Typhoon capped Nebraska merchant mariner's WWII service

In the waning days of World War II, Merchant Marine seaman Bob Wiegand served in the engine room of a ship convoying war supplies to American service members fighting Japan in the Far East.
He endured boot camp, wore a uniform and saluted officers like other members of the U.S. armed forces. He bore the risk of sudden attack by kamikaze aircraft or submarine-launched torpedoes.
It was dangerous work. One in 26 merchant mariners died in the line of duty during World War II — a higher rate than the Army, Navy or Marine Corps.
Yet when Wiegand returned home to Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, in January 1946, he couldn’t tap veterans benefits or use the GI Bill for college. Neither the government nor veterans groups recognized his Merchant Marine service.
“We were not part of the military, so we couldn’t join the American Legion,” said Wiegand, 96. “I was pretty burned up about that.”
Not until 1988, as the result of a successful lawsuit by a Merchant Marine veteran, did the Defense Department recognize merchant mariners who served in World War II as military veterans and extend military benefits.
Now Wiegand’s name could be added to the town’s veterans memorial. He could finally buy a beer at the local Legion hall, which he helped build.
An odd chain of events sent Bob Wiegand to sea with the Merchant Marine instead of his first choice, the U.S. Navy.
Born in 1925, he grew up on a farm outside Cedar Bluffs, a town of 600 people near Fremont.
The Wiegands raised milk cows and chickens, so no one went hungry during the Depression.
“We had no money; the neighbors had no money. Nobody had any,” he recalled.
Each Saturday, Bob’s mother gathered extra eggs from the hen house and sold them in town. That was the money the family got by on each week.
Wiegand graduated from high school in 1943, then studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska for a year before getting his draft notice at the same time as two friends from Cedar Bluffs.
By the time they reported for their physicals in November 1944, they had decided to enlist in the Navy. But they were told that the Navy had no slots available.
Their choice: the Army, or the Merchant Marine.
“We were Nebraska farm boys. We didn’t know the Merchant Marine from a bale of hay,” Wiegand said. They picked it anyway.
They traveled by train to Los Angeles, getting their first-ever glimpse of mountains, in Colorado, and the ocean, in California.
After basic training on Santa Catalina Island, Wiegand and other newly minted merchant mariners were sent to San Francisco.
“Our first inkling that we were not part of the armed forces was when they sent us to a union hall,” Wiegand said.
He was assigned to the Liberty Ship SS Isaac I. Stevens, a 441-foot cargo vessel bound for the Philippines, to a low-level job wiping down boilers in the engine room.
The ship put to sea in early January 1945. Wiegand was thrilled sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge.
But he found it unsettling steaming in the broad Pacific.
“What got to a farm boy was getting away where you couldn’t see land. Just water and a few fish,” Wiegand said. “That took some getting used to.”
The Isaac I. Stevens joined a convoy of 40 to 50 cargo ships, protected by Navy destroyers. They zigzagged across the ocean to throw off submarines.
The danger only increased as the convoy reached the Philippines in mid-January with supplies for Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s invasion of Luzon. Wiegand’s ship anchored in the nearby Lingayen Gulf.
“We were just a week behind the invasion,” he said. “We could see the fighting up on the hill.”
They also were sitting ducks for Japanese kamikazes. That month, nine U.S. merchant ships were damaged or sunk off the Philippines, all but one by kamikazes, according to the website American Merchant Marine at War, usmm.org.
By May, the Isaac I. Stevens had returned to San Francisco. Wiegand, promoted to the rank of fireman, joined the crew of another ship, the MacArthur Victory. It was carrying explosives for the U.S. forces fighting in Okinawa, but the battle ended before the convoy arrived.
Wiegand’s ship was anchored in Okinawa’s Buckner Bay when a pair of atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on Aug. 6 and 9. Then Japan surrendered, eliminating the need for a bloody D-Day-style invasion of the Japanese mainland that everyone had assumed would follow.
“We were so happy because we knew what was coming,” Wiegand said. “We would have lost a lot of people.”
But the most harrowing moment of Wiegand’s Merchant Marine career still lay ahead.
In mid-September, the powerful Typhoon Ida struck Okinawa. The MacArthur Victory headed out to sea, which is considered safer for ships during a heavy storm than staying at anchor.
All the other firemen became violently seasick, leaving Wiegand to tend to the boilers himself as waves that topped 70 feet tossed the ship.
“I stayed on duty all through that storm, probably 30 hours,” he said. “I had to keep turning valves. Otherwise, you’d blow the whole ship up.”
The storm killed more than 2,000 people in Japan. But the MacArthur Victory rode it out.
Three months later, the ship sailed to Los Angeles. Wiegand was discharged from the Merchant Marine in January 1946, and he headed home by train for a no-fuss homecoming in Cedar Bluffs.
“No fanfare,” he said. “I was just happy to be back home.”
Wiegand helped his father on the farm. A year later, he started farming his own land.
In 1949, he met Donna Hoegemeyer, a farm girl from just up the road in Scribner, at a dance. It was a good match. They soon married and raised two daughters, Deborah and Rebecca.
“We’ve been happily married for 72 years,” said Donna, 93.
Bob took a part-time job at a co-op to supplement the farm income, and in the 1960s, he became a full-time co-op manager in Mead. He retired from that job in the mid-1980s — and then drove a school bus for 20 years, retiring again at age 80.
He also found time to serve on Cedar Bluffs’ rescue squad, and on the town council for 10 years. He and Donna have been active for decades in the village’s First Presbyterian Church.
Although he was long denied membership in the American Legion, Wiegand is now its senior member. And his service earned him a chapter in “Forever Heroes,” a 2017 book by retired Midland College journalism professor Joyce Winfield of Fremont profiling local World War II veterans.
All these years later, he would not change the decision he made to go to sea as a merchant mariner.
“I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I enjoyed the time I was there.” Wiegand said. “It wasn’t an easy thing. But I survived.”
