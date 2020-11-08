Tracking the missing 'kissing columns'

The postcard shown here is of the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railway Station on South 10th Street, constructed in 1898, in part to handle travelers expected to come to Omaha for the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition of that year.
And come they did, including President William McKinley, who rolled into Burlington Station on Oct. 11, 1898, and addressed a Trans-Mississippi record crowd of 98,845 the next day.
I quote from the official history of the Expo, as follows: “The program of the day had been arranged with the special plan of allowing as many of those in the grounds as possible the privilege of seeing the President at short range.”
It was an ominous choice of words. In 1901, President McKinley would be assassinated by gunshot at short range during a similar Exposition in Buffalo, New York. To my knowledge, no U.S. president has ever been hurt in Omaha. (Aside from his feelings, perhaps.)
The Burlington Station was designed by Omaha architect Thomas Rogers Kimball in the Greek Revival style, characterized by the stately columns decorating the exterior. It was acclaimed as “the handsomest railway station ever seen” by a Chicago newspaper, and was Nebraska’s most noteworthy building of its time.
Nevertheless, in 1929-30, the station was subjected to an extensive rebuilding project, which involved the removal of the Classical exterior décor, including all 28 of its granite columns. Local architect Alan McDonald complained that “the razing of the Burlington Station here was nothing less than a catastrophe to Omaha.” After its makeover, the station reopened on Sept. 4, 1930.
Surprise! Those of you who have attended home games of the Husker football team likely have seen those very columns on a regular basis. During Burlington Station’s renovation, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln became aware that the intact columns were being stored at a stone yard in Omaha.
Discussions were commenced that resulted in the Burlington Railroad gifting all 28 of them to dear old Nebraska U. They even threw in the shipping and handling, which was no small gesture, since each column weighed 18,000 pounds. In Lincoln, they lay idle in a seldom-visited corner of the campus from 1930 until 1935, during which time various campus beautification projects incorporating them were proposed and discarded.
Finally, in 1935, just 24 of the pillars were erected in an open colonnade at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the home of Nebraska football games since 1923. Those sturdy columns still stand, open to the skies, retired with dignity.
To undergraduates, they became known as “the kissing columns.” When I was in school there, it was common knowledge that if a girl ever graduated without being kissed beneath the columns, they would come tumbling down. Thousands of devoted Huskers made sure that this never happened!
This isn’t the end of the story. In late 1983, four of the original columns were still nowhere to be seen — quite literally. Then, on Dec. 2, at the “Double Hundred Celebration” dinner in Lincoln’s Pershing Auditorium, it was revealed that a tribute area would be installed at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium. It would consist of a metal plaque affixed to a boulder, flanked by four granite columns. It would commemorate head coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne achieving 100 wins apiece at Nebraska.
Since its completion in 1984, I had always assumed that those four columns were the missing ones from Omaha’s old Burlington Station.
While writing this story, I sought backup for my assumption, so I contacted Josh Caster of the University’s Love Library. He very helpfully sent me scans of the library’s file about the columns, but he had no information about the construction of the Devaney/Osborne tribute.
I was dismayed that one of the file items said that four of the original 28 columns were damaged on arrival in Lincoln and, so, could not be used in the 1935 colonnade. Had they really been damaged beyond usefulness?
What does a detective do when faced with conflicting theories? Examine the physical evidence! With that in mind, on Sept. 30, my wife, Gena, and I motored to the city where I misspent my youth to inspect the “kissing columns” and the more recent tribute to the football gods.
I wielded my measuring tape and verified that the circumference of the columns in both locations is identical. The stone, quarried in Colorado, was the same in appearance and texture. The height of the columns at the Devaney/Osborne tribute appeared shorter than those in the colonnade.
On close examination, I verified that about 2 feet had been cut from the bases of those four pillars. I speculate that this might have been done so that the damaged ones could be used. The clincher was that the decorative details at the top of the pillars (the capitals) were identical in all 28 columns. I am delighted to report that all of the 1898 Burlington Station columns were eventually recycled, though it took more than 50 years!
The former Burlington Station in Omaha was closed in 1974, and went mostly unused for the next 40 years. Then, in 2015, its latest owner, Hearst Television, completed another comprehensive modification and renovation of the building. Since Oct. 28, 2015, it has been the broadcasting studio of Omaha’s ABC affiliate, KETV Channel 7. Burlington Station’s story is a notable example of the recycling and reuse of an important building and its materials.
Next week: T.Z. Magarrell, V.D. at the Vitapathic
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!