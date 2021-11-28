The unsolved mystery of Omaha's masked man with manners

In between these two reports, the managing editor of the Daily Bee received and printed the first letter purportedly from the gentleman burglar:

“Why they dubbed me ‘Gentleman Burglar,’ I do not know? What is a gentleman, I ask you? There are many the term fits and perhaps, in a way, come inside the meaning of the word. A wealthy man is called gentleman because he has money. A poor man of culture and learning likewise is a gentleman though he be out at elbows and his linen frayed and torn.

“I am not rich, neither am I destitute, thanks to a sleepy police force and a more-or-less versatility. I have a little learning, some culture and know my way about. Why, you ask, do I prostitute my true instincts and training and education to a life of criminality, to entering home of respectable citizens at dead of night and making off with what is not mine? Damned if I know. Perhaps it is the excitement that goes with the work.

“You see I play a lone hand. No ‘fly moll,’ no anything but me.”

After the Donahue burglary, the burglaries and the trail cooled off. Then the Daily Bee received a second letter that it printed Dec. 1. It had been dated Oct. 29. The writer claimed he had forgotten to mail it before going on a game-hunting trip “where deer and moose roam.”