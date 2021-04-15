Honing the mind, owning the opponent: Brain training might be the wave of the future for athletes

“That’s the exciting point,” NeuroTrainer President Noah Rolland said. “Not only are we rewiring the brain, but it’s sticking. It doesn’t go away.”

The science had potential in health care, specifically Alzheimer’s and dementia. But there weren’t enough paying customers — not yet. NeuroTrainer needed to create a market while accumulating more data. That’s where sports entered the picture. Athletes will pay for improvement if it’s provable.

“Sometimes things are created, and you never know who the customer is,” said Moreano, who represents Aksarben Discovery Capital in Omaha.

Cognitive training exercises come in many forms, but according to NeuroTrainer, virtual reality demands more attention and yields better data. The headsets — along with handheld paddles — measure reaction times.

Think of Tetris, only more complex.

“I’m going to try to explain it to you,” Krause said. “There’s like a ball in front of you. It has vertical lines on it, so you can tell if it’s spinning to the left or right. Whichever way it’s spinning, that’s the way you have to turn your head to look where the robots are.

“There’s one blue robot and the rest of them are red. The blue robot is the one you want to hit.