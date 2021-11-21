 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving in Omaha not always traditional, but football was a big part of the day
Like a slightly frozen turkey, Omaha’s acceptance of Thanksgiving took longer than expected to reach the table.

Nebraska’s territorial governors, starting with Thomas Cuming in 1854, issued proclamations of a day of thanksgiving. Bellevue observed it that first year with a religious service at its Mission building.

If you believe the founder of the Omaha Herald in his recollections 40 years later, frontier Omaha was slower to embrace it. From the Nov. 21, 1897, World-Herald:

“An investigation of the first Thanksgiving held in Omaha reveals a deplorable state of unthankfulness or state of nothing to be thankful for among the early settlers. They had no Thanksgiving for seven or eight years after they came across the river. Dr. George L. Miller, the authority on all these things, asserts:

“‘There was no God in Omaha in those days and consequently, there was no Thanksgiving. (Rev.) Reuben Gaylord brought him and Sunday over from Iowa, as I have many a time said. “We had no laws and were a tough set in those days. Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving proclamations presuppose a Christian nation, and we were not Christians then. You can just say that the people forgot God and Thanksgiving in the early settlement.

“‘I cannot remember the first celebration. Holidays, religious and secular, outside of Christmas and New Year’s Day, were not numerous.’”

When Thanksgiving took hold in the city, church services and social service events were prominent.

The first multi-denominational Thanksgiving service might have been in 1872 at First Presbyterian with nine clergymen. The next year, the Methodist church hosted it and it was the occasion to raise funds for the needy.

What was Thanksgiving in Omaha like 100 years ago, in 1921? The Salvation Army fed 35 girls and young women at its Rescue Home, with 18 babies in the nursery, and 50 homeless men at its Industrial Home at 2723 Hamilton St. The Visiting Nurses Association gave out 50 food baskets. The county’s American Legion post handed out food baskets, welcomed veterans into private homes and gave 40 a restaurant meal of their choosing.

112121-owh-liv-pospisil-p1

Omaha grocery store manager Maurice Breen shows off Thanksgiving dinner ingredients in 1948. The total cost of the items shown is $15.06.

The other side, the World-Herald reported, were the bright lights, snappy music and expensive table settings at the better hotels and cafes that were overflowing with after-theater parties.

The star of one of those stage shows was May Robson (1858-1942), who was nominated at age 75 for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She spent about 20 Thanksgivings in Omaha and Council Bluffs starting in 1918. She’d bring her stage production, often “The Rejuvenation of Aunt Mary,” to the Brandeis Theater downtown. Most of her Thanksgiving dinners were at the table of Mr. and Mrs. Gould Dietz, either at the Fontenelle Hotel or their country place near 72nd Street and West Center Road. She undoubtedly “met” Dietz’s two pet lions, bought when he was in South Africa. That tidbit we’ll store away for future use.

World-Herald columnist Jake Rachman in 1949 wrote about the Robson-Dietz connection and his other memories of the holiday:

“No mention of Thanksgivings is complete without the saloon celebration,” he said. “Here on the end of the bar the usual sausages, beef, fancy condiments and other delicacies were replaced by roast pig. Many in Omaha after having lunch downtown didn’t care for much Thanksgiving dinner at home. And so generous were the saloon men that they barred no one on this festive day and many a bum filled himself. Usually the Orpheum circuit, the burlesque houses and the legits saved fine attractions for the day. As a rule, it was a musical comedy at one house and a drama at the other.”

Rachman also bemoaned the passing of the Turkey Day football game.

The Huskers’ first football game was on Thanksgiving in 1890 as the visitor against the Omaha YMCA. Iowa came across the river to play NU the next seven years and played Grinnell in 1899, before the university kept all Turkey Day home games in Lincoln. Creighton’s final Thanksgiving home game was in 1936. It lost 10-0 to Detroit before an estimated 10,000.

Often high school state championship games were played on the holiday, notably Omaha Commerce (Tech High) losing 10-0 at Cambridge in 1920.

The last survivor of organized Thanksgiving football in town was North Omaha’s Coal Bowl. Started in the mid-1930s, it was a clash of Black teams. In 1944, it was the Allen Schenleys and the Crossley Stars playing at Logan Fontenelle Field at 22nd and Charles Streets for the benefit of Black charities and sponsored by the city recreation department.

In 1957, which is the last one recorded, the “Old Young Tymers” defeated the “Young Old Tymers” 6-0 at Burdette Field on a fumble recovery by Herb “Baby June” Gray of a bad snap in the end zone.

“Play was hard, rough and crisp,” the Omaha Star reported. “There were no injuries nor quarrels.”

Football for sure affected Thanksgiving dinner times in 1971 with the Game of the Century, No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win at No. 2 Oklahoma.

The 55 million television viewers nationally were the most at the time for a college football game.

A much different spectacle ended Thanksgiving in 1869. A fancy costume ball that ended in a brawl among Omaha’s ladies of the evening. It was at the “Farm,” a property in the red-light district downtown that was the scene of the social affairs attended by the city’s underworld.

One woman dressed as an English lord was said by the Omaha Daily Herald to have been “eminently successful in getting drunk as a lord — English or otherwise.” Another wore a colored tissue paper dress, with white stripes on which were printed “Nothing to wear.”

“Molly Parker and Kitty Thompson exchanged a few rather uncomplimentary remarks and Lilly Davis intimated that a gentleman near her was of rather doubtful lineage and that if he didn’t keep his mouth shut, she’d carve him. Dancing was resumed.

“This not being excited enough, a few of the females repaired to a parlor upstairs and engaged in attempting to gouge eyes, bite noses, ears and cheeks, displace teeth, pull hair, etc. All the pieces were saved, however, and the disfigured frail ones by proper application and glycerine soon will be able to appear in their pristine beauty.”

Did they fight in the newsroom to get that story assignment? Or were they all at the saloon celebration eating roast pig?

