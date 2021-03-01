Hospital patient — IV in arm — steals box truck and drives onto Benson Golf Course

A 39-year-old hospital patient — an IV needle still hanging out of his arm — stole a truck from outside Omaha's Immanuel Medical Center before causing thousands of dollars in damage to Benson Golf Course and a person's driveway, officials said.

A Douglas County 911 broadcast said a patient at Immanuel, 6901 N. 72nd St., had driven off in a 26-foot-long box truck that had been parked outside the hospital. The call, which came over police scanners at 9 a.m. Sunday, said the truck, which had CHI Health logos on the sides, was filled with food.

While police were looking for the truck, a homeowner near 66th and Ogden Streets called 911 to report that a large truck had pulled into his driveway. The homeowner reported that the truck then backed out and broke through a fence onto the Benson Golf Course.

The homeowner told police that the weight of the truck made the driveway collapse, causing $5,000 damage.

Bob Baber, the manager of Omaha's municipal golf courses, said the truck caused "minimal damage" to the course because the ground was still frozen. He estimated it will cost about $2,000 for fairway repairs and another $4,000 for damages to the fencing.