Hot Shops open house features Omaha artists and their works

For one more day, Omaha-area art enthusiasts can watch glass sculptures take shape close enough to feel the warmth of the 2,000-degree furnace.

Artists at Hot Shops, a nonprofit art center located north of downtown Omaha, gave live demonstrations Saturday and had blown glass, pottery, jewelry, painting, photography and more for sale. The open house will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eventgoers gathered around Hot Shops’ Crystal Forge glass studio Saturday afternoon to see artists manipulate molten glass, which sits at about 2,100 degrees throughout the shaping process. One of the artists giving demonstrations was Matt Shrader, the shop’s manager, who created a glass snowman for the audience.

Shrader has been part of Hot Shops since he took his first glass blowing workshop 19 years ago, he said. While it can be hard to do the highly detailed work while also walking the audience through what he’s doing, Shrader said he enjoys showing off the craft.

“It’s really cool to have people watch something that most often they’ve never seen before,” he said.

Hot Shops’ building features three floors filled with studios. Besides the glass studio, the building has three other “hot” studios, a metal foundry, an iron forge and a ceramics studio, according to the Hot Shops website. It is home to about 60 artists.

Other artists on Saturday also were demonstrating their craft, including bronze pouring, pottery and weaving. Nearly every studio had its door open for attendees to browse.

Hot Shops transitioned to a nonprofit in 2020 and has been emphasizing its educational events since then, Shrader said. In addition to the winter open house, the studio holds an open house in the spring and its artists host a variety of other workshops throughout the year.

“These events are really good for the Hot Shops mission as a nonprofit, the educational portion,” he said. “We just like sharing our creativity.”

Christina Kahler, who was at the event Saturday, said she’s been volunteering with Hot Shops for about three years, but has been a fan of the studio’s work for much longer. She said she enjoyed seeing everyone exploring the different types of art and interacting with the artists.

“I love Hot Shops and supporting the artists and seeing all of their incredible work,” she said. “And it’s an opportunity to get something unique for friends and family before the holidays.”