Visits with Santa traditionally a big deal for Omahans of all ages

When Westroads opened in 1967, Montgomery Ward was the first with a store Santa. Two years later, the mall orchestrated Santa’s arrival — his helicopter was the first to use the third-level heliport — and welcomed him to its two-story center atrium.

In my childhood, the TurnStyle department store at 50th Street and Ames Avenue was innovative with its use of Black and White Santas. “I have heard of no objections,” a store official told columnist Robert McMorris in 1976. “All of our Santas seem to have been equally popular.”

Another McMorris column provides an ending to this one. Starting in 1965, Brandeis had a promotion in which families could buy $1 a person round-trip tickets for a train ride from the Burlington station to “a secret rendezvous with Santa Claus.” The first year, more than 3,000 visited the secret spot — a mock-up Santa Claus Village on the rail line near Offutt Air Force Base.

But in year three, a polar wind triggered a figurative derailment. You see, the 10-car train was nearing the village and the children were told to get up to the windows to see Santa and the village. The train rounded a bend, and there was Santa, his reindeer and soldiers, all standing in front of the village. Inside the houses, it was explained, were the elves hard at work.