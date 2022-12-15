Hot pink Christmas tree? Omaha farmers market finds more folks wanting flocked trees

Tony Cirian and his family can finally relax — another Christmas tree season is behind them.

Cirian’s Farmers Market has sold just about every one of its 1,360 trees, including the 225 to 250 that Cirian flocks each year for customers.

Flocking makes a tree look as though it’s covered in a layer of snow. White remains the most popular for the procedure, but you can request every color of the rainbow. Even an eye-catching hot pink.

Flocked trees are easy to maintain. Tiny glue flakes in the Flock Bond mixture make it stick to the tree like a sealant. It keeps the tree from quickly drying out and it doesn’t need watering, either.

Many people like the look, Cirian said, and come back every year.

“It makes it look like Christmas because there is snow on them,” he said.

Tony has been flocking trees since the family bought the farmer’s market in 1979. He learned from his dad, Phil, who also works at the business.

It doesn’t take long to apply Flock Bond, but try completing more than 200 in just a short window of time.

“It’s just like painting a car or something,” Cirian said.

Cirian does the flocking on site in what they call the "blue barn." First, he liberally sprays the tree with water so the flocking adheres to the trunk and branches. Then, using a machine that looks like a big vacuum cleaner, Cirian goes to work.

After the tree dries, it’s wrapped in a plastic bag and delivered to the customer. There’s no special care, just keeping the dried wood away from a heat source. But Cirian said that’s what you’d do with any tree.

Although things are crazy in the spring and summer months when the business is selling flowers, vegetables and produce, the Christmas season can be just as long and exhausting for Phil, Tony and sons Austin and Colton, who help customers choose, cut and load their tree.

“Just our first weekend after Thanksgiving, we went through 550 trees in those three days,” Cirian said. “That’s moving.”

He’s not surprised; there has been a tree shortage the past three years, and families are eager to start decorating. He trucks in two semi trucks of premium 1 grade trees from Michigan.

They are not cheap. Like with many other items, prices have gone up this year because of the cost of fuel, fertilizer and higher salaries. A 6-foot Fraser or Balsam fir went for $90 this season.

Last year, Cirian’s had sold out of trees on Dec. 10. They weren’t far behind in 2022.

After the last tree and wreath is sold, they get a break — if you can call it that. They clean up the premises at 49th and Leavenworth Streets and get ready for the spring planting season. The business reopens the end of March.

This holiday season, Cirian made sure he got a tree of his own. Last year, they sold so fast that many in the family went without.

He takes one of the "funkiest" on the lot, then trims up the branches unlike anybody else.

“It looks like a palm tree,” he said. “It’s just interesting.”