Test your knowledge of of U.S. presidents and look back at presidential visits to Nebraska

Today we celebrate Presidents Day, officially called Washington's Birthday.

In 1879, under President Rutherford B. Hayes — Feb. 22, the birthday of the nation's first president — became a legal holiday. However, Americans had been unofficially celebrating the day since just months after Washington’s death 80 years earlier.

Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law in 1968 to provide uniform annual observances of some legal public holidays on Mondays.

The Washington holiday is now observed every year on the third Monday of February.

The day has evolved and become a way for Americans to celebrate all U.S. presidents and to reflect on the country's traditions and history.