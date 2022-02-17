Homeless Omahans, advocates concerned with upcoming move of downtown library

Greetings rang out as a crowd formed across the street from the W. Dale Clark Library.

At first, a dozen people lined up, many pausing to say hello to Jenny Johnson and a group of volunteers while they prepared to hand out food and water on a Wednesday morning. As the smell of ground beef wafted through the air, the crowd grew to more than 50.

“It’s tacos today,” Johnson said.

After making it through the line, several people headed across 14th Street to the downtown library in search of a warm place to eat.

For some, the W. Dale Clark is a gateway for accessing services. It’s a place to get out of the cold or heat, use the bathroom, charge a phone, access the internet. And outside, it’s a place where several community outreach groups and churches provide meals.

But with the planned relocation of the downtown library branch and looming demolition of the W. Dale Clark to make way for a new corporate high-rise, some homeless Omahans, advocates and library staff members are concerned that those services could be disrupted and eventually, once the move is completed, made more difficult to access.

The move, some say, also highlights a need for a day shelter in or near downtown.

The W. Dale Clark has more patrons who are homeless than other branches. A staff member — one of two who spoke to The World-Herald on the condition of not being named because library staff were discouraged from speaking to the media — estimated that up to 40 homeless individuals patronize the downtown library on a typical day.

Theresa Hamelin, 51, is one of those individuals.

Hamelin has experienced homelessness on and off for eight years, and recently found temporary housing with the help of an acquaintance.

She’d often stay at the Siena Francis House north of downtown, which provides emergency shelter, food and clothing to individuals experiencing homelessness. While at the shelter, Hamelin would walk to the downtown library, just over a mile away.

“It’s somewhere safe and warm with access to computers, and the location is the biggest thing,” Hamelin said. “And it’s on the bus line. I don’t like the library moving.”

If the city sticks to its tight timeline, the W. Dale Clark Library will be demolished by December and its public services will move about a half-mile south to a building at 1401 Jones St. A new Mutual of Omaha headquarters will rise on the block, located just west of Gene Leahy Mall, a spot that the library has claimed for the past 45 years.

An official closing date for the W. Dale Clark hasn’t been set, nor has an opening date been set for the new downtown library.

Under a lease agreement approved by the City Council earlier this month, the owner of the Jones Street property, White Lotus Group, will aim to complete its renovations of the new location, estimated to cost $1.5 million, by Nov. 1. The city will also contribute an estimated $1.5 million to complete changes needed for the space to function as a new downtown library.

The city has contracted with Noddle Co. to oversee the move, which has been planned to minimize any elimination of library services, said Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor’s Office.

“In the event of a significant delay, (Noddle Co.) will work with all stakeholders to explore interim services,” Andersen said.

Still, some residents worry the ambitious timeline could lead to a gap in library services downtown. That would disproportionately hurt those who rely on the services, including people who are homeless.

“The downtown library serves more unhoused patrons than any other branch. ... A gap in services could be devastating to many,” Omaha resident Gab Rima wrote in a letter to a member of the Omaha City Council ahead of a critical vote in the library relocation process earlier this month.

Rima’s and other residents’ concerns echo those shared by some library employees, according to the two staff members who spoke with The World-Herald.

Emily Getzschman, a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Library (OPL), said in an email that OPL “can’t really speak to how the demolition of W. Dale Clark may impact homeless individuals who rely on library services.”

It will largely depend on which libraries they visit and if they decide to continue using libraries, Getzschman said.

“OPL serves people from all backgrounds and walks of life, regardless of where we are located or their residential status,” Getzschman said.

It’s common for homeless people to seek help from library staff in connecting with case workers and outreach programs, a staff member said.

Rick Parham can attest to that.

Parham credits the library with helping him transition out of homelessness.

The 57-year-old left his home in North Carolina on April 25 after a “messy” divorce. He made it to Omaha nearly two months later, walking and hitchhiking his way to a city that a friend had once suggested he move to.

Parham was living on the streets when he arrived, and said the downtown library was one of the only places he could go to use the bathroom and access the internet.

After speaking with community outreach groups, Parham used the library’s Wi-Fi to connect with Heartland Family Service, a local nonprofit that set him up with an apartment.

“It seems the library has been a gift to the community for a long time in that spot,” Parham said.

Still, Parham said, there’s a need for a day shelter downtown.

“And when I say day shelter I mean a place that opens its doors at 6 a.m. or 8 a.m. and lets you stay there all day,” Parham said. “Offers some food, a counselor or two. I think it’d help people get back on their feet.”

Though the Siena Francis House in 2018 stopped asking clients to leave its shelter during the day, there is currently no official day shelter in the downtown area.

In discussing services, Andersen, with the mayor’s office, pointed to the city’s recent partnership with Siena Francis and philanthropic group Heritage Services that allowed for expanded day services at Siena Francis.

People who are checked into Siena Francis and have a bed assignment are free to stay there throughout the day, said Chris Knauf, chief operating officer at Siena Francis.

Ultimately, the agency’s mission is to help people find permanent housing. For a day shelter or drop-in shelter to be successful, it would require full-time staffing and case managers who could assess individual needs, regardless of whether they’re checked into an overnight shelter, Knauf said.

In 2018, plans called for a new, expanded emergency shelter and the eventual conversion of Siena Francis’ Baright Shelter into a day shelter. At the time, the Baright Shelter served as an emergency overnight shelter for men.

With the new emergency shelter’s opening in December 2019, Siena Francis continued to allow those checked into the shelter to remain in the building throughout the entire day, “essentially providing the same outcome one would see in what has been historically referred to as day, or drop-in, shelters,” Knauf said.

Rather than use the Baright facility as a day shelter, the facility was converted into an addiction treatment center. The $30 million renovation was completed in 2020.

Increased access to services was a top priority for the agency’s campus improvement projects, Knauf said.

Currently, 43% of Siena Francis’ clients self-report addiction as their biggest barrier to housing.

“Therefore, the Baright building was renovated to house the Miracles Program and address a dire and immediate demand among this population, but was also consistent with our ultimate goal of helping people achieve permanent housing,” Knauf said.

Funding for the center and the new emergency shelter came from a philanthropic effort led by Heritage Services. The city also contributed funds for site remediation and street improvements.

“Additional programs the size and scope of a successful day shelter program would require an increase in funding that doesn’t come at the expense of, or jeopardize, current operations,” Knauf said.

In the meantime, Siena Francis guests like Parker Tretheway routinely seek out the library.

Tretheway sat in a chair on the W. Dale Clark’s second floor, eyes glued to a graphic novel as a few people who had been served food outside walked past him and settled at desks with their meals. The 55-year-old had walked to the library from the Siena Francis House that morning.

The interior of the library was warm and quiet compared with the sounds of traffic, music and conversation drifting through the line of people and volunteers on the street below.

Tretheway hadn’t yet heard about the library relocation plans.

“I didn’t know it was happening,” Tretheway said, “but I don’t imagine it will have much effect on me personally.”

Tretheway visits the W. Dale Clark weekly, both for the graphic novels and often for the food services another outreach group provides outside the library on Saturdays.

Though he said the longer walks to the new library location wouldn’t bother him, Tretheway does worry that services provided by outreach groups could be negatively impacted.

“People always should be able to share food,” Tretheway said.

It’s a concern echoed by Stephanie Hardesty and Jay Hannah, Omaha residents and volunteers with Food Not Bombs.

Food Not Bombs, a community outreach group, has provided weekly food services near the W. Dale Clark since 1995. Hardesty and Hannah have been a part of the group for about six years.

“Our services are available to anybody in the community, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a businessman and just want to grab a bite to eat, or if you are homeless and rely on this sort of food provision to survive,” Hardesty said.

With the library moving, Hannah said Food Not Bombs hasn’t decided if it will move from its spot near 14th and Farnam Streets. Many people served by the group live in Central Park Tower, a subsidized apartment building for seniors near 15th and Farnam Streets.

“Where we are now is very close for those coming from the Central Park Tower,” Hannah said.

Hardesty is concerned that with the redevelopment of the block, there may be pressure put on the group to leave the area.

“The homeless unfortunately are often seen as an eyesore or a nuisance,” Hardesty said. “This has happened in other cities and it ends up that outreach groups and mutual aid groups like ours are being forced to the margins or targeted in some instances.”

For now, Food Not Bombs will continue its services just as it has for years.

And eventually, “we’ll go where our people go,” Hardesty said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.