Holy Name Fish Fry takes year off because of COVID

The Holy Name Fish Fry, a popular destination for old pals and politicians, is the latest 2021 coronavirus cancellation.

“We tried to work something out, but with every scenario we worked through, it always came back to we can’t guarantee 100% safety for those who come, especially the volunteers,” said James Goodman, secretary of the Holy Name Catholic Church Men’s Club, which puts on the event known as "Frydays of Lent."

This would have been the club’s 40th year of fish fries. They've been held every Friday night during Lent at the church on Fontenelle Boulevard near the Northwest Radial.

The event has been a must for campaigners, old friends, post-work gatherings and, especially, for the beer that volunteers kept flowing to soothe crowds who waited in lines so long that they often ended outside in the winter cold.

“It’s very popular with college kids,” Goodman said.

Until recently, Men’s Club volunteers often cooked until 9 or 10 at night.