Thanksgiving in Omaha not always traditional, but football was a big part of the day

World-Herald columnist Jake Rachman in 1949 wrote about the Robson-Dietz connection and his other memories of the holiday:

“No mention of Thanksgivings is complete without the saloon celebration,” he said. “Here on the end of the bar the usual sausages, beef, fancy condiments and other delicacies were replaced by roast pig. Many in Omaha after having lunch downtown didn’t care for much Thanksgiving dinner at home. And so generous were the saloon men that they barred no one on this festive day and many a bum filled himself. Usually the Orpheum circuit, the burlesque houses and the legits saved fine attractions for the day. As a rule, it was a musical comedy at one house and a drama at the other.”

Rachman also bemoaned the passing of the Turkey Day football game.

The Huskers’ first football game was on Thanksgiving in 1890 as the visitor against the Omaha YMCA. Iowa came across the river to play NU the next seven years and played Grinnell in 1899, before the university kept all Turkey Day home games in Lincoln. Creighton’s final Thanksgiving home game was in 1936. It lost 10-0 to Detroit before an estimated 10,000.

Often high school state championship games were played on the holiday, notably Omaha Commerce (Tech High) losing 10-0 at Cambridge in 1920.