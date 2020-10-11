Tom Murray, the 'Outcast of Omaha'

On Oct. 19, 1903, the Bee reported that the “quaint old pioneer” had been laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In its front-page obituary, the Bee wrote that “he had no friend, because no one could draw near enough to him to become acquainted with him.” The paper didn’t explain whether he was naturally unfriendly, or smelled unnaturally bad. Perhaps, both.

His age was always a mystery to his fellow Omahans, but Forest Lawn Cemetery records put him at 74 when he died. During probate, nine heirs were located, scattered throughout the U.S., but his estate was found to consist of only $200 of personal property, and no real estate. Yet there was a lingering rumor that he had hidden away “a treasure of gold.”

It may still be buried in one of those alleys down on Harney Street.

A photograph of old Tom, if ever taken, has apparently not survived. He was reputedly anything but photogenic, but he may have been extra camera-shy because of scars from an 1881 dust-up in which he stopped the business end of a shovel with his face.

The Herald reported that one of his tenants (a vicious woman, perhaps?) grasped a spade and struck Murray several times, “inflicting an ugly wound on the side of the head.”