Tracking the missing 'kissing columns'

Since its completion in 1984, I had always assumed that those four columns were the missing ones from Omaha’s old Burlington Station.

While writing this story, I sought backup for my assumption, so I contacted Josh Caster of the University’s Love Library. He very helpfully sent me scans of the library’s file about the columns, but he had no information about the construction of the Devaney/Osborne tribute.

I was dismayed that one of the file items said that four of the original 28 columns were damaged on arrival in Lincoln and, so, could not be used in the 1935 colonnade. Had they really been damaged beyond usefulness?

What does a detective do when faced with conflicting theories? Examine the physical evidence! With that in mind, on Sept. 30, my wife, Gena, and I motored to the city where I misspent my youth to inspect the “kissing columns” and the more recent tribute to the football gods.

I wielded my measuring tape and verified that the circumference of the columns in both locations is identical. The stone, quarried in Colorado, was the same in appearance and texture. The height of the columns at the Devaney/Osborne tribute appeared shorter than those in the colonnade.