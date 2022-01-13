Home confinement instead of jail time recommended for Omahan in Capitol riot

Straka was in Washington on Jan. 4-6, 2021, to make speeches at various rallies. He was on his way to one of those speeches when he heard that the Capitol was being stormed, so he changed course and headed there instead.

Once at the Capitol, Straka livestreamed his participation as he encouraged others to storm the building. He also egged on those around him who were trying to wrest a shield from a law enforcement officer. After leaving the grounds, he encouraged his Twitter followers to "HOLD. THE. LINE." The message was liked and retweeted by thousands, the court said.

In the days prior to Jan. 6, Straka told his followers that civil war was underway in the U.S. and that "we're not going to be peaceful much longer."

But the recommendation also said that Straka was eager to be at the Capitol and that his comments afterward indicate that he didn't realize the gravity of his actions.

The recommendation notes that the attack was an attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power, injured more than 100 law enforcement officers and caused more than $1 million in property damage.