebraska through the years
The Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition was a world's fair held in Omaha in 1898. Its goal was to showcase the development of the entire West, stretching from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Coast. Oct. 12, 1898 was "President's Day" and featured a speech by President William McKinley focused on international affairs and the need to avoid isolationism.
F.A. RINEHART COLLECTION
A record 98,845 people crowded onto the grounds of the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition on Oct. 12, 1898, for a speech by President William McKinley. He spoke about international affairs and the need to avoid isolationism.
F.A. RINEHART COLLECTION
Omaha World-Herald coverage of President William McKinley's visit to Omaha on Oct. 12, 1898.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Before he was president, Theodore Roosevelt made stops in over 40 towns in Nebraska during his four-day swing through Nebraska between Oct. 1 and 4, 1900. This marks Roosevelt’s entry into Alliance, Nebraska on Oct. 3, 1900.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Front page from the Omaha World-Herald on Sept. 21, 1909, covering the visit of President William Howard Taft.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
In this photo from the Durham Museum photo archive, former President Theodore Roosevelt addresses a crowd at the Omaha Field Club in Omaha on Sept. 2, 1910.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION
In this Durham Museum photo archive, President William H. Taft in the back seat of a car at Omaha's Union Station on Sept. 9, 1909. Nebraska Gov. George Sheldon is to the left of Taft.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION
President Woodrow Wilson and his wife, Edith Wilson, in Omaha in October 1916.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Woodrow Wilson's visit on Sept. 8, 1919, as reported by the Omaha World-Herald.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
First Lady Edith Wilson, highlighted by a circle, is shown being helped out of the automobile by G. W. Wattles in September 1919. President Woodrow Wilson is at the left.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Woodrow Wilson in Omaha, Sept. 8, 1919.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Warren Harding's funeral train passes through Omaha in August 1923.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Calvin Coolidge at an American Legion event on Dodge Street in 1925.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt makes a campaign stop at the Livestock Exchange Building in South Omaha on Sept. 29, 1932.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Flanked by two Omaha Republicans, former President Herbert Hoover is shown as he appeared in Omaha in February 1935 en route to New York on business. On the left is Robert Smith, city prosecutor and state GOP leader; on right is Joseph Wolf, a local attorney.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Former President Herbert Hoover is shown in June 1943 as he stopped at the Omaha airport briefly Friday en route to Palo Alto, California. He is giving autographs to Robert Rumel and Tom Kurgan.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Before he was president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt
visits Omaha on Sept. 30, 1932, making stops at the Douglas County Courthouse and the Livestock Exchange Building.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
About 20,000 people heard Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower speak at the Nebraska State Fair in September 1946.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Harry S. Truman visits Omaha in June 1948.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
In June 1948, President Harry S. Truman places a wreath at the dedication of Omaha's Memorial Park. Looking on is Robert H. Storz, president of the World War II Memorial Park Association.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Ronald Reagan, before he ran for president, with Piper Laurie and Leslye Banning in August of 1950 at the Blackstone Hotel. Reagan and Laurie were in town for the premiere of their movie "Louisa."
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Then-Sen. John F. Kennedy lounges on a porch near 90th and Hickory Streets in Omaha in 1959. Minutes before this picture was taken, Kennedy mapped out his plans for the 1960 Nebraska Democratic primary. This photo was widely used on his presidential campaign, and Jacqueline Kennedy later chose it for her husband's memorial card.
ESTATE OF JACQUES LOWE
Joseph Benesch, left, and then-Sen. John f. Kennedy at Strategic Air Command headquarters on August 21, 1960.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Mason gets an autograph from former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in October 1962.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks at Omaha's Eppley Airfield in October 1962.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Lyndon B. Johnson visits the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 29, 1964.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Lyndon B. Johnson during visit to the Strategic Air Command in Bellevue on September 29, 1964.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Lyndon B. Johnson on the red phone at SAC on Sept. 29, 1964.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
During his campaign for president, Richard Nixon spoke at Omaha's City Auditorium on May 4, 1968. His wife, Pat, looks on. Published in the Omaha World-Herald on May 7, 1968.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
After the Huskers won the national football championships, President Richard Nixon was in Lincoln on Jan. 16, 1971, to present the No. 1 college plaque to Coach Bob Devaney and captains Dan Schneiss and Jerry Murtaugh. In background is Joseph Soshnik, then head of the Lincoln campus.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Then-Vice President Gerald Ford visits Park School in Omaha in February 1974.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
In September 1977, former President Gerald Ford tries his hand as a center while University of Nebraska at Omaha coach Bill Danenhauer watches.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
President Jimmy Carter visits the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base on Oct. 22, 1977.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. David L. Young gives a tour of a B-52 bomber to President Jimmy Carter at Offutt Air Force Base on Oct. 22, 1977.
THE WORLD-HERALD
President Jimmy Carter gives a speech near the destroyed home of Dennis Williams in Grand Island, Nebraska on June 10, 1980. One week earlier, on June 3, seven tornadoes touched down in or near the city that night -- killing five people and injuring 200.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 13, 1987: President Ronald Reagan shows off a Stetson hat given to him by Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Buffalo Bill look-alike Charlie Evans joins Reagan on the reviewing stand.
JIM BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
President George H. W. Bush gives thumbs-up from the cockpit of a B-1B the Strategic Air Command on Feb. 8, 1990.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eleven-month-old James Edwards gets some special attention from President George H. W. Bush at a rally in Omaha on June 8, 1990.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gen. John T. Chain Jr., commander in chief of the Strategic Air Command, and President George H. W. Bush visit SAC's underground command center. The president spoke to SAC troops around the world via a "red phone" radio link on Feb. 8, 1990.
JIM BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
President Bill Clinton speaks after landing at Offutt Air Force Base on Dec. 8, 2000.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 8, 2000: President Bill Clinton and University of Nebraska President L. Dennis Smith hold up an honorary degree that Clinton received during his visit to the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. It was Clinton's only visit to Nebraska and occurred a little more than a month before he left office.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas Governor George W. Bush arrives at the Omaha World-Herald for an editorial board meeting while campaigning for president in January 2000.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
President George W. Bush winds up for the first pitch at the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha on June 8, 2001.
NOBUKO OYABU/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Chuck Hagel, left, introduces President George Bush at Airlite Plastic Co. in Omaha on May 12, 2003. The stop was part of a three-state tour to lobby swing votes for the president's tax plan.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 13, 2016: People scramble to take photos of President Barack Obama after he gave a speech at Omaha's Baxter Arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
President Barack Obama speaks at Omaha's Baxter Arena on Jan. 13, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
President Barack Obama arrives at Offutt Air Force Base to prepare for a campaign stop in Iowa on August 13, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
President Barack Obama gives speaks in the Baxter Arena in 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Werner Enterprise Hangar in Omaha on May 6, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, shakes hands with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump before he spoke during a rally in Omaha on May 6, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Kuhl snags a selfie with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Omaha last year.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
