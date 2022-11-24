Holiday Lights Festival ceremony returns to downtown Omaha after 3-year hiatus

For the first time since 2018, Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall was aglow with holiday cheer on Thanksgiving night.

Thousands gathered at the park Thursday to watch as hundreds of thousands of string lights illuminated downtown, kicking off the 23rd annual Holiday Lights Festival. For the past three years, renovations to the Gene Leahy Mall made the ceremony impossible.

But this year, the celebration was back in full force. The program kicked off with Musical Kids, an Omaha-based band made up of kids aged 10 to 13. With electric guitars and impressive vocals, the kids played Christmas classics as attendees trickled in.

Around 6:10 p.m., Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert took the stage to welcome people back to the park.

"It's been a few years since we've been together on Thanksgiving night to celebrate," Stothert said. "Omaha is a really special place, and the Holiday Lights Festival is one of our great traditions."

Stothert led the crowd in a countdown from 10, but it still took a few minutes for the lights to come on after the crowd hit "1," prompting a few groans from some in attendance. But the delay didn't seem to ruin the magic for those who came to see the show.

"I think this is just awesome," said Deb McKenzie, who is in town for the holidays from California. "What a great way to introduce people to downtown Omaha."

Hundreds of people also took advantage of a free concert at the Holland Performing Arts Center after the lighting ceremony. The Making Spirits Bright concert featured the Nebraska Wind Symphony playing holiday classics alongside guest vocalist and opera singer Ryan Daly.

Holiday Lights Festival programming will continue through the coming weeks, culminating with a New Year's Eve fireworks show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. A full schedule of events can be found at holidaylightsfestival.org.

In addition to the traditional white holiday lights strung on trees, the new light displays at Gene Leahy Mall will add to festive spirit this holiday season.

The light and sound show, which debuted on Thanksgiving, will be shown on Friday and Saturday evenings through the holiday season, said Kristyna Engdahl of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. MECA oversees the mall and The RiverFront park.

The shows last about seven minutes and will be broadcast on the hour from 6 to 10 p.m., she said. The sound and light shows feature festive video images — like a dancing Santa Claus and a spinning dreidel — splashing across the Performance Pavilion and the Burlington Building, which is southeast of the pavilion.