 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The 53 'Buffalo Soldiers' missing after WWII
0 comments

The 53 'Buffalo Soldiers' missing after WWII

{{featured_button_text}}
022121-owh-new-black-mias-p7

Soldiers of the 92nd Infantry Division near Massa, Italy, in November 1944. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency started the 92nd Infantry Project to find and identify the unit’s missing soldiers. Nine “unknowns” have been brought to the agency’s lab at Offutt Air Force base over the past several years, but just three have been identified so far.

 U.S. ARMY photos, NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Here's a list of the 53 soldiers from the 92nd Infantry Division who were still missing after postwar recovery efforts failed. Just three have been identified since.

* * *

Staff Sgt. Joseph Barksdale, 27, Meadville, Pennsylvania

Pvt. Albert Brown, 27, Baltimore

Pfc. George Brown, 28, Wilmington, Delaware

Pfc. James Brown, 21, Stroud, Oklahoma

Pvt. Lloyd Brown, 24, Norfolk, Virginia

Pfc. William A. Cornwell, 23, Leeds, South Carolina

Pvt. Benjamin Davis Jr., 29, Webster, Florida

Pfc. Henry D. Davis, 23, Manhasset, New York

Pfc. Lemuel Davis Jr., 20, Ironside, Maryland

Pfc. Limus Duhart, 22, Cocoa, Florida

Pfc. James Dunseath, 23, Philadelphia

* Pfc. Lonnie Eichelberger, 27, Waco, Texas

* Pvt. Penn Franks Jr., 20, San Antonio, Texas

Pvt. Melton Futch, 20, Perry, Florida

Pfc. St. Clair Gibson, 30, New Haven, Connecticut

Pfc. Henry Gorham, 26, Enfield, North Carolina

Pvt. Richard Graham, 19, Shorterville, Alabama

Pfc. James Heigh, 23, Sunderland, Maryland

Pvt. Nathaniel Johnson, 22, Columbus, Ohio

* Pvt. Rudolph Johnson, 20, Malvern, Arkansas

Sgt. Roger Jones, 30, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

2nd Lt. William P. Jones, 25, Savannah, Georgia

Pvt. William B. Lambert, 27, Mobile, Alabama

Pvt. Jose A. Lopez, 29, Washington D.C./Palmira, Cuba

Pfc. A.D. Luckett, 23, Farmhaven, Mississippi

1st Lt. John M. Madison, 32, Washington D.C.

Pfc. James T. Mathis, 22, Fayetteville, Georgia

Staff Sgt. Roland McCartha, 23, Chapin, South Carolina

Pvt. William T. McFadden, 24, Olanta, South Carolina/Baltimore

Pvt. Wesley Melton, 20, Chicago

Pfc. John Moore, 19, Detroit

Pvt. Evans Owens, 23, Allendale, South Carolina

Pvt. Cleo Penny, 23, New York

Sgt. Ruffus B. Pitts, 26, Inman, South Carolina

Pfc. Paul W. Pompey, 19, Dowagiac, Michigan

Pfc. William T. Saunders, 30, Pennesauken, New Jersey

Pvt. Montroit Scott, 31, New Orleans/Jonestown, Mississippi

Pfc. William C. Scott, 24, Blythe, Georgia

Staff Sgt. Joseph Seymour, 23, Miami

Pvt. Anderson Slaughter Jr., 23, Fulton, Georgia

Pvt. James L. Strong, 34, Covington, Louisiana

Pvt. Ira Stubblefield, 23, Elkhart, Texas

Pfc. Alfred Sutton, 28, Kinston, North Carolina

Pvt. Herbert Taylor, 23, Salisbury, Maryland

Pfc. Ira L. Thompson, 25, Lancaster, South Carolina

Pfc. Ernest L. Vesley, 28, Alexandria, Virginia

Pfc. Maceo Walker, 20, New Rochelle, New York

Tech 4 Edison H. Walters, 23, South Hill, Virginia

Pvt. James E. Warren, 19, Pelahatchie, Mississippi

Pfc. Robert Williams, 26, Richmond, Virginia

Staff Sgt. Henry W. Wilson, 24, Independence, Kansas

Pvt. Carl Wimes, 24, Brooklyn, New York/Edison, Georgia

Pfc. Willie Woods, 25, Wilson, North Carolina

* Identified by DPAA

Listed in italics are missing soldiers who can't be identified because the Army hasn't been able to obtain a family DNA sample. The DPAA is asking family of missing soldiers from the 92nd Infantry Division to contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

A timeline of WWII, one of the most devastating conflicts in world history

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Passenger on flight: 'I thought it was a bomb'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert