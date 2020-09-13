Tom Dennison's involvement with 'shady politics' and close call

Stories of Tom Dennison’s ascension to power and subsequent grip on Omaha’s political machinery are widely documented. In the first 30 years of the 20th century, Dennison was nearly unchallenged as the boss of certain criminal activity in the city — primarily gambling, prostitution and bootlegging. However, not many Omahans know the complicated story of his scrape with one Frank Erdman.
The tale begins on Sunday, May 22, 1910, at 2:50 p.m., when Dennison’s 12-year-old daughter and a school chum found a suitcase loaded with 25 sticks of dynamite on the family’s front porch at 1507 Yates St.
The so-called “infernal machine” was allegedly rigged to explode when the victim attempted to lift it. Significantly, it failed to work even though it got tipped over by the girls.
That evening Frank Erdman, an especially vocal spokesman for the Anti-Saloon League, was arrested based on a tip from Boss Dennison himself. Erdman had repeatedly ruffled Dennison’s formidable feathers and had allegedly threatened him on several occasions.
After an avalanche of reporting in the Omaha Bee prejudicial to his case, Erdman was charged with assault with intent to murder and brought to trial in Douglas County on Dec. 5, 1910. It was reported that there would be 60 witnesses against him and about 40 for the defense. One of those defense witnesses was Father William Rigge, a professor of astronomy at Creighton University. It is his testimony that has piqued the interest of storytellers.
Erdman had a good alibi, but two of the prosecution witnesses, sisters age 17 and 11, testified that they saw him carrying a suitcase near the Dennison residence on the critical Sunday. It was when they had been on their way home from a confirmation class at St. Paul Lutheran Church, which was about a mile from Dennison’s house.
Later it was discovered that a photo of all the girls in the class had been taken that Sunday, and the Erdman defense team, evidently grasping at straws, asked Father Rigge whether he could determine at exactly what time it had been taken. Based on the shadows in the photograph, he testified that he was able to calculate that the plate was exposed at precisely 3:21 p.m. on the afternoon in question, proving that the identification by the young girls was not reliable. (In fact, it appears that an imposter with a suitcase and dressed in Erdman’s style had been spotted walking through the neighborhood that afternoon.)
In his memoirs, Father Rigge said he didn’t care whether Erdman was guilty or not, but had given testimony only to advance the scientific reputation of Creighton University and its observatory.
Virtually all of the historical reports on the case suggest that Father Rigge’s testimony saved Frank Erdman. That is quite a stretch. That first trial ended in a hung jury, so Erdman was subjected to a second trial. He was quickly found guilty of the original charge March 9, 1911, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
He appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which issued its findings on Jan. 24, 1912. The justices overturned Erdman’s conviction, and he was ultimately freed.
Father Rigge later wrote that it was “an actual fact I saved him from fifteen years in the penitentiary.” However, the Supreme Court reversal was based on errors made by the lower court that had nothing to do with the Professor’s shadowy calculations. In fact, the good father acknowledged in his memoirs that even the five judges of the Supreme Court did not understand his scientific testimony!
After review of the facts currently available, I have concluded that Erdman was set up by Dennison and his cronies, who by this time had reduced jury fixing to a science.
Of course, Dennison would never have exposed his family to real danger — which may explain why the “infernal machine” refused to explode. Frank Erdman was released because it became obvious that he was innocent — it was simply a case of “shady politics.”
The calling card from my collection is a friendly, but corny, message from everybody’s good buddy, Tom Dennison. He probably carried a packet of them on his person, ready to spread his charm at a moment’s notice.
Next week: Boss Dennison finds romance.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He credits his hobby to the 75th anniversary in 1984 of his longtime employer, Mutual of Omaha. Marks was curious about what Omaha looked like in 1909, when Mutual began. The findings were so fascinating, it became a quest to uncover more.
