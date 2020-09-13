Tom Dennison's involvement with 'shady politics' and close call

Erdman had a good alibi, but two of the prosecution witnesses, sisters age 17 and 11, testified that they saw him carrying a suitcase near the Dennison residence on the critical Sunday. It was when they had been on their way home from a confirmation class at St. Paul Lutheran Church, which was about a mile from Dennison’s house.

Later it was discovered that a photo of all the girls in the class had been taken that Sunday, and the Erdman defense team, evidently grasping at straws, asked Father Rigge whether he could determine at exactly what time it had been taken. Based on the shadows in the photograph, he testified that he was able to calculate that the plate was exposed at precisely 3:21 p.m. on the afternoon in question, proving that the identification by the young girls was not reliable. (In fact, it appears that an imposter with a suitcase and dressed in Erdman’s style had been spotted walking through the neighborhood that afternoon.)

In his memoirs, Father Rigge said he didn’t care whether Erdman was guilty or not, but had given testimony only to advance the scientific reputation of Creighton University and its observatory.