Typhoon capped Nebraska merchant mariner's WWII service

An odd chain of events sent Bob Wiegand to sea with the Merchant Marine instead of his first choice, the U.S. Navy.

Born in 1925, he grew up on a farm outside Cedar Bluffs, a town of 600 people near Fremont.

The Wiegands raised milk cows and chickens, so no one went hungry during the Depression.

“We had no money; the neighbors had no money. Nobody had any,” he recalled.

Each Saturday, Bob’s mother gathered extra eggs from the hen house and sold them in town. That was the money the family got by on each week.

Wiegand graduated from high school in 1943, then studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska for a year before getting his draft notice at the same time as two friends from Cedar Bluffs.

By the time they reported for their physicals in November 1944, they had decided to enlist in the Navy. But they were told that the Navy had no slots available.

Their choice: the Army, or the Merchant Marine.

“We were Nebraska farm boys. We didn’t know the Merchant Marine from a bale of hay,” Wiegand said. They picked it anyway.