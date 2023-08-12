Many words were said Friday when Habitat for Humanity of Omaha celebrated a milestone in its 85-home Bluestem Prairie development, but four little words stood out from the crowd.

“This one is mine.”

Destiny Gunter spoke that simple sentence quietly. It was more of a direction to people attending the event than it was a declaration. Gunter, her four little children and her mother were walking away after the orations and invocations when they came to a gray split-level on the normally quiet cul-de-sac. Her house.

The depth of the words hit home as Gunter, a 37-year-old caregiver to elderly and disabled people who had never owned her own home before Friday, walked up the driveway.

“Mine!” she exclaimed. “WOOOO! I couldn’t believe that I would be the one to do this. I’m so very, very, very happy.”

Gunter and five other families closed on their new homes Friday. They are the first six houses to built as part of the initial 85 in Bluestem Prairie, north of Sorensen Parkway near 52nd Street. Habitat for Humanity is building the development on and near the well-located but long-vacated site of what had become the notoriously ill-maintained Wintergreen Apartments, formerly Myott Park.

Another 112 homes are planned for future phases, which will be on the former home of Scatter Joy Acres nearby. If all goes as planned, Bluestem Prairie could provide sorely needed affordable homes for some 600 people in the heart of Omaha.

The first six houses were built between existing homes on a cul-de-sac. The remainder will be built on land whose steep slopes had been too forbidding to prospective developers. But the nonprofit Habitat is tackling the effort thanks to a partnership with the City of Omaha and help from philanthropists, corporations, state government and thousands of hours of volunteer labor — including at least 350 hours of sweat equity from the homebuyers.

“The purpose of a nonprofit is to do what otherwise can’t be done, to meet the needs of what the market can’t do,” Habitat Omaha CEO Amanda Brewer said at a dedication Friday. “And I see the miracle of that again and again.”

Habitat leaders timed the dedication of the development to the first families’ purchases. More than 100 people gathered to hear speeches from dignitaries. Dedications and ceremonial handing-over-of-keys happened at each house. New and old neighbors gathered with Habitat workers and volunteers for a barbecue.

“This is a beautiful day for homeownership,” said Spencer Danner, a First National Bank of Omaha vice president who has been involved with Habitat for Humanity for 20 years. He called the opportunities life changing for families.

Danner was one of several dignitaries to speak; others included Mayor Jean Stothert and North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance President Precious McKesson.

Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said Habitat’s “collaboration with our community showcases the remarkable results that can be achieved when public and private entities come together with a shared vision.”

“Their dedication serves as an inspiration to all of us,” Johnson said. “A reminder that transformation is possible and that the restoration of hope is a catalyst for progress.”

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told the crowd that the difference today from when he used to play with his cousins who lived at Myott Park almost left him speechless. There were always proud and happy families there, he said.

“The difference between today and back when I was growing up running around here, is that today these families are building equity in something, something that they can pass on to the next generation,” Wayne said.

People buying the Habitat houses represent multiple races and creeds, and included couples just starting as families as well as multi-generational and extended families. Bluestem is designed to be multi-generational. It will include zero-entry villas and a few homes with accessory dwelling units, essentially independent living space for an extended family member.

The three- to five-bedroom homes will be sold at their appraised value, around $250,000, to qualifying low- to moderate-income people, who make less than 80 percent of the median income for metropolitan Omaha. Habitat can help prospective homebuyers clean up any credit issues they have, and the buyers are required to work on their own and/or other people’s houses.

Because of donors, partners and volunteers, and not having to make a profit, Habitat is able to keep costs down, homeowners get low-interest mortgages and Habitat can help with some down payment assistance.

“We’ve seen so many people have their housing pulled out from under them than when the landlord wanted to raise the rent $400 or $500 a month, or when a house got sold out from under people,” Brewer said. “More than ever, we are shouting from the mountaintops that homeownership really is the way to create permanent housing stability.”

Habitat Omaha is taking applications from prospective homeowners for Bluestem houses. They’re still raising money for the next Bluestem phases. They also need more volunteers, including employee groups and individuals.

Destiny Gunter has long wanted to own a home — for the certainty of it, but also the independence. It’s something her mother, Linda Floyd, had never managed for herself, but has always wanted for her daughter — and Destiny’s children: Major, 7; Honor, 5; Sianni, 3; and Shaunie, 2.

Gunter couldn’t really see herself buying a house. But she decided to give Habitat a try.

“What changed my mind was me trying, and then the people at Habitat,” Gunter said Friday, standing on the driveway of her new home. “They always told me, don’t give up, you can do it. You got this. And I just stuck it out.”

When she saw the layout of the new development, Gunter thought, “I gotta get to Bluestem.”

“And then when I came up here, and I was doing my sweat equity and stuff, I said, ‘Oh yeah, this is it, this is me.’”

Outside the home, she said she’s excited that nobody can tell her she can’t put a swing set in the yard, let alone raise the rent or sell the house out from under her. She’s glad her kids will have their own rooms — and looking forward to telling them: “Go to your rooms!”

Inside, Gunter gleefully accepted her keys from Mona McGregor, the leader of the all-woman volunteer crew who built Gunter’s house.

“Do you know what that is?” McGregor asked, extending the keys.

“I know what that is,” Gunter said. “Success!”

