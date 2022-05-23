Home near 33rd and Ohio Streets destroyed by fire

A fire late Sunday destroyed a home near 33rd and Ohio Streets.

The fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. in a single-story house at 3316 Ohio St., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames from several blocks away.

No one was at home and no injuries were reported, the spokesman said. The home, valued at $7,700, is a complete loss, the spokesman said.

Firefighters twice returned to the scene, including about 7 a.m. Monday, when the fire rekindled. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

