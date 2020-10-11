Tom Murray, the 'Outcast of Omaha'

In the 21st century, we’ve hailed Warren Buffett as the Oracle of Omaha. In contrast, late 19th-century Omahans seem to have cringed at the mention of Tom Murray. I have dubbed him, the Outcast of Omaha.
In my studies of local history, I have run across no citizen more maligned and reviled — perhaps for good reason.
I am indebted to the late Edward F. Morearty, writing in his 1917 memoir, “Omaha Memories,” for insights into Murray’s character. In one of his kinder comments, Morearty labels him “one of the most eccentric and miserly men who ever lived in Omaha.”
Morearty tells this story, undoubtedly more legend than fact: A prominent Omahan confronted old Murray one day and, knowing his reputation for greed, tauntingly offered him $1,000 if he would let him kill him. Murray told him he would think about it, and came back the next day and told him no, but that he would let him half-kill him for $500!
Murray was frequently in the local news, usually in an unflattering way. Here is a particularly revealing example, from the Omaha Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 1888:
“A number of citizens have presented a petition to the mayor and council asking that the shanties in Dago alley owned by Tom Murray and which are now inhabited by a number of vicious women, be torn down and their occupants driven away. The chief has ordered the latter to leave.”
Murray’s primary business was not as a landlord; it was buying and selling junk. He was said to be the only man in Omaha who never sold a new or unused item. His two-story storehouse at the northwest corner of 14th and Harney Streets was famous for its diversity; one could buy anything from a safety pin to a second-hand coffin there.
Indeed, the Omaha Bee reported that at a local auction, Murray bought for resale two coffins for 30 cents apiece, and a tombstone for 75 cents. A visiting New Yorker once offered to bet he could name something Murray didn’t have. So he asked to see a ship’s anchor and lost the bet when Murray found one weighing 1,200 pounds embedded in his mouldering merchandise.
In 1880, Murray mulled over plans to replace his storehouse with a new four-story building. Then, in 1882, the Kitchen Brothers built the first Paxton Hotel on the southwest corner of 14th and Farnam Streets, and offered to purchase Murray’s adjoining junkyard property.
Murray considered the price they proposed an insult, and vowed to build his own hotel there — one that would compete with the Paxton. Soon he began construction of his Murray Hotel, but Morearty tells us that it required seven years to finish, “a man and a boy working on it semi-occasionally.”
Murray opened its doors in summer 1888. It was said that the pride of Murray’s life was the six-story hotel, but he was apparently not suited to be a hotelier and it ruined him. In 1899, the hotel was foreclosed and Murray’s fortune, once thought by the Bee to be at least a million dollars, was swept away.
On Oct. 19, 1903, the Bee reported that the “quaint old pioneer” had been laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In its front-page obituary, the Bee wrote that “he had no friend, because no one could draw near enough to him to become acquainted with him.” The paper didn’t explain whether he was naturally unfriendly, or smelled unnaturally bad. Perhaps, both.
His age was always a mystery to his fellow Omahans, but Forest Lawn Cemetery records put him at 74 when he died. During probate, nine heirs were located, scattered throughout the U.S., but his estate was found to consist of only $200 of personal property, and no real estate. Yet there was a lingering rumor that he had hidden away “a treasure of gold.”
It may still be buried in one of those alleys down on Harney Street.
A photograph of old Tom, if ever taken, has apparently not survived. He was reputedly anything but photogenic, but he may have been extra camera-shy because of scars from an 1881 dust-up in which he stopped the business end of a shovel with his face.
The Herald reported that one of his tenants (a vicious woman, perhaps?) grasped a spade and struck Murray several times, “inflicting an ugly wound on the side of the head.”
The featured illustration is a “real photo” postcard of the Murray Hotel at the time of Tom’s death. The Murray was operated by a succession of owners from 1899 until 1912, when it was purchased by the Paxton next door and made over into the Paxton Hotel Annex.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
