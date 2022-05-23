 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home near 33rd and Ohio Streets destroyed by fire

  • 0

A fire late Sunday destroyed a home near 33rd and Ohio Streets. 

The fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. in a single-story house at 3316 Ohio St., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames from several blocks away. 

No one was at home and no injuries were reported, the spokesman said. The home, valued at $7,700, is a complete loss, the spokesman said. 

Firefighters twice returned to the scene, including about 7 a.m. Monday, when the fire rekindled. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How bite marks from dinosaurs revealed something very interesting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert