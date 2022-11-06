 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran escaped death during service as a merchant marine during WWII

The dark skies were filled with pink lights as flares went up in all directions, attempting to alert someone to the sinking tanker ship below.

Just before midnight, the ship was struck by a German torpedo, knocking Jim Greer, who was on watch duty at the time, off his feet. As the water crept closer, he frantically searched for a lifeboat.

Finally, he found one.

Greer descended a rope ladder to the boat filled with his shipmates, but they left before he could make it down, leaving him dangling above wearing nothing but slippers, shorts and a T-shirt.

To escape the sinking ship, he dove into the warm Caribbean water and swam toward floating debris — empty oil drums and wood — that acted as an emergency raft.

Soon, those in the lifeboat that left without him returned to rescue him from his lonely raft.

He narrowly escaped death, and it wasn’t the last time he would during his four years of service.

Greer, 98, celebrated his 18th birthday just three days after the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II on Dec. 8, 1941. Knowing his draft number was soon to be pulled, he enlisted in the Merchant Marine in July 1942.

Throughout his service, Greer took multiple risky trips overseas, looking death in the eyes once again as he suffered from an extreme infection called “trench mouth” while on a mission. The pain was so severe, he said, he contemplated jumping overboard.

“I never had any fear,” Greer said. “Not when I was hanging on a ladder. I didn’t have a bit of fear when I was on the deck thinking about committing suicide. I didn’t feel fear. I was never afraid.”

Jim Greer medal from merchant marine service

Jim Greer, 98, earned this medal during his service as a merchant marine during World War II.

Luck and God, he said, were on his side once more.

While battling his infection, a doctor told him to have his tonsils removed. So, he stayed behind on the next mission — and it saved his life.

The freighter ship Greer was meant to board was hit and blown up by a German torpedo off the coast of Morocco in northern Africa, killing every person on board.

Following the conclusion of his service, Greer worked odd jobs in Baltimore, where he was originally from, and had three sons with his wife, Ruth, who he was married to for 72 years before she died in August 2016. Later in his life, he accepted a job with Travelers Insurance Company as a marine engineer boiler inspector, which brought him to Omaha.

Now, Greer lives in Ridgewood Senior Living in Bennington, where he wrote “God Loves Me,” an in-depth book about his life before, during and after his service.

“I’ve had a really good life,” Greer said. “A really happy life.”

