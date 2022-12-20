Homeless man arrested on suspicion of arson in downtown Omaha

A homeless man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a vacant building in downtown Omaha.
Firefighters were called to 2572 Harney St. shortly after 1 a.m., an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said Tuesday. Crews reported seeing smoke coming from the building when they arrived.
The fire, which caused an estimated $25,500 damage to the building, was extinguished after a short time, the spokesman said. Omaha police arrested a homeless man at the scene on suspicion of second-degree arson.
