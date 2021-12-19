The Center Mall doesn't get the credit it deserves

At Christmastime, full-time traffic directors were hired to control foot traffic at mall entrances.

In 1959, the fifth level was expanded for the 24-lane Sky Lanes and the Cimarron Room restaurant. Both were operated by Ben Kava. Omaha Benson graduate and nationally known entertainer Julie Wilson had a two-week engagement in the Cimarron in 1961. Kava in 1963 opened the Clink Lounge that had a jail motif. “Don’t miss our nightly ‘Sing Sing’ at the piano bar playing your favorite tunes” and “Will you … be the Jailbird of the week? And be surprised with prizes” were advertised.

On Oct. 17, 1969, fire destroyed the fifth level and damaged the rest of the mall. Insurance losses were reported as more than $5 million. It took more than a year to get The Center back to 80% occupancy. Kava rebuilt Sky Lanes, the Cimarron Room and the lounge that he renamed the Devil’s Nest. He died in 1975 in a car accident, with son Ben taking over.

The fire came when Omaha was adding larger regional malls. Crossroads opened in 1960. Wiebe built Westroads — five times larger than The Center — that opened in 1968. The city was rapidly expanding westward and the old shopping districts saw stores close or move to the Dodge corridor malls. The Center was not immune.