Hospitalizations in Nebraska peaking again as coronavirus outbreaks spread

“We’re doing all right,” Ravenscroft said at a Thursday briefing. “But, yes, there are a lot of ill patients in here COVID-related.”

This week, Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, reported that CHI Health’s coronavirus patient count had grown to 68, just two more than a week ago. COVID-19 patients in ICUs had declined by four in the last week, he said.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said the outbreaks around the state don’t stem only from Labor Day gatherings. They involve all kinds of social and sporting events, he said, and also go beyond Lincoln and Omaha into smaller communities around the state.

Douglas County’s average daily count of new cases rose to 109 this week, up from 89 a week ago. The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 10% so far this week, after dropping to 7.3% last week.

The state’s daily average of new cases rose to 401, up from 364 last week.

As cases keep spreading, Rauner said, they have potential to overwhelm hospital capacity in the next couple of weeks.

