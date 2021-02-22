The 53 'Buffalo Soldiers' missing after WWII

Here's a list of the 53 soldiers from the 92nd Infantry Division who were still missing after postwar recovery efforts failed. Just three have been identified since.
* * *
Staff Sgt. Joseph Barksdale, 27, Meadville, Pennsylvania
Pvt. Albert Brown, 27, Baltimore
Pfc. George Brown, 28, Wilmington, Delaware
Pfc. James Brown, 21, Stroud, Oklahoma
Pvt. Lloyd Brown, 24, Norfolk, Virginia
Pfc. William A. Cornwell, 23, Leeds, South Carolina
Pvt. Benjamin Davis Jr., 29, Webster, Florida
Pfc. Henry D. Davis, 23, Manhasset, New York
Pfc. Lemuel Davis Jr., 20, Ironside, Maryland
Pfc. Limus Duhart, 22, Cocoa, Florida
Pfc. James Dunseath, 23, Philadelphia
* Pfc. Lonnie Eichelberger, 27, Waco, Texas
* Pvt. Penn Franks Jr., 20, San Antonio, Texas
Pvt. Melton Futch, 20, Perry, Florida
Pfc. St. Clair Gibson, 30, New Haven, Connecticut
Pfc. Henry Gorham, 26, Enfield, North Carolina
Pvt. Richard Graham, 19, Shorterville, Alabama
Pfc. James Heigh, 23, Sunderland, Maryland
Pvt. Nathaniel Johnson, 22, Columbus, Ohio
* Pvt. Rudolph Johnson, 20, Malvern, Arkansas
Sgt. Roger Jones, 30, Johnstown, Pennsylvania
2nd Lt. William P. Jones, 25, Savannah, Georgia
Pvt. William B. Lambert, 27, Mobile, Alabama
Pvt. Jose A. Lopez, 29, Washington D.C./Palmira, Cuba
Pfc. A.D. Luckett, 23, Farmhaven, Mississippi
1st Lt. John M. Madison, 32, Washington D.C.
Pfc. James T. Mathis, 22, Fayetteville, Georgia
Staff Sgt. Roland McCartha, 23, Chapin, South Carolina
Pvt. William T. McFadden, 24, Olanta, South Carolina/Baltimore
Pvt. Wesley Melton, 20, Chicago
Pfc. John Moore, 19, Detroit
Pvt. Evans Owens, 23, Allendale, South Carolina
Pvt. Cleo Penny, 23, New York
Sgt. Ruffus B. Pitts, 26, Inman, South Carolina
Pfc. Paul W. Pompey, 19, Dowagiac, Michigan
Pfc. William T. Saunders, 30, Pennesauken, New Jersey
Pvt. Montroit Scott, 31, New Orleans/Jonestown, Mississippi
Pfc. William C. Scott, 24, Blythe, Georgia
Staff Sgt. Joseph Seymour, 23, Miami
Pvt. Anderson Slaughter Jr., 23, Fulton, Georgia
Pvt. James L. Strong, 34, Covington, Louisiana
Pvt. Ira Stubblefield, 23, Elkhart, Texas
Pfc. Alfred Sutton, 28, Kinston, North Carolina
Pvt. Herbert Taylor, 23, Salisbury, Maryland
Pfc. Ira L. Thompson, 25, Lancaster, South Carolina
Pfc. Ernest L. Vesley, 28, Alexandria, Virginia
Pfc. Maceo Walker, 20, New Rochelle, New York
Tech 4 Edison H. Walters, 23, South Hill, Virginia
Pvt. James E. Warren, 19, Pelahatchie, Mississippi
Pfc. Robert Williams, 26, Richmond, Virginia
Staff Sgt. Henry W. Wilson, 24, Independence, Kansas
Pvt. Carl Wimes, 24, Brooklyn, New York/Edison, Georgia
Pfc. Willie Woods, 25, Wilson, North Carolina
* Identified by DPAA
Listed in italics are missing soldiers who can't be identified because the Army hasn't been able to obtain a family DNA sample. The DPAA is asking family of missing soldiers from the 92nd Infantry Division to contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.
Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
A timeline of WWII, one of the most devastating conflicts in world history
September 1939: Germany conquers Poland
January 1940: Rationing in Great Britain
Spring 1940: German blitzkrieg
May-June 1940: Battle of Dunkirk
Summer 1940: Battle of Britain
June 1941: Operation Barbarossa
December 1941: Pearl Harbor
February 1942: Singapore falls to Japan
June 1942: Battle of Midway
August 1942: Battle of Stalingrad
October 1942: Second Battle of El Alamein
November 1942: Operation Torch
January 1943: Germans surrender at Stalingrad
September 1943: Allied invasion of Italy
November 1943: The bombing of Berlin
June 1944: D-Day
January 1945: Liberation of Auschwitz
May 1945: Final German surrender
August 1945: Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
