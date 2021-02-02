 Skip to main content
Holy Name Fish Fry takes year off because of COVID
The Holy Name Fish Fry, a popular destination for old pals and politicians, is the latest 2021 coronavirus cancellation.

“We tried to work something out, but with every scenario we worked through, it always came back to we can’t guarantee 100% safety for those who come, especially the volunteers,” said James Goodman, secretary of the Holy Name Catholic Church Men’s Club, which puts on the event known as "Frydays of Lent."

This would have been the club’s 40th year of fish fries. They've been held every Friday night during Lent at the church on Fontenelle Boulevard near the Northwest Radial.

The event has been a must for campaigners, old friends, post-work gatherings and, especially, for the beer that volunteers kept flowing to soothe crowds who waited in lines so long that they often ended outside in the winter cold.

“It’s very popular with college kids,” Goodman said.

Packed to the gills

The Holy Name Fish Fry usually draws about 1,700 each Friday night during Lent, making it hard for the church's Men's Club to figure out a safe way to have it this year. On Tuesday, they announced that it won't take place in 2021. 

Until recently, Men’s Club volunteers often cooked until 9 or 10 at night.

“A couple of years ago, we had to cut the lines down to make sure we could get home at a safe time before we had to get back up there in the morning to clean up,” Goodman said.

Since it began, the fish fry has provided more than $650,000 for the church and its school. The Men's Club has alternative fundraising plans for 2021.

Part of the long wait occurs in an extremely crowded tunnel leading into the church, making social distancing impossible.

“We get up to 1,700 people a night,” Goodman said, and that’s the same number who now are allowed in the entire CHI Health Center arena during Creighton basketball games.

That weighed heavily in their discussions about canceling.

“It was a hard decision to come to. There were differing views on both sides,” Goodman said. “But in our heart of hearts, we knew it was the right decision.”

Thousands attend the 38th year of fish frys during the weekly "Frydays of Lent" at Holy Name Catholic Church and School in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, March 8, 2019.

